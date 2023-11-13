Yet another corruption scandal at the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense: according to Ukrainian sources, more than three billion hryvnias were laundered. Washington recently warned Kiev about the inadmissibility of any corruption scandals in the country, otherwise Congress would not approve the provision of the next tranche of financial and military assistance.

On November 7, journalists of the hromadske publication published an investigation into how the Ukrainian Defense “lost” more than 2 billion hryvnia due to improper contracts.

These are agreements with the Ukrainian company Lviv Arsenal for the supply of 100 thousand mortar mines worth over 37 million euros, with the Croatian WDG Promet for 30 thousand tank rounds worth over 32 million euros and with the Slovak Sevotech for the purchase of 15 thousand sets of helmets and bulletproof vests worth over 13 million euros. All three contracts failed.

This is approximately 82 million euros, or more than 3 billion hryvnia. All of this comes in a European context where Slovakia and Hungary have blocked European funding for Ukraine.

In Russia, the issue of military salaries has been raised since November 9th. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Medvedev said that: “The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation must ensure that there are no problems with the payment of salaries to the military. Starting from November 2nd, the regulatory “arrangement” for military allowances finally came into being in Russia. Military pensioners participating in the special operation will begin to receive automatic payment from November, full compensation of pensions, taking into account indexation.

Added to this is the news that the branch of the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation in the Donetsk People’s Republic said it had set up a simplified mechanism for obtaining a veteran’s certificate which will allow the initiation of procedures for military pension.

Graziella Giangiulio

