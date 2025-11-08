Trump stated that Putin “asked him to help resolve the war in Ukraine.” “I spoke to Putin two weeks ago, and he told me, quote: ‘We’ve been trying to end that war for 10 years, but we haven’t succeeded yet.’ Now it’s your turn to resolve it,'” the US President declared. According to Special Envoy Witkoff: “Resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is an important step that we will work on after the end of the war in Gaza.”

NATO Secretary General Marke Rutte disagreed, saying that NATO countries must be prepared for a long-term confrontation with Russia. “Moscow is not acting independently: it is cooperating with China, North Korea, Iran, and other states, and remains a destabilizing force in Europe and the world.”

On November 6, Germany and Sweden experienced air traffic problems due to the flight of drones of unknown origin at their airports.

The European Commission is considering an alternative to the “reparation loan” for Ukraine, Euractiv writes: “The possibility of covering Ukraine’s financing gap with funds from EU public debt and bilateral grants from member states is being considered. It is specified that this will be in addition to the reparation loan, which provides for the use of €140 billion in frozen Russian assets. “Alternative options will be outlined in a document that will be sent to European capitals in the coming weeks.”

Ukraine has received 21 Patria 6×6 armored personnel carriers from Latvia, says Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal. These vehicles will be used by the Special Operations Forces. In total, Ukraine will receive all 42 promised armored vehicles by 2025. The Latvians also delivered 12 CVR(T) combat and reconnaissance vehicles. Ukraine and the United States are in “positive” negotiations for the purchase of Tomahawk missiles, as well as other long-range weapons, Stefanishyna told Bloomberg. The Ukrainian ambassador to the United States said that Ukraine has numerous delegations working to increase financial resources for the purchase of more military capabilities from the United States. “We are talking not only about Tomahawks, but also about various types of other long- and short-range missiles, and I can only say one thing: this is very positive.”

Trains and commuter trains will no longer run in the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR: “UZ is suspending rail service to Slovyansk and Kramatorsk. Trains will stop at Gusarovka or Barvenkovo, and buses will operate between these stations. The Ukrainian Armed Forces expect battles for control of these cities soon. A Russian missile attack hit several Ukrzaliznytsia trains. The company is working to resume service and asks passengers to stay tuned.

A political-military decision has been made in Kiev to hold Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad for as long as possible. All available reserves will be deployed for this purpose, says Ukrainian radio technology specialist Sergey “Flash”. “In military terms, holding these positions is important, as they offer virtually flat terrain in the heart of the Dnipropetrovsk region. If the enemy were to take Pokrovsk, it would be able to operate from its heights even far from drones,” “Flash” commented.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces denied reports of territorial losses in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions. They emphasized that the situation in the areas of Hulyaijpole and Orichiv is indeed quite tense, but these settlements are not under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian troops attempted to penetrate deep into the defenses through Ukrainian positions, taking advantage of the fog in Zaporizhia. At the same time, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces noted, the Ukrainians are constantly conducting search-and-strip operations in these sections of the front line.

Putin held a meeting with representatives of the Security Council on the development of the Russian Armed Forces. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was not present at the Security Council meeting, but the presence of Sergei Ivanov. During the meeting, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said: “First, the White House has consistently withdrawn from long-standing arms reduction and limitation treaties. In 2002, it withdrew from the ABM Treaty, in 2019 from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, and in 2020 from the Open Skies Treaty. Therefore, a possible abandonment by the United States of the moratorium on nuclear testing could be a Washington’s logical move to destroy the system of global strategic stability.”

And he added: “Second, the United States is rapidly modernizing its offensive strategic weapons. Work is underway to create a new intercontinental ballistic missile, the Sentinel, with a new nuclear warhead. Its range will be 13,000 kilometers. Work is underway on the promising strategic nuclear submarine Columbia, which will replace the Ohio. A new heavy bomber, the B-21 Ryder, is under development. A cruise missile with a nuclear warhead is under development, and so on. The decommissioning—and I emphasize, decommissioning—of 56 launchers on 14 Ohio-class submarines is planned, which will be fully equipped with Trident II ballistic missiles. Preparatory work is underway to convert 30 B-52H strategic bombers into nuclear weapons carriers.”

And he added: “Third. The Americans have begun implementing the Golden Dome program, which provides for both missile interception and pre-launch destruction of Russian and Chinese missiles. Fourth, the United States and the U.S. Army are expected to accept the new Dark Eagle medium-range missile system, equipped with hypersonic missiles with a range of 5,500 kilometers, into service by the end of this year. Future deployment of this system is planned for Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The flight time from Germany, where this missile system is planned to be deployed, to targets in central Russia will be approximately six to seven minutes.

Finally, the Russian Minister said: “Fifth, Washington regularly conducts strategic offensive exercises. The most recent exercise, Global Thunder 2025, which, I emphasize, focused on preemptive nuclear missile strikes against Russian territory, took place in October this year. Overall, this is a unified set of measures, including possible US plans to conduct nuclear tests, which significantly increase the level of military danger for Russia.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on November 7. Ukrainian drone attack in Rylsk, Kursk Oblast, one injured, substation disabled, boiler room and transformer hit.

Counterfires are occurring in the direction of Sumy, the Russian Sever group reports. Ukrainian forces conducted a counterattack in the forest strips on the right flank of the Russian offensive. The attack was repelled by a large firefight, which destroyed the armored vehicle and most of the men of the Ukrainian assault group. Ukrainian reserves are reported to have arrived. In Tetkino and Glushkovo, Russian artillery struck Ukrainian forces near Ryzhivka.

In the Belgorod region, two commercial facilities in the Shebekinsky district were attacked by FPV drones, resulting in one injury. In the village of Mikhaylovka, a drone struck a private residence, resulting in one death. In the village of Vovchya, an FPV drone struck a social facility, resulting in one injury. Grayvoron, Bezymeno, Glotovo, and Cheremoshnoye are under attack by Ukrainian drones.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the Sever Group of Forces reported an advance supported by Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft, TOS-1A crews, and artillery. On the left bank of Vovchansk, Russian assault groups advanced 500 meters and captured another 30 buildings, digging in. Heavy fighting in the forest west of Synelnykove resulted in Russian forces advancing 100 meters and capturing a A stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. On the Milove-Khatnye front, Russian forces have advanced southward and captured several forest strips.

In Kupyansk, military sources on both sides report that Russian forces have captured the territory of the Kupyansk feed mill. An interview with a Russian soldier has been published, predicting that most of the city will be destroyed in the coming days. The Ukrainians are fighting back fiercely on the flanks, although this doesn’t always make the news.

In Kostyantynivka, Ukrainian media reports a breakthrough by Russian forward units on the southeastern outskirts of the city. Fighting continues near Ivanopillya and Predtechyn.

In Pokrovsk, fighting is ongoing in the northwestern, central, northern, and northeastern parts of the city. In the northeastern part of the city, light-armed fighting is taking place in the urban area. “The situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces “It’s very difficult,” Ukrainian channels say, noting the first images of Russian army vehicles entering the city. Russian forces are increasing pressure in the southeastern and northeastern areas of Myrnorad. Further north, in Rodyns’ke, Russian forces are fighting in the southern part of the city. Ukrainian forces are conducting constant counterattacks in the Dobropillya salient on several sectors of the front simultaneously, with heavy fighting ongoing. Russian Aerospace Forces are attacking Hryshyne, disrupting the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

There are reports of Russian forces’ successes in the villages of Uspenivka and Solodke. Sladkoye is located at the crossroads of the Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The Eastern Group of Forces reports that Russian forces are breaking through north of Oleksiivka and northwest of Vyshneve in the direction of Otradne: they have advanced over a kilometer into the Ukrainian defenses. Ukrainian forces are conducting counterattacks near Rybne.

In the Kherson region, reciprocal attacks are underway across the Dnieper.

