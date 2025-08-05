The United States and NATO are creating a new mechanism to finance arms supplies to Ukraine, according to Reuters. As reported by the agency, under the mechanism, called PURL (Priority Ukraine Requirements List), it is assumed that: “Ukraine is drawing up priority lists of necessary weapons, worth about $500 million each. NATO countries are agreeing on who will finance what. The goal is to transfer $10 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine. The agency notes that this will speed up the supply and replenishment of allies’ stocks, avoiding lengthy procedures. One of the packages is already under discussion.”

US President Donald Trump has said that the United States will impose new sanctions on Russia if a ceasefire is not reached in Ukraine by August 8. This date marks the end of the ten-day ultimatum previously issued by Trump. “There will be sanctions, but it seems they are successfully avoiding them. You know, they are smart people and they are successfully avoiding them, so we’ll see what comes of it,” Donald Trump told reporters.

We recall that Moscow has had a parallel market to avoid sanctions since 1927. In Ukraine, General Anatoly Krivonozhko has been appointed commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky himself. Ukraine wants to purchase weapons from Poland for €120 million on credit. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said in an interview with Ukrinform that Ukraine has asked Poland for a €120 million loan to purchase weapons. Kiev wants to buy the proven Perun systems and Crab self-propelled guns. He confirmed that Ukraine is actively negotiating new military assistance packages with Poland. At a joint press conference with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, the parties simultaneously discussed several new tranches of support.

Responding to Trump’s words, Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov said: “Moscow is cautious in its statements on nuclear issues and believes that everyone should be cautious on this subject” and added: “Russia takes a responsible position and treats the issue of nuclear non-proliferation with care.” Referring to Trump’s ultimatum, he said: ” We do not believe that this is a kind of escalation; sensitive issues are being discussed, which many perceive emotionally.“ ”The Kremlin does not rule out the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Witkoff this week. Russia remains convinced that a political and diplomatic solution in Ukraine is preferable.“ Finally, he stated: ”Putin does not rule out the possibility of a meeting with Zelensky after the necessary work at the expert level.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 p.m. on August 4. According to Russian social media: “Taking into account the territories lost by Kiev since January 1, 2025, it will take until around February 2028 for Russian troops to completely occupy Ukraine. According to forecasts, exponential growth will accelerate in 2027.”

According to the same sources: “In July, the Russian army recorded its highest rate of advance in Ukraine this year: Russian troops advanced 564 km², 12% more than in June. Note that this figure is the second highest since the beginning of 2024: it was only higher in November, when Russian forces occupied 730 km².

According to British intelligence: the Russian army has intensified its efforts to surround the important city of Pokrovs’k and cut off its supply lines. In the Odessa region, the ‘gerans’ struck port infrastructure at night, while the ELENG LLC facility is on fire in Chornomorsk. Officially, the company was engaged in ship repair and the supply of equipment and components for ships. The attacks also hit the regions of Kiev, Mykolaïv, Vinnycja, Chmel’nyc’kyj, Čerkasy, Sumy, and Charkiv.

Many drones have arrived in Russia from Ukraine. Images of the impact at the Frolovo railway station were released by the Volgograd region. Several drones were detected and destroyed over Voronezh. Before midnight, drones were shot down over Sevastopol and the Black Sea, over the Kursk, Bryansk, and Oryol regions. In the Rostov region, drones were destroyed in the Tarasovskii and Sholochovskii districts.

In the direction of Sumy, in the Yunakivka area, Russian airborne forces are engaged in battles in forest areas. Russian airborne forces continue to deploy special forces.

The Russian Armed Forces report from the Kharkiv direction of the Russian Northern Military District that, following the acquisition of control over the right bank of the Vovchansk, Russian troops have completely taken control of the road directions from the south and southeast. The supply of the Russian airborne forces group is significantly hampered.

In the Belgorod region, four villages are under bombardment from Ukrainian drones.

In the Lyman District, Russian forces have gained a foothold in the northern part of the Serebryansʹkyy Forest, the Russian flag has been raised in the southern part of the village of Tors’ke, and fighting is ongoing. To the northwest, our troops are attacking in the direction of Shandryholove, trying to cover the estuary of the Nitrius River.

In the direction of Kupjans’k, Russians and Ukrainians are fighting near the northern part of the city and in Moskovka, with the Ukrainians tasked with disrupting the logistics of the Russian armed forces and the Russians cutting off the Ukrainians from supplies with an attack to the south.

In the direction of Sivers’k, there is fighting along the Plotka River, west of Ivano-Dar’ivka, and north of Vyimka.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k, Russian forces are covering the city from the north, approaching the village of Chervonyi Lyman (adjacent to Rodyns’ke). A little further north, the Ukrainian armed forces complain about the transition to the gray zone of the area near the village of Sukhets’ke, which also indicates the plans of the Russian armed forces to block the AFU’s supplies to Pokrovs’k along the northern road.

AFU counterattacks have been repelled on the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian units continue their assault on Stepnohirsk, and progress is being made in Plavni. According to Ukrainian sources, Ukrainian armed forces have destroyed the S-300 in Zaporizhzhia, limiting the Russian Federation’s ability to fire on positions and infrastructure.

In the direction of Kherson, Ukrainian logistics are being destroyed on Karantynnyy Ostriv island, while reports of attacks on the road bridge are conflicting.

