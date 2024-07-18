UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. 95 prisoners exchanged between Moscow and Kiev thanks to the Emirates. Zelensky plans peace by leaving Hungary without Russian oil. Ukrainian Vuhledar without supplies

Ukraine blocked the transit of a Russian company’s oil to Hungary through the Druzhba pipeline, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó said. He told Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov about it and noted that “the problem must be resolved as soon as possible”.

According to American sources, Ukraine is implementing a peace plan to end the war with Russia which should be ready by the second half of the year. It is not known whether Moscow has been informed of the new Ukrainian peace plan.

On July 17, an exchange of prisoners took place between Ukraine and Russia, 95 for 95. Online, the video of the return home of 95 soldiers after the exchange of prisoners of war between the Russian and Ukrainian sides. We learn from Russian sources that the United Arab Emirates acted as a mediator in the humanitarian mission.

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on 17 July.

Russian troops reportedly took control of the 00532 Kostjantynivka-Vuhaledar highway. The road is the only supply route to Vuhledar.

In a video released online of Russia’s morning attack in the Mariinka-Vuhledar direction, Russian vehicles can be seen attacking Ukrainian positions. They advanced a full 4,000 meters before one vehicle was destroyed. The location of the stricken Russian car was only 500 meters from the highway.

In Pokrovsk Direction (west of Avdiivka), assessment of the situation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces: in Novoselivka, information about battles in the western part of the village was confirmed. Russian troops have established a foothold along Shkolnaya Street and continue to press in different directions. The Russian army is moving west along a broad front in this section of the front. Active battles take place here along the LBS up to 20 km.

Other sources report that as night fell, the Russian Armed Forces launched attacks on targets in the Odessa region, one of the arrivals occurred in the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky area, on the bank of the Dnieper estuary.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian armed forces are unsuccessfully attacking in the Vovčans’k area and the Hlyboke settlement, trying to exhaust the Russian defenses and push them to the border. The Ukrainian armed forces use former prisoners as “assault fodder”. The Russian army slows down Ukrainian attack attempts and wears out the reserves it is transferring.

In the direction of Svatove-Kupjans’k, the Russian Armed Forces are advancing to the Tors’ke-Terny border, near Makiivka (LPR), Berestove-Pishchane, and are achieving local successes.

The heavy assault on the Toretsk (Dzerzhinsk) agglomeration continues. Russian armed forces are fighting in Niu-York as well as near the settlement Zalizne and Druzhba.

Battles to expand the Russian control zone take place on the flanks of Chasiv Jar, without significant changes in one day.

Russian armed forces are storming the north-eastern part of Krasnohorivka, trying to cut off the remaining Ukrainian garrison in the city and force them to retreat. Fighting also continues in other areas of the direction.

On the Zaporizhie Front, fighting north of Robotyne, the Russian Air Force carried out FAB-500 strikes with the UPMK.

No changes in the direction of Kherson.

Ukrainian attacks recorded in the Russian region of: Belgorod. The regional operational headquarters has decided to strengthen support measures for displaced people in the temporary detention facility; in the Kursk region the constant bombing of the border areas continues. In the DPR two wounded during a shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces.

