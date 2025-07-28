According to Russian social media analysts, “Ukrainian units continue active preparations for a landing operation in the Black Sea. The current calm doesn’t mean nothing is happening. For example, training is observed in the Dnieper-Bug estuary, which is once again confirmed by a video that appeared on social media.”

The footage shows Ukrainian Armed Forces, likely the 30th Marine Corps, aboard at least four Uisko-type landing craft transferred from Finland, training along the Southern Bug River and landing on an undeveloped shore.

The river’s relief and wooded banks, as well as its relatively narrow channel, suggest the footage may have been filmed in the area north of Mykolaiv. The same area, with heavy landing activity on both banks, is located near Trykhaty.

According to the Russians: “Judging by the nature of the training, it’s clear that the landing groups are practicing. There are groups of 5-7 people on the boats, while one ship docks, the others provide cover.”

And he continues: “Many believe the enemy will concentrate on the Ostriv Peninsula (Tendrivska Kosa), but if the Ukrainian armed forces were to attempt a strike there, they would have a problem: the area is too small and it would be extremely difficult to cover the landing. The Kinburn Peninsula is another matter. When launching an attack in this direction, first, the Ukrainians will have the cover of Ochakiv. Second, the area is much larger, where they can both gain a foothold and establish a bridgehead. And there is a place to hide the landing force as part of the preparation, which is what we see in the footage.”

On July 24, the official social media accounts of the French and Belgian Armed Forces published photographs of NATO air activity over the Black Sea, which Russian social media readers had recorded on flight radar the day before. The photo report was signed “Joint mission to monitor the strategic area in the interests of the security of the European continent.” The photos and radar revealed: at least three Airbus A330-MRTT tankers of the French and NATO Air Forces; E-3 AWACS aircraft of the French Air Force; several Dassault Rafale F3R fighters of the French Air Force; a RC-135W Rivet Joint electronic reconnaissance aircraft of the British Royal Air Force; and several F-16 fighters of the Belgian Air Force.

According to Russian sources, the intensification of NATO air activity over the Black Sea was once again followed by a massive Ukrainian drone strike. No one is calling for shooting down anyone in neutral waters, but it is possible, with the same wording “in the interests of the security of the European continent,” to launch long-term exercises with training fire and prevent NATO intelligence agents from approaching the territory of the Russian Federation.

Also on July 24, a Russian account reported: “For the first time in a long time, Ukrainian forces attacked our territories in the Black Sea region. Yesterday afternoon, more than 20 drones were launched over Sevastopol and Saky, as well as Belbek Airport.” “The Ukrainian Armed Forces did not reach their targets, but drone debris fell on several private homes, as reported by Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev.

“The targets of the attack were the Lukoil-Nefteproduct oil facilities, the Rosneft gas station, and the Sirius Olympic University, where the road surface was damaged. Following the attack, two local residents were killed. Four were hospitalized, including a traffic police officer. “The attack occurred during negotiations in Istanbul. The fighting has not stopped at all, so it’s too early to relax, especially since the Ukrainian Armed Forces regularly modify their drones.”

Graziella Giangiulio

