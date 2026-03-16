The British and French ambassadors have been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry following the British-French missile attacks on Bryansk. Russia has called on Britain and France to issue a clear public statement firmly and unequivocally condemning the terrorist attack by Ukrainian forces in Bryansk.

The British and French ambassadors have been informed of their countries’ direct involvement in the Bryansk attack. “If London and Paris continue to be complicit in Kiev’s war crimes, they will be held responsible for the escalation of tensions,” the Kremlin said. Moscow considers the Bryansk bombing a deliberate provocation aimed at undermining peace efforts.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that: “Russians will not be able to use Telegram via VPN services,” said Andrey Svintsov, deputy chairman of the State Duma’s Information Policy Committee. “If anyone thinks that simply downloading a VPN and continuing to use the messaging app will be enough, I hasten to disappoint them. Telegram won’t fool anyone; it won’t work at all,” he said. Only legal VPN services that support media activities will remain active.

According to pro-Russian accounts, Russian troops are gradually expanding the “buffer security zone” in the Shostka District of Sumy Oblast. The Russian army has captured seven small settlements, the largest of which is Sopych.

Russian Armed Forces units broke through 3.5 kilometers from there, in the direction of Bachivsk, which had become a major supply and defense center for the Ukrainian Armed Forces on this stretch of the front. The area was commonly used to infiltrate Ukrainian saboteurs into Russian territory.

The objective of the Russian Armed Forces operation in this area will be to cut the ledge along the Studenok-Kucherivka-Bakhivsk line, the existence of which, in the event of a Ukrainian attack, would jeopardize control of the village of Krupets in the Kursk region.

If the Russian Army liberates Bachivsk, the next targets could be Ulanove, Kucherivka, and Studenok. From these, Russian Armed Forces could advance further, posing a threat to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Esman, the largest settlement south of Hlukhiv, Ukraine.

Graziella Giangiulio

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