Norway will tighten rules for men eligible for military service in Ukraine, the country’s Justice Ministry reported. A proposal will soon be presented to abolish temporary collective protection for men between the ages of 18 and 60 (with some exceptions). The new rules will apply only to new applicants and will not affect those already benefiting from temporary protection.

French media regulator Arcom has asked internet providers to block access to 35 Russian media outlets, according to a statement from the agency. The measures were taken due to EU sanctions.

“Paratroopers in France and the UK have completed final preparations for the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine,” the Telegraph reports. The exercise involved over 600 soldiers from the British Armed Forces’ 16th Airborne Brigade and the French 11th Airborne Brigade. They simulated a landing in the post-Soviet republic of Brittany. According to the publication, the exercise was the last to prepare paratroopers for deployment anywhere in the world as part of NATO forces.

Hungary and Slovakia are establishing a joint commission that intends to travel to Ukraine to study the condition of the Druzhba-Orban oil pipeline. Boryspil Airport is fully prepared to resume operations immediately following the decision to reopen its airspace. “We have maintained our infrastructure, human resources, certifications, and operational capacity,” the airport’s press center stated.

In Ukraine, media reports claim that drones sent by Western countries to Kiev are becoming obsolete before they reach Ukraine; many are being used as spare parts, the Financial Times reports.

The suspect in the murder of Andriy Portnov could be extradited from Germany, according to a response from the Cologne prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor’s office declined to disclose details of the case, as “this is an ongoing extradition procedure with international participation.” The prosecutor’s office also did not specify to which country the suspect might be extradited. Former parliamentarian and former deputy head of Viktor Yanukovych’s presidential administration, Andriy Portnov, was shot dead on May 21, 2025, in Spain. Two hypotheses are being considered: political motivation or mafia ties. A suspect in Portnov’s murder was arrested on February 25 in Heinsberg, Germany.

The International Monetary Fund has approved an $8.1 billion loan to Ukraine, according to IMF sources. The National Bank of Ukraine will introduce a revised 100 hryvnia banknote.

In August 2024, the National Bank of Ukraine began issuing updated banknotes with a modernized design. Specifically, they feature the slogan of modern Ukraine: “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!” “50 hryvnia, 500 hryvnia, and 1,000 hryvnia banknotes have been introduced into circulation. Last year, revised 20 hryvnia banknotes appeared, and yesterday, February 25, as part of a scheduled launch, we issued revised 200 hryvnia banknotes with this slogan,” added Oleh Prokhoda, Director of the Department of Monetary Circulation at the National Bank of Ukraine.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and member of the negotiating delegation, Budanov: “Don’t expect Putin’s downfall. We must create the conditions for Russia to disappear as an empire.” Budanov then commented on the possibility of elections in Ukraine during martial law. “My task now is to establish an effective negotiation process. Talking about elections under the current circumstances is pointless,” he noted.

Nuclear generation capacity had to be reduced due to the disruption of high-voltage lines following the bombing, says Ukrainian Energy Minister Shmyhal. Furthermore, Ukrenergo has introduced additional restriction programs across the entire “deficit” part of the power system.

The head of the Zhytomyr SBU, Kompanichenko, suspected of embezzlement during the construction of bomb shelters, has been remanded in custody with the possibility of bail of 7 million hryvnia. Furthermore, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) returned funds seized during a search to the leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, according to RBC-Ukraine. The Appellate Chamber of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court ordered the return of the funds to the party leader.

Geranium guide network from Belarus has been destroyed, According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Fedorov, “We managed to eliminate the mesh network used by Geranium missiles in the north, which had a positive impact on the defense capabilities of Kiev and central Ukraine.”

Russian authorities have decided on a timeline for blocking the Telegram messaging service and are considering implementing this measure in early April, a source familiar with the discussions within the relevant agencies told RBC. Two sources close to the Kremlin call it a final decision. Among the reasons discussed for the blocking, they cited the recent increase in cases of recruiting individuals, including minors, to commit illegal acts. By April, Telegram will be operational only on the front lines, an RBC source close to the Kremlin confirmed. Roskomnadzor reported that the agency had nothing to add regarding the information about the complete blocking of Telegram in early April.

Putin discussed strengthening the foundations of the constitutional order with the Russian Security Council; Chuychenko submitted a report.

And now a look at the frontline, updated at 3:30 PM on February 27. During the night, the Russians bombed a hotel housing foreign mercenaries in Sumy. Ukrainian sources report that Russian forces captured the village of Sopich in the Sumy region, located at the crossroads of the Bryansk, Kursk, and Sumy regions. For the first time ever, Russia shelled the town of Kramatorsk with a 152 mm howitzer. The shelling targeted the northeastern district of Bilen’ke. Kramatorsk was also attacked by MLRS and Geran-2 drones during the night.

This artillery bombardment is due to recent Russian advances northwest of Bakhmut, which allowed the Russians to capture several important fortified areas, including the village of Minkivka, which was supposed to be the main Ukrainian stronghold in this sector. This offensive is being conducted in conjunction with advances west of Siversk towards Slovyansk, which have led to even greater gains for Russian troops.

It can be deduced that Slovyansk and Kramatorsk will follow the path of Kostyantynivka and Druzhkivka, turning into dead cities. Voluntary evacuations of civilians in Kramatorsk have already increased in recent weeks in response to increasing attacks by Russian FPV drones.

The area of ​​the famous “Siversk Salient” has now officially come under full Russian control. This was a highly fortified area that had seen nearly four years of intense fighting, with Russian commanders even mentioning the effectiveness of the Ukrainian defense in this sector.

Toward Pokrovsk (Dnipropetrovsk), Ukrainian forces continued their localized counteroffensive and made new advances in several areas. To the west, Ukrainian forces continued clearing the forests east of Nechaivka and Radisne, reaching the village of Yehorivka. They also entrenched themselves in the western part of Danylivka and crossed the Yanchur River to capture the houses to the northeast.

To the east, Ukrainian forces continued advancing to Vyshneve and established control over much of the remainder of the village. From there, they crossed the Yanchur River and entered the houses east of Yehorivka, while other assault groups entered Kyrpychne and Pryvillya. Meanwhile, assault operations continue along the treelines between the Yanchur River tributary and the Skotovataya Canal.

Further east, the Ukrainians have continued to push westward, toward the eastern part of Berezove, and have strengthened their positions in the wooded areas east of Ternove. From there, they have returned to Donetsk Oblast and are attempting to reach Komyshuvakha.

To the northeast, Ukrainian forces have reactivated the frontline at their bridgehead over the Vovcha River, near Oleksandropil, and are attempting to reach the villages of Sichneve and Voskresenka.

In the direction of Komyshuvakha, over the past two weeks, Ukrainian forces have continued their assault operations and have captured new positions in two different areas.

To the west, after establishing control over a section of northern Stepnohirsk, the Ukrainians continued to expand their zone of control, capturing additional roads in the northern part of the city. They also re-entered the city center, recapturing several high-rise buildings and infiltrating the western streets.

To the east, Ukrainian forces began counterattacking northeast of Stepove, recapturing some positions along the Norovskaya Canal, with some small groups infiltrating further west toward Kamyanske.

Toward Omelnyk, Russian forces intensified their counterattacks, capturing new positions east and west of the Haichur River.

In the east, Russian forces repelled the Ukrainian infiltration into the abandoned village of Dobropillia and recaptured some wooded positions to the west. They also pushed the Ukrainians back from the northern part of Varvarivka and re-entered the village of Dobropillya, capturing its southern half. Some Russian soldiers infiltrated further north along the T-04-01 highway toward the northern part of the settlement.

In the west, the Russians resumed their counterattacks and managed to capture the tactical heights northwest of Olenokostiantynivka, as well as some positions west of the village. This allowed them to return to Pryluky from the south, where fighting is currently ongoing.

Further south, the Russians continued to clear the wooded hills northeast of Zaliznychne, further strengthening their positions.

Missile alert was introduced for the first time in the Sverdlovsk Region and the Perm Krai. The missile alert regime was also introduced in Tatarstan, Udmurtia, the Orenburg Region, and Bashkortostan.

Both Russian and Ukrainian forces advanced towards Dobropillya. To the southwest, Russian forces recaptured forest plantations west of the Pokrovsk coal mine dumps and began to infiltrate further northwest towards Serhiivka.

To the northeast, Russian forces continued to slowly advance towards Hryshyne, capturing new positions in and around the central part of the village. However, further advance is hampered by communication issues resulting from the Starlink terminals being disconnected and continued attacks by Ukrainian FPV drones. Furthermore, Ukrainian forces have resumed counterattacks and are infiltrating the southeastern edge of the village.

To the east, the Russians have infiltrated further north through the treelines east of Hryshyne, while Ukrainian forces are attempting to counterattack in the area of ​​the wastewater treatment plant. Furthermore, the Russians have recaptured both pig farm complexes along the road to Hryshyne, as well as several positions near the treeline, while Ukrainian forces are attempting to recapture the western pig farm.

To the northeast, Ukrainian forces have liberated the southern part of Bilytske from Russian liberation troops, as well as some areas southwest of the town. Meanwhile, Russian forces breached Ukrainian defenses east of Bilytske and entered eastern roads, while liberation troops continued their infiltration toward the former Vodyanskaya mine.

