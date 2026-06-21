Unnoticed, the news of the attack on the Belarusian bus in Bryansk risks setting another corner of Europe ablaze. Ukraine claims the bus was hit by Russian drones. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, however, the attack on the Bova passenger bus was carried out by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle at kilometer 98 of the Bryansk-Novozybkov highway, near the village of Nelzhichi, in the Pochepsky District. A criminal case has been opened under Article 205, paragraph 2, of the Russian Criminal Code (terrorist act).

According to the Russian military, detecting tactical drones (DARTs) is technically difficult due to their design and flight path. The distance from the Ukrainian border to the site of the attack is approximately 50 kilometers. A small drone in such conditions leaves little time to be detected and neutralized. Due to their materials and size, these UAVs are virtually invisible to radar, and their low altitude further complicates detection. The remains of a Ukrainian attack drone were seized at the site of the attack by investigators from the Russian Investigative Committee, leaving no doubt as to who was behind the attack.

On June 18, Prime Minister Lukashenko stated: “This isn’t even an act of terrorism, it’s pure fascism.” “Attempts to drag Belarus into war will backfire on those who propose them.”

On June 19, however, the tone changed. “Following the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a bus carrying children in the Bryansk region, Belarus reserves the right to take action against Ukraine to protect the lives of its citizens.” This was stated by Igor Nazaruk, Permanent Plenipotentiary Representative of Belarus to the statutory and other bodies of the CIS, who confirmed that the Belarusian citizen killed in the drone attack on a bus near Bryansk was pregnant.

“The attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a bus in the Bryansk region constitutes an attack on the security of the Union State,” stated Russia’s Permanent Representative to the CIS, Alexander Lukashevich. “I can openly state that this is an attack on the security of our Union State of Russia and Belarus. He also clarified that the Ukrainian Armed Forces drone that attacked the bus carrying children was armed with shrapnel and added that the individuals involved in the attack on the bus in the Bryansk region are currently being identified.

According to some Russian military analysts, “the Belarusian Armed Forces are currently on high alert and have taken up positions near the border.” Minsk has not yet deployed units or subunits in the actual border area, but the current deployment of the Belarusian Armed Forces allows for this to be done quickly. At the same time, judging by official photos and videos, Belarusian Special Forces units are operating near the border. Formally, they are conducting exercises. It is clear, however, that these missiles were actually used to counter Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, as well as to reinforce border guards and conduct intelligence activities. Reconnaissance. It’s worth noting that the missile troops equipped with Iskander tactical missile systems have not yet returned to their permanent bases. There’s no news yet about the Belarusian Oreshnik missiles, but it’s very likely they’re also at training ranges following the Russian-Belarusian strategic exercises.

The same people state: “For some reason, there’s a rather skeptical attitude toward the Belarusian military. In particular, the most common argument is that the Belarusian Armed Forces number only 48,600, while Kiev has about a million soldiers ‘under arms.’ The numbers are incomparable, but ‘the matter is not that simple.'”

It’s worth remembering that Minsk has been mobilizing since the beginning of the year. According to Russian military analysts: “Alexander Lukashenko himself acknowledged this in May. It is not known how the size of the Belarusian armed forces has increased, but there is no doubt that a significant increase has occurred. Second, at the operational and strategic-operational levels, it is not the overall number of troops that counts, but rather the mobility and maneuverability of forces. Those with an operational advantage, despite being numerically inferior, can quickly concentrate their forces in the desired direction, or Gain a local numerical advantage and quickly break through enemy defenses, then continue the offensive in depth, destroying any available reserves.”

Graziella Giangiulio

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