Discussion on the use of tactical nuclear weapons to end the conflict is intensifying. Former US Defense Secretary Dick Cheney says that to destroy three or four brigades of the Russian Armed Forces, according to calculations, 17 tactical nuclear charges would be needed.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg calmed things down by stating that he did not see any immediate threat from Russia. This is how he responded to Moscow’s discussion on a possible change in nuclear doctrine. He also commented on the possible change of power in the United States. In his opinion, regardless of the election results, Washington will remain a strong ally of the Alliance, as the country enjoys strong support for Ukraine from both parties.

Germany is in NATO’s sights as it still hesitates to give Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Former NATO Secretary Anders Fogh Rasmussen said: “Scholz’s hesitation regarding support for Ukraine will make him not a chancellor of peace, but a “chancellor of eternal war.” The former NATO secretary general called on Scholz to approve the supply of Taurus missiles. For Rasmussen, Germany is too hesitant on the issue of armed support for Ukraine in order to protect itself from a “full-scale Russian invasion”.

“We all remember the months-long discussions about the Leopard tanks. Now the Chancellor refuses to supply the Taurus long-range missiles. I really don’t understand why. These hesitations only give Putin an additional incentive to continue the war,” he said. said the first. leader of the North Atlantic Alliance.

The European Armed Forces will not participate in hostilities in Ukraine, they can go to Kiev to train Ukrainian military personnel, source Belgian Chief of Staff Michel Hofman. According to unconfirmed sources, on June 30, the US army urgently evacuated the wounded arriving from Ukraine from Rzeszow. It is not known whether these are seriously injured Ukrainians or Western military advisors or mercenaries.

British intelligence, citing the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, reports that Russia is increasing the pace of recruitment of troops to the front from Central African countries to avoid mobilization within Russia. We remind you that Russia can recall up to 1,500,000 professional soldiers if it needs them.

From Russian sources we learn that the Belarusian army is moving air defense systems to the border with Ukraine. Belarusian special forces have arrived in Yelsk-Ovruch on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Ukraine’s border service has denied reports of a concentration of military forces in Kiev near the border with Belarus, saying it is an “influence operation”. The Kremlin had previously said that these messages were “a source of concern” .

In an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded that he sees negotiations with Putin only through intermediaries. “This model was first used on the example of the grain corridor. Ukraine did not negotiate with Russia, but with the UN and Turkey. They, in turn, took responsibility for negotiating with Russia and then signing a corresponding agreement with the Russian Federation. And that’s how it worked: two mirror agreements, between which the UN and Turkey are found.”

According to Zelensky, the corresponding model can be used in negotiations on issues of territorial integrity, energy and maritime transport. The Ukrainian president once again emphasized that Ukraine should be part of the European Union and NATO: “We need the collective defense of Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian sources report that “The end of the war is starting to appear in the draft state budget of Ukraine.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 3.30pm on July 1st.

On June 30, a missile attack on Kiev was recorded. Ukrainian troops, according to unverifiable social media sources, are preparing to leave Krasnohorivka (Marinka direction). “Over the past two days, Russian troops have made significant advances in several blocks of the village,” the post read.

Moreover according to the same account, Russian troops have occupied Sokil and have already gained a foothold in the eastern outskirts of Yevhenivka towards Avdiivska.

There are problems in Odessa according to the Russians: “the partisans managed to cause an accident by damaging the rails of a train which was presumably carrying goods from NATO. Pro-Russian partisans continue sabotage of the railway infrastructure, one of the Ukrainian logistics centers.” In Odessa, a 17-year-old girl shot a soldier with her companion’s submachine gun while she was drinking. A criminal case has been opened for manslaughter.

Ukrainian sources instead state that: “In the waters of the port of Odessa there has long been a group of dry cargo ships with non-Ukrainian registration, which have not been going anywhere for a long time, carrying out maneuvers towards the peninsula for a short time Crimea and returning to Odessa. These activities are carried out as part of the preparation for attacks on Crimea.”

According to Ukrainian sources, yesterday at 5.20 pm two cluster bombs and a high-explosive aerial bomb arrived at the Slavyansky tourist resort in Slavyansk. The train was covered during unloading. Together with the military, the railway workers were also injured, the driver was killed.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defense: “Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of groups of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation within 24 hours struck aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force in a parking lot outdoors and the infrastructure of a military airfield, a repair and restoration complex of weapons and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, storage and training sites for the use of unmanned boats, as well as accumulation of Ukrainian military personnel in 124 areas”.

The Ministry of Defense also stated: “In one day, air defense systems shot down: eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles produced in Great Britain, five Hammer guided bombs produced in France, five HIMARS missiles produced in the United States and Vampire produced in the Czech Republic, as well as 72 unmanned aerial vehicle systems”.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces have carried out targeted attacks on Ukrainian targets in Khnarkiv, Kiev, Kropyvnyckyj, Chuhuiv, Dnipro. Ukrainian channels reported the use of Iskander missiles.

In the evening, according to social sphere monitoring channels, the Ukrainians attempted to hit Crimea with air-launched Storm Shadow missiles, simultaneously launching false targets. Parts of missiles crashed in Ščëlkino, on the Kerch peninsula, there were no victims, the dachas were extinguished by firefighters.

In the territory of the Kursk region, at night, 15 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs were destroyed by air defense means. Eighteen of the same drones were destroyed overnight in the Bryansk region.

Battles are reported in the direction of Kharkiv. The Russian Armed Forces are conducting attacks in Vovčans’k, frustrating the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempts to attack from the flanks. North of the village of Lyptsi the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to conduct reconnaissance in force, but without success. On the morning of July 1, the civilian population of the Belgorod region was once again under attack by the Ukrainian armed forces. Near the village of Novoe, Volokonovsky District, an FPV drone attacked a moving car with a family. One dead and four injured. Drones of the same type hit the village Bogun-Gorodok, Borisov district, two civilians were injured. In Grayvoron one injured due to a drone launch. Furthermore, drone attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine occurred in Glotovo, Spodaryushino, Bezymeno, Smorodino and Poroz of the Grayvoronsky Urban District, Murom, Arkhangelskoye of the Shebekinsky Urban District.

There are battles near the Tors’ke ledge and in the Serebryansʹkyy forestry. The Ukrainian armed forces have been attacking and occupying the gray zone of the forests for several days. Such actions do not make sense, but the ability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to launch long-term counterattacks indicates its ability not only to hold the front, but also to organize attempts to repel individual tactical directions.

In the direction of Seversky Donetsk, Russian armed forces occupied the southern part of the village. Clashes continue in the suburbs.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k (west of Avdiivka), Russian armed forces advanced near Novooleksandrivka along the railway, in Yevhenivka and near the village of Sokil Russian advance is recorded in an area up to 6 km wide to a depth of approximately 1 km. In the south, attacking from Netailove in the direction of Karlivka, Russian troops try to gain a foothold in the eastern part of the gardening community Rassvet. North of the Karlovskoye reservoir, ours attack along the forest belt in the direction of the Donbass gardening association and in the area of ​​\u200b\u200bthe village of Yasnobrodivka.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported an interesting maneuver in the direction of Toretsk. Russians troops carried out a maneuver used a tunnel more than 3 km long along the Seversky Donets Canal, and through the tunnel the Russian attack aircraft entered the rear of a well-fortified opornik near the village Pivnichne with long firing points term and underground shelters. The strong point was taken, the Ukrainians surrendered or abandoned their positions and fled.

On the Zaporozhzhie front, the Russian Armed Forces are increasing pressure on the right and left flanks from the Robotyne wedge. Our MLRS is working closely in the P’yatykhatky area. Ukrainians take advantage of the number of FPV drones, including night ones.

Intense fighting continues on the islands in the direction of Kherson. Russian troops are trying to take control of difficult areas, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are thrown into battle in the river floodplain. Dnieper territorial defense units and newly mobilized military personnel try to stop the Russian advance with numbers. Ukrainian drones also represent a serious problem in this sector of the front.

In the Kursk region, in the village of Gniloye, Timsky district, fragments of a Ukrainian UAV fell. Gogolevka, Daryino, Oleshnya of the Sudzhansky district, Gordeevka, Obukhovka, Uspenovka of the Korenevsky district, Elizavetovka of the Glushkovsky district were hit repeatedly. Drone strikes were recorded near the village of Gordeevka, the villages of Uspenovka and Viktorovka in the Korenevsky District, the village of Gogolevka in the Sudzhansky District and the village of Goptarovka in the Belovsky District.

In the DPR in Donetsk and Horlivka, four civilians were injured as a result of 155 mm caliber artillery attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including two children.

Graziella Giangiulio

