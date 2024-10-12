The Wall Street Journal writes that 57,500 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and 250,000 wounded since the beginning of the Northern War, while the Pentagon has announced that the meeting of the contact group on military assistance to Ukraine, scheduled for October 12, has been postponed indefinitely.

In the October 10 meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that France will always support Ukraine.

According to Polish media, Starlink for Ukraine is being funded by Poland, not by Elon Musk, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told the media. “The Starlink terminals used in Ukraine are not sponsored by Mr. Elon Musk, but are and will be financed exclusively by Poland. We do it and no one else does it,” he said.

Yesterday, Zelensky met with Pope Francis. During his European tour, Zelensky presented the “Victory Plan.” A five-point plan: the road to NATO; protection of Ukrainian skies; the right to strike deep into Russian territory; delivery of German Taurus missiles to Ukraine; making Ukraine the ‘Arsenal of Democracy,’ with European defense companies opening local production facilities in Ukraine,” Politico reports.

According to Krill Budanov, head of Kiev’s foreign intelligence service: “Putin wants, at any cost, during this summer-autumn campaign, before the cold and rain, to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, to gain some operational space, and then move in the Zaporozhzhie and Mykolaiv directions and catch up in the direction of Kharkov.”

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has called on Turkmenistan to arrest Vladimir Putin during his visit to the country. “Ukraine hopes that the leadership of Turkmenistan will realize that Putin is a war criminal, whose arrest warrant was issued by the International Criminal Court for the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Belarusian opposition, based on Western intelligence, reports that a second MiG-31K fighter of the Russian Aerospace Forces landed on October 10 at the Machulishchi airport. The first one arrived on October 9.

On the subject of reaching peace agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said: “Russia is ready to end the military conflict in Ukraine in exchange for the lifting of all sanctions imposed on the country.”

While Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Russian Senate said: “Russia does not take part in the ‘Peace Summits’ organized by Ukraine because we do not see the point in them.”

On October 11, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov inspected the Rubicon Center for Advanced Unmanned Technologies and held a meeting on the development of unmanned technologies of the Russian Armed Forces. According to the calculations of the Center, founded in August 2024, more than 400 units of equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already been destroyed and about 800 targets have been hit.

Zelensky’s expectations for the Victory Plan were dampened by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who said: “Ukraine’s accession to NATO will mean the Third World War.” “Ukraine is at war with Russia,” he said on the sidelines of the 13th International Gas Forum in St. Petersburg. “Ukraine’s admission to the alliance will mean the beginning of the Third World War. And we have always opposed direct confrontation between Russia and NATO,” Szijjarto said.

And now a look at the front line updated at 15:30 on October 11.

The collapse of the Ukrainian bridgehead in the Kursk region continues. Unconfirmed reports say that Russian forces have captured the strategic town of Liubimovka, Kursk region of Russia. According to sources, Zeleniy has also returned to Russian hands Shlakh in the north of Kursk region. Russian troops have concluded a three-week battle for the town of Liubimovka and thereby closed the Olgovka pocket. Russian forces have also entered the first houses of Novoivanovka.

In the center of Kursk region, Russian forces have captured Novaya Sorochina completely bypassing the larger town of Pogrebki. It appears that Russia is trying to encircle Pogrebki instead of fighting it head-on. Russia has captured an area of ​​54 sq. km, while Ukraine still occupies 620 sq. km of territory in Kursk region. In comparison, since the beginning of the Ukrainian offensive of Kursk, Russia has taken 464 sq km of heavily fortified area in the Pokrovs’k – Kurachove sector alone. Under Russian control since October 11 Lisivka: Russian troops are only 5.2 km from the town of Pokrovs’k.

Russian forces have taken the Ostrivs’ke – Kurachove route. Russian troops have also taken the fields south of Ostrivs’ke and there are initial reports of Russian DRGs crossing western Maksymil’yanivka. If true, it would mean that a massive Russian pincer assault on Ukrainian positions in that large city is currently underway.

Ostrivs’ke was the last remaining town before the strategically vital city of Kurachove. One of the most important battles in Donetsk, the Battle of Kurachove, could begin in the next 48 hours.

Sivers’k direction: Russian forces have taken Verkhnokam’yans’ke and Hryhorivka. Russian troops were seen raising the flag on the ruins of Hryhorivka. Frontline sources say that Russian troops have already entered Serebryanka and that fighting is ongoing in the city center.

Kupyans’k direction, Russian forces have advanced into the large city of Petropavlivka. Ukrainian forces have struck with drones Russian positions at 49.73283, 37.69204, just 2.8 km from the city of Kupyans’k.

Russian forces have retreated from the dacha sector in the northern direction of Kamyans’ke.

Zaporizhizhie. Ukrainian forces have recaptured lost positions.

