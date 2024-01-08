Military engineers of the combined mine clearance team of the Russian Armed Forces over the past three months have neutralized 2 thousand unexploded shells and booby traps left by military personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Mariupol and nearby settlements. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense. As Russia gradually conquers a meter of land and as soon as it deems the area safe it goes to clear mines.

Another very popular trend at the beginning of the year in the Russian social sphere is the high number of mercenaries killed in Ukraine by the Russians. These would be almost 6 thousand foreigners who fought in the ranks of the Ukrainian army killed in the Northern Military District, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

During Russian operations, more than 13.5 thousand foreign mercenaries arrived in Ukraine. Of them, more than 8.5 thousand were from Europe, more than 1.7 thousand from Asia, more than 2.7 thousand from North and South America and more than 220 people from Africa. According to the military department, Russian troops in the Northern Military District eliminated more than 5.9 thousand mercenaries, more than 5.6 thousand people left Ukraine. Currently, more than 1.9 thousand foreign mercenaries fight in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The materials of the Ministry of Defense also report that foreign states have supplied the Ukrainian Armed Forces with over 1.6 thousand units of missile and artillery weapons, more than 200 units of anti-aircraft missile systems, more than 5.2 thousand units of armored weapons and over 23 thousand drones.

According to Russian Defense, Ukraine is supported by 54 countries, whose financial assistance amounts to more than $203 billion. The Russian military claims that more than 500 US and NATO satellites operate in the interests of the Ukrainian military, of which more than 70 are military and reconnaissance spacecraft, the rest are commercial dual-use. In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces uses over 20 thousand terminals of the Starlink satellite system to organize control and communications.

However, according to the Financial Times, Ukraine is starting to have problems with military mobilization, which has become a toxic problem for Ukrainian leaders. “Neither the Ukrainian president nor his high command wants to take responsibility for recruiting resistance soldiers,” the publication notes. Volodymyr Zelensky places the responsibility on the head of the administration, but Valery Zaluzhny does not want to shoulder it. Zaluzhny: “We are military and we should fight and not interfere in the lives of civilians.” According to the FT’s interpretation, the task of training soldiers for the army has become an unwanted problem in Kiev and has turned into a crisis between politicians and the army. Total mobilization in a war of attrition has always been portrayed as a difficult task. This is happening now due to increasing losses and failures.

Graziella Giangiulio

