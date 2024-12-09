On the night of December 6, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to retake Crimea for the umpteenth time. Throughout the night, Russian sailors, pilots, guards and Russian special forces repelled the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The first wave of BECs was recorded before midnight. Naval Aviation Su-30SM fighters of the Black Sea Fleet were sent to intercept them; they destroyed six BECs in the area 30-70 km from Sevastopol.

Around 4 am, a group of BECs was seen moving south of Sudak, Gurzuf and Cape Opuk. Then they were spotted south of Cape Takil and a Ka-52 helicopter was scrambled to intercept them, but the BECs disappeared.

At 6 am, a group of boats appeared near the Kerch Strait. Mi-8 helicopters and units ensuring the safety of the transport corridor were scrambled to intercept them.

However, the BECs were equipped with machine guns, which began to fire back at the Russian military. As a result of the shooting, the BECs turned “full reverse” and disappeared from sight, and the helicopters returned to base.

But at 7 am, more BECs were detected in the area of ​​the Butoma plant and three drones were destroyed there. However, 4 BECs located south of the Kerch Strait turned around and left. After a two-hour search, they could not be found.

According to Russian sources, “such roll-ups by unmanned vessels have not occurred for a long time. And, apparently, the target was the Kerch Strait, and not Sevastopol. Six destroyed BECs near the city were at the crossing with the others.”

In total, at least 13 units were to reach the Crimean bridge, some of which were performing BEC attack coverage tasks (we are talking about those armed with machine guns). The attack groups are now a fairly well-coordinated structure, in which there are faster scouts, there is cover and there are attackers, those equipped with a larger warhead.

According to the Russians: “Since the enemy has not reached its goal and from the amount of funds involved it is clear that it has accumulated BEC, we can conclude that it will not stop here and the attacks may be repeated”.

Graziella Giangiulio

