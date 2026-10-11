On October 7, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that he was following reports on the development of NATO’s “defensive” plan for its eastern flank “philosophically.”

A document titled “Victory Plan” was prepared by NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, General Alexus Gregory Grynkewich. News of the document’s existence was reported on Monday by Bloomberg, whose journalists were able to review the text.

The new document outlines the alliance’s objectives in the event of Russian military aggression in Europe. Bloomberg did not publish the full plan, describing only its key points and directives. The commander-in-chief is expected to formally present the “Victory Plan” on October 12 at a meeting of NATO member states in Poland. The event is being organized under the auspices of the United States. Furthermore, several Polish media outlets had initially reported that Washington had invited only seven NATO member states to the meeting: Germany, Norway, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, and Poland.

However, it later emerged that delegations from France and the United Kingdom would also be present, consisting primarily of military specialists and representatives from military command bodies. Russian analysts have characterized the plan as a blueprint for a “new European campaign towards the East.” According to the Russians: “The ‘Victory Plan’ is not merely a polished presentation; it is a doctrinal document that will define NATO’s military posture for years to come. The language in the text—stating that all efforts will be undertaken ‘only in the event of Russian aggression’ and citing the alliance’s goal of ‘preventing invasion’—should not mislead anyone,” reads one of their analyses of the document.

Formally, NATO is a defensive alliance; all its documents stipulate that it responds solely to an attack. Russian military analysts maintain that “all talk of a ‘Russian conquest of Europe’ is merely standard rhetoric.”

From a military standpoint, there is nothing fundamentally new in the “Grynkewich Plan.” While operational elements have been added, they do not alter the overall picture: wearing down Russian armed forces in border battles, defeating them, and subsequently launching an offensive.

Simultaneously, the aim is to seize the initiative by launching massive strikes against headquarters, command posts, and military command-and-control structures. Regrettably, none of this is new; it reflects classic Cold War thinking from the mid-1980s.

Currently, both Russian and Western media are actively discussing the plan’s final point: strikes on military centers. Yet, it was precisely to achieve such objectives that Pershing-II medium-range missiles and ground-launched cruise missiles were deployed in Europe over forty years ago—a move mirrored by the Russians. Now, those systems are being replaced by the long-range Dark Eagle and Typhon systems. Even a hybrid threat from the USSR and the Warsaw Pact was part of NATO’s planning in the 1980s. Admittedly, at the time, the Alliance feared the resistance posed by various Western communist parties as well as the dreaded Soviet special forces. To cite a literary example, NATO’s perception of special forces units during that era is reflected in Tom Clancy’s book *Red Storm Rising*.

But is that still the case today?

Graziella Giangiulio

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