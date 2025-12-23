While the Russian delegation was returning from meetings in the United States, the car of the head of the Russian Armed Forces’ training department, General Fanil Sarvarov, exploded in southern Moscow.

“Ukrainian intelligence services may be involved in the assassination of the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, reports the Russian Investigative Committee.” The general, born in 1969, has participated in military operations in Chechnya, Ossetia, Syria, and Ukraine since 2016 and was appointed Head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces. “The security services immediately reported General Sarvarov’s murder to Putin,” Peskov said.

Peter Neumann, a terrorism expert at King’s College London, believes that if Ukrainians are behind today’s assassination in Moscow, their intent may be to destabilize the Russian General Staff and society: “The message is: We will get you all. And to all Russians: We can bring war to Moscow at any time. […] Such assassination attempts—in addition to the targeted killing of an officer responsible at the highest levels for training highly qualified military personnel—have several other effects: destabilization among Kremlin officials, disintegration within Russian society, and a signal that the Russians will gain nothing by seeking relations exclusively with the Americans, excluding the Ukrainians.”

Regarding the meetings in Miami, “The consultations between Russia and the United States on Ukraine in Florida were constructive and productive,” Witkoff said. He expressed confidence in Russia’s full commitment to peace in Ukraine. “Russia highly appreciates the United States’ efforts to restore global security,” Witkoff said.

“The next meeting between Russia and the United States on Ukraine could take place in Moscow,” Kirill Dmitriev hinted: “Thank you, Miami. Next time: Moscow.”

On the afternoon of December 22, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov issued a series of statements on the matter: “Russia has no intention of attacking NATO countries. Russia still has serious doubts about the United States regarding Ukraine, but the Trump administration has taken several steps in the right direction; the EU has a clear desire to prevent a rapprochement between Russia and the United States in their approaches to resolving Ukraine. Large-scale remilitarization programs have been launched in Europe under the pretext of an alleged threat from Russia. The EU is obsessed with the chimera of alleged preparations for a ‘Russian attack.’ Russia is ready to legally establish that it does not intend to attack the EU and NATO. Even given current US policy, the risk of a clash between Russia and NATO due to the EU’s actions remains. The Pentagon has the task of achieving decisive military superiority over all adversaries, which is worrying,” the Deputy Minister commented to TASS.

Meanwhile, the Macron administration plans to define a format for resuming dialogue with Russia in the coming days, according to AFP.

On December 22, the European Union transferred a thermal power plant (TPP) from Lithuania to Ukraine, which should meet the needs of 1 million consumers, European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill announced at a briefing in Brussels.

From Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the peace talks: “Putin is prolonging the war not only for the sake of our Donbass; he wants to exempt citizens from decisions about the fate of their countries.” He stated that the war against Ukraine has always been and is a war against much more than just Ukraine itself. “And that is precisely why Russia will never be satisfied with this or that piece of land. If someone gives it something.”

There is no peace agreement, and there may not be one. It will only exist on paper, even when the war ends, Zelensky asserts.

Regarding military strategy, Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to replace Dmytro Karpenko, commander of the Southern Air Command. He emphasized the need for rapid and decisive action to protect civilians and key regions of the country. “We must respond promptly and effectively, no matter how difficult it may be. Our primary task is to ensure maximum protection for the population, Odessa, and other regions of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

Ukraine, in any case, “will not be able to independently maintain an army of 800,000 men after the ceasefire,” Zelenskyy stated. Ukraine will need the support of its partners to ensure security. He noted that the economy will need time to recover from the war before the state can fully finance the army alone.

Zelenskyy also claimed that some partners are delaying the delivery of air defense missiles to Ukraine. “This is happening because the Europeans have been influenced by the Russian Federation’s intimidation and provocations in Europe,” he said.

All of Andriy Yermak’s advisers and assistants were dismissed following his resignation as head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The President’s Office did not specify the names of all individuals, but as of December 2024, Yermak had nine advisers: full-time – Oleksandr Bevz; Lilia Pashinna, Victoria Romanova, Tatyana Gaiduchenko; and freelancers – Sergei Leshchenko, Daria Tsarivna, Mykhailo Podolyak, Elina Ulyanova, Alexander Rodnyansky.

In Russia, on December 22nd, an Su-57 took off for the first time with the fifth-generation “Product 177” engine, Rostec reported. Furthermore, according to Russian social media, on December 19th, Russian forces struck port infrastructure in the Odessa region, killing seven and injuring 15 regional administration officials. The attack set fire to several trucks in the parking lot. This appears to be an initial response to the attacks on Russia’s shadow fleet.

And now a look at the frontline, updated at 3:30 PM on December 22nd. In the Krasnodar Krai, following a drone strike, an oil pipeline at one of the Volna terminals in the Temryuk district, two piers, and two ships were damaged. Firefighting operations are underway.

Russian forces struck in Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad, and the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight. The city of Belgorod-Dnestrovsky, the former Maurokastro in the Odessa region, was left completely in darkness after a Russian attack.

In the direction of Sumy, GRU “North” reports intensifying offensive actions by Russian troops on several sectors of the front line. In particular, Russian forces are waging offensive battles near Andriivka, where an attempted advance by a Ukrainian battle group was foiled the day before. A new development in the situation was the border crossing by Russian forces in the area opposite Krasna Yaruga in the Belgorod region, where Russian forces occupied part of Grabovskoye and liberated the settlement of Vysokoye. After entering Grabovskoye, Russian forces evacuated approximately 50 civilians.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the Northern Division is engaged in battles with Ukrainian forces. Russian forces have achieved tactical successes in the Starytsya area, west of Lyman, in Vil’cha, in Vovchans’ki Khutory, and in the Milove-Khatnje section. South of Vil’cha, the enemy is building a new defensive line and deploying remote mines.

South of Kupyansk, where fighting continues, Russian forces are expanding their control zone near Bohuslavka, east of the Oskil River, with the aim of leveling the front line near Lozova and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

After capturing Seversk and expanding the control zone around it, the Ukrainian Armed Forces introduced the terminology of the Slovyansk direction (Slavyansk, 30 km west of Seversk). Russian troops advanced towards Platonivka and Kryva Luka.

Near Pokrovsk, Russian forces raised their flags at Svitle, adjacent to Myrnohrad.

The “East” GrV is engaged in battles for Hulyaijpole and for the expansion of the bridgehead on the western bank of the Haichur River. Six AFU counterattacks have been repelled. Advances are reported northwest of Harasymivka, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as west of the settlements of Radisne and Dobropillya.

On the Zaporizhia front, Russian and Ukrainian forces are engaged in battles in Prymorske and Stepnohirske report battles near Lukyanivske, where Russian paratroopers recently performed a parachute drop. Ukrainian attacks against the population are ongoing.

