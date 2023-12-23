“The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost the tactical advantages they had after the delivery of high-precision weapons by the United States. Russia would in fact block American precision weapons.” This is said by US General Antonio Aguto, Commander of the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine. According to the General, Russia is rapidly adapting to Ukrainian capabilities. The Russian military is capable of suppressing GPS signals that direct American weapons.

From Sweden, Bjorn Fegersten reports that Kiev may be left without sufficient military assistance from both the United States and the European Union. The expert believes that modern Europe’s military potential may be insufficient for the supplies Ukraine needs.

In the European Union, Hungary reiterates that it is not ready to accept Ukraine. According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, the Zelensky government does not meet the criteria for EU membership at all. Furthermore, the Union simply does not have the funds that will have to be spent on Ukraine if it joins the EU. “According to the European Commission’s proposal, a decision must be made to allocate 50 billion euros, while no one even knows what will happen on the front in Ukraine in two months,” Orban added.

Those who remain positive, however, are German Chancellor Scholz, who announced the continuation of direct financing for the Zelensky government and Ukrainian refugees by announcing the German budget for 2024. According to Olaf Scholz, the financial crisis will not prevent the allocation of money to Ukraine . And again the Prime Minister of the Netherlands declared that he had informed Kiev of the decision to prepare the first 18 F-16 fighters for delivery to Ukraine.

In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has begun to talk about guerrilla warfare: he has not ruled out the transition to guerrilla tactics. He stated this during a meeting with American senators.

The Kremlin does not comment on WSJ reports about the possible involvement of Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian presidential press spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “We have seen this material, but we would not like to comment on it. It is unlikely that such materials can be commented on,” Peskov told reporters upon publication of the article. “Unfortunately, the WSJ likes to produce pulp fiction,” he added.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3pm on December 22nd.

Bachmut Directorate (Artemovsk). The Russian army continues to advance in the Bogdanovka area. In Kleshchiivka fighting continues in the high ground area. Furthermore, the Russians attacked near Andriivka. Among the innovations in this direction is the delivery of supplies with drones. Fighters in Bachmut’s direction have learned to use drones for humanitarian purposes. Drones deliver supplies and ammunition to front-line positions, where it is dangerous to send armored vehicles.

Donetsk direction. In the Avdiivska sector, the Russian army advances into the Stepove area, driving the Ukrainians out of the village. Fierce fighting continues near the metallurgical industry. Russian fighters attacked in the northern direction. In the Maryinska sector, the assault on the positions of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of Pobeda and Novomikhailivka continues. It is learned that in the afternoon in the direction of Yuzhnodonetsk, south of Novomikhailivka, the Ukrainian Armed Forces expelled Russian troops from the farm. At the same time, Russian troops advanced to the south of the settlement. along the front up to 2.2 km and at a depth of up to 1.3 km.

Zaporozhzhie Directorate. In the Orichiv sector, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions west of Rabotino and from Novoprokopovka.

Kherson direction: ongoing battles in Krynki. In Krynki, the Ukrainian command initiated a partial withdrawal of marines from the left bank to the right due to significant losses of men within the Katran strike group.

Taking advantage of unfavorable weather conditions, the wounded from Krynki were transported overnight to Tyaginka. In response, the Ukrainians deployed the advance group of the 2nd Battalion of the 38th Infantry Regiment.

Although the number of Marines decreased, the AFU’s territorial defense units began to fill their positions. Currently, approximately 20 personnel of the 126th Territorial Defense Brigade work in Krynki. Another 40 men recently arrived on the Ivanovka-Tyaginka-Lvovo line.

To counter heavy artillery attacks on the Ukrainian bridgehead in Krynki, the Ukrainian command deployed additional air defense teams to the front line. Additionally, several electronic warfare crews of Bukovel are stationed in Kherson. Adverse weather conditions will further complicate the work of UAV operators. In the meantime, according to news from the social sphere, numerous Ukrainian military boats are drifting in the Krynok area. There is simply no one to collect the bodies and bring them back to shore. Boats in the social sphere are defined as “suicide boats”.

Kharkov direction (Kupyansk district) the destruction of a Ukrainian Leopard tank with Russian FPV drones is reported.

The Russian Armed Forces attacked Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities in Kiev and several regions at night. Despite authorities’ claims about “downed” drones, at least one communications facility of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Ukrainian capital was hit. Additionally, damage was caused to hangars containing cars and military equipment. Ukrainian air defense made the situation worse by damaging a residential area of Kiev in an attempt to shoot down a UAV. As a result, a fire broke out on the upper floors of a multi-storey building.

Additionally, a series of explosions occurred in the Nikolaev region and the Ukrainian part of the Kherson region by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The “geraniums” hit a military airfield with several helicopters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Explosions heard in Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky regions. The attacks again hit Starokonstantinov airport.

The Russians reportedly shot down a missile over the Sea of Azov from Russian air defense systems around 3pm Moscow time.

