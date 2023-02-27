UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Biden loses consensus on Ukraine. Sweden, Finland, Poland send tanks to Ukraine. Moscow tests weapons at the front

The Hill newspaper in an article dated February 23 entitled “What to expect in the second year of the Russo-Ukrainian war” explained that everything could end this year, but it will mainly depend on the West, ie the United States. Biden is against negotiations, but domestic support for Ukraine is dwindling and conservatives in Congress could block aid altogether.

“The course of the second year of the Russian-Ukrainian military conflict will largely depend on forces from outside both countries. Ukraine’s success in defeating Russian forces will largely depend on how quickly the United States and Europe deliver decisive weapons such as long-range missiles, tanks and jets, while Russia’s hope of gaining momentum hinges on destruction of the western unit. Among the less likely possibilities this year is a standoff in eastern Ukraine if neither side makes significant offensive gains. This could mean a continuation of the same fierce fighting that has been observed in recent months. There is little hope that hostilities will halt, leading to renewed diplomatic efforts. Domestic support for continued security assistance to Ukraine is dwindling. The cracks in Western support for Ukraine are exactly what Russia might be hoping for.” This is basically what will happen in the second year of conflict in Ukraine.

In the meantime, we learn that Germany has announced another transfer of Leopard 2 to the Ukraine. The German Ministry of Defense reported that the country wants to transfer four more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. It is worth noting that initially it was planned to send 14 tanks of this type from Germany.

While the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki said: “A year ago, tanks entered Ukraine to deprive Ukrainians of their freedom. Today, tanks also entered Ukraine, but to protect freedom”. The first 4 Leopard 2 tanks, supplied by partners, have been delivered.Premier Morawiecki stated that Poland will deliver 60 PT-91 tanks to Ukraine in the coming days.

Finnish Defense Minister Mikko Savola announced additional military assistance to Ukraine totaling over 1.60 million euros in military assistance. This brings the total amount of Finnish military aid to Ukraine since the start of the war to over €750 million. This is Finland’s second largest package of military assistance to Ukraine, following a €400 million package provided in January. The new assistance package, in particular, will include three Leopard 2R demining vehicles. In total, the Finnish Army has six Leopard 2R vehicles, converted from Leopard 2A4 tanks.

Sweden has confirmed sending tanks and air defense to Ukraine. The Swedish government will send about ten Leopard 2 tanks, parts for the Iris-T air defense system and a subsystem for the Hawk air defense system to Ukraine, Defense Minister Ulf Kristersson said at a press conference in Boden . “We are talking about the fact that the Ukrainians will need qualified tanks, combat vehicles and artillery systems to be able to return to the area,” said Defense Minister Paul Jonson.

The Americans, on the other hand, are beginning to realize that their American tanks and fighter planes are useless to Ukraine. “It makes no sense to transfer tanks and fighter planes to Ukraine,” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN. Who added: ”Joe Biden has heard the opinion of the military that Abrams tanks really do not make sense for these battles. Ukrainians really need Leopard tanks,” he said. Most likely, therefore, the money that the United States will send to support Ukraine will be used to compensate for the losses of those countries that are giving weapons to Ukraine.

It is recalled that the Ukrainians have received only 5 weeks of training in the use of these tanks which is wholly insufficient for mastery of the medium.

On the other hand, the Russians announced that the tests of a reconnaissance vehicle on the chassis of the “Typhoon-VDV” for the special operations forces have begun. “The development order was received in 2021 from the special operations forces. The armored car Typhoon-VDV served as the chassis for the product. The vehicle has been developed and is successfully passing preliminary tests. The vehicle is expected to be sent for state testing in early summer,” the social source said.

Graziella Giangiulio