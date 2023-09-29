UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Blinken opens meeting with Putin and Biden. NYT denies Stoltenberg on Ukrainian counteroffensive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted the possibility of re-establishing ties between the Russian Federation and the United States and a meeting between the presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden: “Never say never. Ultimately, everyone, starting with the Ukrainians, wants a just and lasting peace. Let’s see if we will ever get to the point where this is possible,” the US Secretary of State said.

In contrast, a new release by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Stoltenberg said in Kiev that Ukrainian troops were “gradually gaining the upper hand” in their counteroffensive. President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky stressed the need to strengthen air defense. Stoltenberg said he was “constantly pushing” NATO allies to provide more support to Ukraine and speed up supplies. According to him, NATO has concluded framework contracts with armaments manufacturing companies for the supply of ammunition worth 2.4 billion euros, including firm orders worth 1 billion euros. Stoltenberg also condemned Russian attacks near Ukraine’s border with NATO member Romania. He said there was no evidence that the attacks were a deliberate attack on Romania, but he called them “reckless” and “destabilizing”.

The New York Times disavows Stoltenberg’s words. “In August, the territory passing from Russia to Ukraine, or vice versa, was smaller than in any other month of the conflict. Kiev has made small gains in the south, and Russia as a whole has gained a little more territory, especially in the northeast. Along the entire front line there is a stubborn struggle for every kilometer of territory (…) Ukraine’s counteroffensive is struggling to advance in the open field in the south of the country. If we add up the successes of both sides, compared to the beginning of the year, Russia controls almost 518 square km more territory in Ukraine.”

According to experts at King’s College London, the number of Russian troops on the battlefield exceeds the number of Ukrainian ones by almost three times. With a larger population to fill its ranks, Russia may find long-term defense in its best interests. “The whole strategy in Ukraine is for the Russians to allow the Ukrainians to breach defenses, kill as many people as possible and destroy as much Western equipment as possible (…) If Ukraine is unlikely to gain significant territory, Western support could weaken, due to lack of political will or reluctance to supply more weapons. Ukraine continues to overcome Russian defenses in the south of the country. However, time is running out for the Ukrainian counteroffensive to make significant territorial gains. Heavy rain is expected next month and muddy ground may prevent the use of heavy equipment.”

Of the three Baltic republics, Estonia is apparently the most active. The Estonian government has supported the proposal for a full trade embargo against Russia. The Foreign Minister of the Republic, Margus Tsahkna, wrote this on the social network.

However, the Tallinn Parliament did not approve the law on the demolition of Soviet monuments. The Riigikogu did not approve the dismantling law already rejected by President Alar Karis at the beginning of March, as reported by the parliamentary press service.

Meanwhile, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps discussed the possibilities of strengthening Ukraine’s air defense with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky during his visit to Kiev. This comes amid fears that Russia could target critical energy infrastructure in the winter. Zelensky touched on the topic of cooperation between Kiev and London in the defense sector, which, according to him, allowed Ukraine to significantly expand its battlefield capabilities through long-range weapons.

In Moscow, Vladimir Putin signed the law establishing September 30 as the day of reunification of the people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia.

The Russian President then met online with the newly elected officials. Putin touched on various topics with the newly elected members: from the protection of veterans and soldiers to the economy.

“In Russia, the time has come for new opportunities for the development of regional economies; external pressure has become a powerful incentive for the growth of internal production”; Putin said. “There are many questions, but I want to emphasize that we have every chance to make these decisions, no matter how strange it may seem to someone from the outside, to those who expected everything to collapse here.”

According to data from FlightRadar24, a Russian military business jet landed in Pyongyang earlier this week, just days after Kim Jong Un returned from a trip to Russia. The Il-62M aircraft of the Russian Air Force took off from Moscow to Pyongyang and arrived on Tuesday morning. This is the same plane that Russia sent to North Korea in August, a few days after the end of the visit of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. According to FlightRadar24, the plane returned to Russia on Thursday 28 September, after remaining in North Korea for about two days. According to experts, military officers were on board to negotiate the supply of weapons or technology to Moscow.

Going then to the kinetic aspect of the Russian-Ukrainian confrontation, on September 28 Russia carried out numerous air strikes in the Ukrainian regions of Nikolaev, Odessa and Kirovograd. Some drones hit their targets, but Kiev authorities did not say what was damaged. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 34 of the 44 Shahed drones that arrived, the Ukrainian Air Force said. Forty-four drones represent the highest number of drones used by Russia in a single attack this month.

On the front line, these situations were reported at 5pm on 28 September 2023.

Throughout the day of September 28, Ukrainian formations attempted to attack the capital of the Bryansk region. UAVs were shot down several times in the sky over Bryansk, but there were no casualties or damage.

In the Kherson direction: concentration of the Ukrainian armed forces and attacks on the islands. Ukrainian formations continue to accumulate forces, while at the same time attempts to gain a foothold on the Dnieper islands continue.

The Ukrainians landed another contingent of men on the northeastern part of Aleshkinsky Island. However, Russian troops struck the build-up area. Subsequently, the Ukrainian Armed Forces evacuated the wounded by boat to the village of Nikolskoye.

In the central part of Pereyaslavsky Island, Russian armed forces hit an observation post of Ukrainian formations and also another boat with personnel leaving the village of Nikolaevka.

According to the Ukrainians, the Russian air force is making extensive use of guided bombs with UMPC modules. In recent days, the Russian Aerospace Forces have in fact carried out a series of targeted attacks against the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the islands and on the right bank of the Dnieper. Furthermore, explosions occurred again at Kulbakino airport at night.

The Ukrainians then deployed new units in the Nikolaev and Kherson regions. And in Nikolaev itself, with the distribution of programs on the streets, a new round of mobilization began.

In the Limansko-Kremensky Direction: after the advance of Russian troops towards Torskoye at the end of June, relative calm reigned in the sector. The fighting has been reduced to mutual artillery shelling, drone strikes and firefights.

In the Serebryansky Forest, west of Kremennaya, units of the Russian Armed Forces are storming individual Ukrainian strongholds to take up a more advantageous tactical position.

At the same time, the Ukrainian command is trying to strengthen the lines. In particular, additional fortifications are being built in the direction of Dibrov and Balka Zhuravka.

South of Seversk there is a concentration of Ukrainian forces, including the transfer of armored vehicles, which can be used both in Kremennaya and in the direction of Soledar. At the same time, the formation of the next assault unit was completed there, which has already been sent to the front line. However, relative calm still reigns in the area. On September 27, the sides agreed to a temporary ceasefire to remove bodies from no man’s land for burial. Hostilities then resumed an hour later with Ukrainian artillerymen.

Kursk Direction: According to local authorities, a Ukrainian UAV was shot down by air defense forces near the village of Makarovka, Kurchatovsky district. Two more planes were suppressed by electronic warfare equipment near the village of Gornal, Sudzhansky District.

Orekhovsky Direction: All the fighting in the area takes place near the Rabotino-Verbovoye line, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to wedge themselves into the Russian defense. There is a lull in other places. On the night between the 27th and the 2nd September 8, Ukrainian formations decided to launch an attack on Russian positions near the village of Novoprokopovka with an armored group consisting of two tanks and three infantry fighting vehicles. Offensive repelled by the Russians.

In the area, the Ukrainians are carrying out a rotation: many other units of the 71st Jaeger Brigade have been sent to the rear and MTR assault groups have arrived between Rabotino and Verbov. Two German-made Leopard 2A6 tanks from the 12th Tank Battalion were also spotted on the front lines. Additionally, foreign fighters were transferred to Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanilovka.

Graziella Giangiulio e Antonio Albanese