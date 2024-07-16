UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Belousov calls Austin. Budanov: We tried to kill Putin. Russian troops take Urozhaine Novoselivka Persha

Turkey at the NATO summit raised the issue of the need to prepare the basis for negotiations with Ukraine, Recep Tayyp Erdogan said, adding that the country is ready to continue the Istanbul process. Victor Orban has sent proposals to the leaders of EU countries to resolve the Ukrainian conflict following the results of his mission to the Russian Federation, the United States and Ukraine, the assistant to the Hungarian Prime Minister said.

The Italians, according to flight data collected from social accounts, have started shipments for the Ukrainian armed forces. The Czech Republic also began deliveries of projectiles. In 2024 it will have to supply 500 thousand bullets. The next batch is expected in July/August with 50,000 rounds of ammunition. And from September to the end of the year, 80 to 100 thousand bullets will be received monthly. Source Czech President Petr Pavel.

Ukraine expects to receive six F-16 fighter jets this summer and up to 20 by the end of the year, according to Bloomberg. From pro-Ukrainian social media sources we learn that the Ukrainian armed forces are actively removing brigade commanders. The commanders of the 14th, 65th, 79th, 43rd and 68th brigades have lost their positions and will remove the commander of the 24th brigade. The staff does not understand the logic of the high command’s decisions. All this while the former commander, Valery Zaluzhny, is at peace after his discharge in the United Kingdom.

According to Foreign Minister Kuleba, Ukraine cannot wait another 75 years to join NATO: “We have seen very encouraging signs at all levels over the last two days that the path to membership is irreversible, that Ukraine will in NATO. But we cannot wait another 75 years to celebrate Ukraine’s accession. It must happen sooner, not later.”

Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Military Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense (GUR), admitted what the Russians have long been saying: “We know of attempts on Putin’s life. There have been attempts on our part, but so far without success”. According to him “the threat of a Russian attack from the north exists and is absolutely real”. “The problems are there and they are getting worse. There will be no catastrophe, but it is better not to ignore them. Unfortunately this year I won’t have much good news.”

Optimism does not prevail in Russia either: “Peaceful negotiations between Moscow and Kiev will take place when Ukraine is ready,” said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, responding to a question from the RBC correspondent. A response to El País’s message about the possibility of negotiations until the end of 2024. Rudenko advised lowering expectations for this period. “I wouldn’t set any deadlines or set any deadlines. […] What is now proposed by the Ukrainian authorities, who are under external control, is obviously not the basis for a serious dialogue,” the message reads.

Another Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov said that: “The experience of the Northern Military District has shown that the Russian nuclear doctrine contains too generic formulations” and therefore needs to be revised. He didn’t explain how.

In the late afternoon of July 12 at the initiative of the Russian side, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov and the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, source Russian Ministry of Defense. “The issue of preventing security threats and reducing the risk of possible escalation was discussed.” The Pentagon confirmed that the head of the department had a telephone conversation with Belousov on Friday. Austin in the conversation stressed the importance of keeping communication channels open between Russia and the United States. “Pentagon says US does not allow Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles for ‘deep’ strikes against Russia, but that could change.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 4.30pm on July 15th.

The capture of two more locations Urozhaine (southern Donetsk region) was completed on Friday. The Russian flag was raised in the north of the city. Russian troops took Novoselivka Persha in the Avdiivska direction.

Starting from the early hours of the morning of the 15th, there was a new alarm of attacks throughout Russia.

During the night, a Ukrainian UAV attack was repelled from Sevastopol, the destruction of a private house was reported in the Fiolent area; 15 UAVs were shot down in the Bryansk region.

In Odessa, the Russian armed forces attacked a structure at night, reporting a strong explosion. Attacks resumed in the morning.

Fighting continues in the village in the direction of Kharkiv, Vovčans’k. Fighters of the “North” group repelled a counterattack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the eastern part of the city, which numbered up to 20 servicemen. In the Starytsya area, the Ukrainians attempted two counterattacks in small groups, but to no avail. In the Lyptsi direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces became more active and attempted three times to attack the positions of the Russian Armed Forces in the area of ​​the Hlyboke settlement. The Ukrainian Armed Forces is creating combined groups of units that have retained their combat capability and recalls detachments of former prisoners.

North of Chasiv Jar, Russian troops continue to assault Ukrainian positions near Kalinivka.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k (west of Avdiivka) battles take place in the central part of the front sector. On the flanks (Novooleksandrivka and Karlivka regions) the Ukrainian armed forces offer resistance.

In the Toretsky direction in the pro-Russian social sphere there is talk of high-intensity battles and the gradual advancement of Russian troops.

In the direction of Vremivka after the liberation of the settlement. The Russian armed forces are expanding their zone of control near the settlement and are trying to move north.

From the direction of Kherson, clashes are reported in the Ostriv area, mutual shots are fired from UAVs and artillery. The Russian Armed Forces Air Force is actively involved.

In the Belgorod region, eight civilians were injured per day as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces. To hit the object Oktyabrsky Belgorod Armed Forces used MLRS systems.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian armed forces are shelling the border area and destroying civilian infrastructure. In the city of Sudzha, a television tower caught fire following an attack by a Ukrainian drone. After drone attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, power outages occurred in some populated areas.

In the DPR, on the Donetsk-Mariupol highway, one injured by drone attack. In the village of Krasnaya Polyana (Velikonovoselkovsky municipal district), three men injured as a result of shelling.

Graziella Giangiulio

