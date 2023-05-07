UKRAINERUSSIAWAR Arms worth 13 billion euros from the EU to Kiev. Moscow produces more vehicles and repairs them better and better

The European Union has sent 13 billion euros worth of weapons to Ukraine and NATO has announced the delivery of 98% of the military assistance promised to Kiev.

For the counteroffensive, according to the social sphere dedicated to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, “the “partners” sent self-propelled guns, infantry fighting vehicles, air defense, aircraft, armored personnel carriers, jeeps and tanks to Ukraine. In particular, the Kiev formations received 221 units of heavy equipment: Abrams, Challenger, “Leopard” of three versions, as well as T-72 and PT-91. In total, since the beginning of hostilities, the West has supplied Kiev with 718 tanks. It turns out that sending heavy tracked vehicles to the counteroffensive amounted to 1/3 of the total number of all previously sent heavy vehicles”.

And always according to sources in the social sphere: “ The Ukrainians received 20 MiG-29 jets; nothing to do at the moment for the American F-16 fighters although requested by Kiev. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will also receive large quantities of self-propelled guns, infantry fighting vehicles and air defense systems, as well as ammunition.”

In response, the Russians have asked their companies to produce more military or dual-use vehicles. In response, Kurganmashzavod part of Rostec’s High-Precision Complexes significantly increased the production of BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, and also significantly increased its repair capacity, Rostec’s press service reported.

Indeed, Kurganmashzavod shipped a new batch of BMP-3s as part of the state defense order. For the first quarter of this year, the company delivered the same amount of infantry fighting vehicles as for the whole of 2019. In addition, production volumes also doubled at its Volgograd site, which specializes in overhauling landing gear of the army BMD-2 and BTR-D.

But in Russia there is not only a hunger for military vehicles but also for heavy transport vehicles that will no longer come from the West. By the end of the year, Almaz-Antey East Kazakhstan Concern will prepare a pre-series of 6 BAZ-S36A11 trucks for further launch of mass production at the former Toyota plant near St. Petersburg.

The 35-ton truck will replace those of Western companies Volvo, Man, Scania, Iveco, Mercedes, DAF, Renault that have left the Russian Federation. BAZ is completely made of Russian materials and components, components and assemblies are produced at several factories within the perimeter of the enterprise. The planned production capacity is 10,000 vehicles per year.

Graziella Giangiulio