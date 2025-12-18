The US proposal to provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the NATO Charter is time-limited, US officials told Politico. Washington has not set a specific deadline for Kiev’s response to the proposals, but the US wants to reach a peace agreement by Christmas, December 25.

“This agreement is essentially based on very, very strong guarantees, like Article 5,” a senior US official said. “These guarantees will not last forever. These guarantees will be in effect now, if a positive decision is made.” At the same time, as Politico writes in another article, some European diplomats are expressing doubts that security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the NATO Charter will be effective without Ukraine’s accession to the alliance.

Meanwhile, the United States is preparing new and severe sanctions against Russia: they will be imposed if Putin rejects the peace agreement with Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Finally, the Trump administration denies accusations of pressuring the European Union to refrain from using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s needs. White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly has assured that the United States’ sole objective is to achieve a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe has announced the creation of an “International Claims Commission” and says that work is underway on a “special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.”

Ukraine cannot yet count on the start of formal rounds of EU accession negotiations. — DW. This is because Hungary is blocking the EU’s annual declaration on enlargement due to its position on Ukraine. “This means that Ukraine is receiving instructions on how to implement reforms, what exactly it needs to achieve, and what the majority of member states want the country to achieve,” — European Affairs Minister Marie Bjerre.

EU leaders could agree at the summit to approve the seizure of Russian assets in principle, leaving specific technical issues to the EU Council and the European Parliament, Politico reports, citing a diplomat. According to the AP, Ukraine is on the verge of bankruptcy. “The IMF estimates that Ukraine will need €137 billion in 2026 and 2027. It should receive these funds by spring. The EU has committed to providing these funds one way or another,” the agency writes. The article quotes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: “One thing is very, very clear. We must decide on financing Ukraine for the next two years at this European Council.”

“Russia has launched a strategic offensive operation, increasing its troop concentration in Ukraine to 710,000 soldiers,” according to Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Syrsky. According to the commander-in-chief, “Russian forces have been trying to capture Pokrovsk for over 17 months. However, Ukrainian units are holding their ground and regaining the initiative. Thanks to counteroffensive actions, they have managed to regain control of 16 square kilometers in the northern part of the city. They have also retaken 56 square kilometers of territory around the settlements of Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Udachne, west of Pokrovsk. Ukrainian forces have also reportedly succeeded in pushing Russian troops out of Kupyansk and taking control of nearly 90% of the city’s territory.”

According to the Minister of Defense, Ukraine’s total defense needs in 2026 will amount to $120 billion. The state is ready to provide half of this amount from its own resources. Finally, the Defense Minister announced that 15 countries will strengthen Ukraine’s defense. Denys Shmyhal’s comments on the results of the new “Rammstein” follow: Germany will allocate €11.5 billion in 2026 to support Ukraine’s defense. The primary focus is on air defense, drones, and artillery munitions. The United Kingdom has allocated £600 million in 2025 to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense capabilities, using frozen Russian resources, partner funds, and the national budget. The Netherlands will allocate €700 million for drones, of which €400 million will be for Ukrainian products. The Czech munitions initiative has been extended; the transfer of 760,000 rounds of ammunition has been financed until 2026.

The lawsuit filed by the Bank of Russia against the Belgian banK Euroclear for damages amounting to approximately 18.2 trillion rubles has not yet been accepted for review, the press office of the Moscow Arbitration Court told RIA Novosti.

At a meeting of the Defense Ministry Council, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said: “2025 has become an important milestone in solving the Central Military District’s tasks.” “The Russian military firmly holds the strategic initiative along the entire front line. Russian military personnel are successfully annihilating elite units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including units trained in the West.” “The Russian military can increase the pace of its offensive, including in strategically important areas.”

Putin emphasized the contribution of North Korean troops to solving the Central Military District’s tasks. “The Russian military liberated over 300 settlements in 2025. The state will do everything necessary to support the families of the fallen in the Central Military District.”

He emphasized: “Russian troops are demonstrating high combat effectiveness and effective training in difficult conditions, with NATO members supporting Kiev. The Burevestnik and Poseidon systems will ensure Russia’s strategic parity and security for decades to come,” Putin said. “The Oreshnik system will be put on alert by the end of the year. This year, the Russian Navy has received new submarines and 19 surface ships and vessels. Geopolitical tensions in several regions of the world are becoming critical. Claims that Russia poses a threat to Europe are ‘lies, nonsense, just nonsense.'”

Putin told the audience: “There is no civilization in Europe, only degradation. We have not become an equal part of the West. We insist on keeping the promises made to us, but it has been publicly stated that there will be no NATO expansion to the East; they don’t care. We didn’t start the war in 2022; the West started it on its own. Everyone thought Russia would collapse quickly, and the European pigs immediately intervened in this venture, hoping to profit from our country’s collapse. As has now become obvious to everyone, all plans have completely failed. Russia has demonstrated its resilience in the economy, finances, domestic politics, and the state of society, as well as in its defensive capabilities. Russia has regained its sovereignty, largely with the participation of the Armed Forces. Russia’s nuclear shield is more modern than the nuclear forces of any other power. Ukraine’s statehood, judging by the golden toilets, is crumbling.” Putin hopes Europe will initiate dialogue, but this is unlikely with the current elites. “The United States is demonstrating a willingness to resolve problems peacefully, and I hope the same will happen in Europe.”

Finally, Putin reiterated: “The Central Military District’s objectives will certainly be achieved. The task of creating and expanding a security buffer zone in Ukraine will be addressed consistently. We would prefer diplomacy, but if the West refuses to negotiate, we will militarily liberate our historic territories.” “Russian nuclear forces will play a key role in deterring an aggressor and maintaining the balance of power in the world.”

Echoing the words of the President of the Russian Federation were those of Defense Minister Andrey Belousov: “The collapse of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defenses is inevitable. The ‘Western’ group has taken Kupyansk. The battles for Kostyantynivka are currently underway. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost nearly 500,000 soldiers in a year. Over 70% of thermal power plants and over 37% of hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine have been shut down, Belousov reported. Kiev’s power capacity has been reduced by more than half. Nearly 410,000 people have enlisted in the military under contract in 2025, two-thirds of them under 40. NATO preparations have begun for a clash in the 2030s.

From a military perspective, Besulov stated: “The troops’ needs for aircraft and helicopters have been practically met, and the task of supplying artillery shells has been solved.” “The policies of European countries and NATO create real preconditions for the continuation of military action in 2026. The formation of the Unmanned Aerial Systems Forces will be completed in 2026. The key task for the coming year is to maintain and increase the current momentum of the offensive. Efforts should be focused on attracting young people under 35 to work with unmanned systems. The effectiveness of Russian air defense during attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces is on average 97%. “The intensity of Ukrainian drone strikes has increased dramatically since the beginning of the year, from approximately 1,500 long-range UAVs per month to 3,700.

According to the Minister: “The ‘Svod’ system is being introduced into the troops to unite officials in a single, secure information space. NATO is preparing for a military confrontation with Russia. We are not threatening NATO, they are threatening us. The first regiment equipped with the S-500 anti-aircraft missile system has entered service.” “This system can destroy targets in near-space.” “In 2026, the Ministry of Defense will establish a project office for the implementation of innovations at the Era Technopolis; the innovations must be ‘simplified,'” the Russian Defense Minister concluded.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on December 17. In the direction of Sumy, the Northern Group of Forces is engaged in fierce fighting with the support of aviation, artillery, and the Territorial Public Self-Defense Forces. Russian forces continue to advance along several sectors of the front and have reached Andriivka.

In the Belgorod region, on the Ustinka-Yasniye Zori road, an armed forces FPV drone injured two people. In the village of Gora-Podol, a Ukrainian armed forces drone injured two people.

In the direction of Cherkiv, the Northern Group of Forces’ control zone is expanding near the town of Vovchansk. Advances have been reported near Starytsya, near Lyman, in Vil’cha and Prylipka, as well as in Vovchansk Khutory. Fighting continues in the Milove-Khatnje area and in the Lyptsi sector of the front.

Southeast of Lyman, fighting continues toward the village of Ozerne.

Toward Seversk, the Russian army continues to advance through the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the direction of Slovyansk, Ukrainian forces are experiencing intense activity from Russian forces, which are advancing northwest of Sakko i Vantsetti and near the village of Pazeno.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, Russian forces have straightened the front line east of the city.

North of Pokrovsk, fighting is reported near Nove Shakhove. In the direction of Druzhkivka, fighting is reported near Shakhove. Continued Ukrainian counterattacks indicate the Ukrainian command’s willingness to engage Russian troops in battle, despite the losses of Ukrainian forces at Pokrovsk.

Fighting for Hulyaijpole continues. Ukrainian forces describe the situation as “very difficult.” On the Zaporizhia front, a new development was the news of Russian forces advancing towards Lukyanivsk. Ukrainian forces attempted to attack the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, damaging the communication line between the external electrical panels of the nuclear power plant and the thermal power plant. Radiation levels are normal.

