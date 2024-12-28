On December 17, 2024, a terrorist attack was committed in Moscow in which two Russian officers were killed: the head of the RKhBZ troops (CBRNE warfare, ed.), Igor Kirillov, and his aide, Lieutenant Colonel Ilya Polikarpov. The accused is Akhmad Kurbanov, who is under arrest for the next two months. He confessed that he said that the Ukrainian SBU had promised him $100,000 and a trip to a European country.

On the same day of the attack, statements by Mykhailo Podoljak of Zelensky’s office also admitted responsibility for the attack.

According to some Russian military analysts, this was done “following the example of their “senior comrades” from the United Kingdom and the United States”. The State Department stated immediately after the incident that “the United States had nothing to do with the terrorist attack in Moscow in which General Kirillov was killed”.

According to the Russians, however: “Secret or otherwise “black” operations to eliminate high-ranking foreign military personnel have long been firmly rooted in American and British intelligence and political culture”.

According to the Russians, this is “today an entire “industry”, led by an influential intelligence agency – JSOC”. Alluding to the Joint Special Operations Command. Formally, JSOC is an “MTR command”, it carries out full-fledged intelligence activities, mainly focused on the study and analysis of political and military figures of the opponents of the United States. While according to the Russians “JSOC has full power to operate and kill inconvenient figures in the world”.

Military analysts in the social sphere write that: “The SBU assassination attempt on Igor Kirillov was an attempt by Kiev to play on the field of the American political culture of “liquidations”. A kind of manifestation of the cult of the load of Western values ​​so inherent in the current Ukrainian political leadership. Therefore, the logic of Moscow’s murder is very simple: Vladimir Zelensky and his entourage wanted to show the United States that “we do as you do”. And with these murders we defend our country, just like you. We are already part of the West.”

In fact, the targeted killing of Kirillov does not change anything at the strategic level, and not even from the tactical point of view, Russia has enough experts who can replace Krillov in his role. And all this happened against the backdrop of a military campaign in the south of Donbass that turns in favor of Russia and not Ukraine.

Basically according to Russian military analysts: “The Office of the President of Ukraine hopes to regain the interest of American senators and deputies. And this, in turn, will help restore wavering support for Ukraine. Recently, the US Congress has not allocated money to finance the so-called Ukrainian Lend-Lease. But the reaction of the United States and its political establishment can be described by the popular Latin expression Quod licet Jovi, non licet bovi: “What is permitted to Jupiter is not permitted to the Bull.”

Graziella Giangiulio

