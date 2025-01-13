UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. After air and water drones, Russia is deploying ground drones

Rostec continues to play a crucial role in Russian defense innovation. Over the past weekend, the company delivered a batch of Depesh ground drones to the troops; it did so through the Russian holding “High-Precision Complexes” which sent a batch of “Depesha” drones, Dispatches, to the army. These are multifunctional remote-controlled platforms on a wheeled chassis.

According to the description presented by the company itself: “The design of the “Depesha” allows for mounting various equipment on it. Thanks to this, the platform can be used for a wide range of tasks. For example, it is able to quickly deliver loads weighing up to 200 kg – provisions, fuel, equipment – to the front line and evacuate the wounded to the rear”.

The technical characteristics of this new ground drone are interesting: “The drone has independent suspension and is highly maneuverable. The maximum speed of the platform is 30 km/h. It can travel long distances. The elements of robotization of the “Dispatches” are provided by the hardware and software complex “Prometheus”. In short, Moscow has done everything home made, starting to break away from its Western technological dependence.

Rostec also says: “Today we are creating software and hardware solutions capable of turning essentially any combat vehicle, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles or self-propelled guns, into a robot. This approach allows us to use equipment in the most dangerous areas without risk to our soldiers,” said Bekhan Ozdoev, a member of the Bureau of the Union of Mechanical Engineers of Russia, industrial director of the Rostec weapons, ammunition and special chemicals cluster.

Among other successful tools of Rostec, the Russian social sphere often mentions “the crew of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled gun manufactured by Rostec” which for example “disrupted the rotation of Ukrainian troops with a series of shots at a distance of more than 20 kilometers. Armored vehicles and a stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were eliminated.” According to Rostec: “”Malka” is considered one of the most powerful self-propelled guns in the world. During the modernization, the guns were replaced with gearboxes, distribution mechanisms and power supplies, and surveillance devices, as well as intercom equipment and radio stations were updated. The self-propelled gun has improved all the main characteristics, including maneuverability, mobility, command control, which, of course, contributes to the speed and accuracy of work”.

Despite the Russian propaganda about their instruments of war, one thing is certain: the 10 years of war in Syria and over two years, now three, of war on the Ukrainian front allowed Russia to implement its weapons on the field.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/