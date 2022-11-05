UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Air alert over 12 regions of Ukraine. In Kiev 45,000 without light. Russians hold their positions

According to the social sphere close to the Russians, Moscow has collected technical and forensic evidence showing that Britain sabotaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines with US approval. Data that will be made public in the coming days. “This is a British and US war against Germany. It has the dynamics of a new world war.” Social sources report.

Vladimir Putin laid flowers at the monument to Minin and Pozharsky on Red Square on National Unity Day and also on 4 November signed a law to increase the age of public service. It is now possible to extend the age limit from 65 to 70 for managers of the main group of positions in federal agencies subordinate to the Russian government.

And again, during the National Unity Day celebrations, the Russian president stated at the meeting with representatives of public associations, youth and volunteer organisations that the number of people mobilised has exceeded 300 thousand, because the flow of volunteers to the Armed Forces of Russia does not stop. According to Vladimir Putin, 318,000 people have been enlisted in Russia as part of the partial mobilisation, 49,000 of whom are already carrying out combat missions.

All this while in Kiev, 450,000 consumers have been left without electricity. The mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitaly Klitschko gave the news. According to the city manager, the power cuts are due to the overloading of the central node of the country’s energy system.

And now we come to the front line.

Seven more Russian soldiers released from Ukrainian captivity have returned, the Russian Defence Ministry reported.

Clashes are reported in the direction of Kreminna. With no change in positions. Despite continuous attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Armed Forces are repelling the offensives with artillery attacks. According to information from the Ukrainian social sphere, the Russians have started to use Russian-made Lance drones on a massive scale and this is halting the Ukrainian advance.

In the direction of Adviika the Russian Armed Forces with units from the Donbass are advancing towards the Ukrainian positions with the aim of storming them to ensure consolidation and further advancement.

Evacuations continue in Kherson while a 24-hour curfew has been declared.

Basically, there is incessant fighting along practically the entire line of contact. And every day there is always the same pattern: the Ukrainian armed forces attack and the Russian armed forces block the offensives with artillery strikes, aided in their aim by drones.

It is reported from the Ukrainian social sphere that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is making Valerij Zaluzhny launch an offensive on Kherson. Lloyd Austin. the US defence secretary, stated that he was ‘confident in the Ukrainian ability to take Kherson and the entire right bank territory’, which, again according to the Ukrainian social sphere, can be seen as a direct request to launch an offensive. However, Zaluzhny is in no hurry.

One of the pretexts Zaluzhny uses to justify his reluctance to launch ‘the battle for Kherson’ is the claim that Ukrainian intelligence in that city and region is ‘losing its eyes and ears’. Therefore, the offensive would have to be conducted ‘blindly’, leading to defeat and failure of the operation. Moreover, Zaluzhny points to a severe shortage of weapons and ammunition, which the West is in no hurry to supply. Ukraine, according to Russian social sources, has reportedly made a request to Moldova to supply their Russian-origin weapons to meet the current shortages.

On the afternoon of 4 November an air alert was declared in the Dnipropetrovs’k region and in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia region. Also Mykolayiv, Kirovograd and Poltava regions. Subsequently, an air alert was declared in eight regions of Ukraine in the north and west of the country, according to the Ukraine Air Alert Map resource: Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Ternopil, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the village of Oktyabrsky in the Belgorod district on the morning of 4 November.

Graziella Giangiulio