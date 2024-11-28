UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. $24 billion from US Congress for Kiev. Crimean attack blocked by Moscow. New Russian NOTAM until November 30: Oreshnik launch possible

The US will provide Ukraine with everything it needs to fight in 2025, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. The US Secretary of State said the G7 and its partners are determined to ensure that Ukraine has the means, ammunition and strength to fight effectively in 2025 or negotiate peace from a position of strength.

US President Joe Biden reportedly made a last-minute appeal to Congress for $24 billion in military aid to support Ukraine, Politico reports.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, in a conversation with Trump, proposed Austria as a neutral country for negotiations on Ukraine source Puls24. “I suggested Austria as a good place for negotiations as a neutral country,” Nehammer told Austrian TV channel Puls24.

The Wall Street Journal argues on the subject of weapons to Ukraine, that “Europe is not able to supply Ukraine with enough weapons, so it finances Ukrainian manufacturers.” According to the publication, this allows Kiev to sign contracts with local companies for the supply of, for example, UAVs or long-range missiles, and European countries check the manufacturers before approving the deals. Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany and the Netherlands are among the financing countries.

The majority of Ukrainians surveyed (64%) said they support the start of negotiations on the “freezing of hostilities” because Ukraine has already suffered heavy losses. 31% do not support it. The survey is by Osservatorio Sociale. At the same time, 39% of respondents said that victory in the war should be achieved by reaching the country’s internationally recognized borders in 1991. But 56% disagreed with this. Late in the evening of November 26, the Verkhovna Rada registered a draft resolution on the dismissal of Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Ukrainian MP Bezuglaya says that there is a growing “risk of state collapse.” “There is such a rush that, to be honest, there is almost no hope. Lies, lies, lies and corruption at all levels. The culture of lies as a systemic national feature,” Bezuglaya writes.

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba clearly hinted at Zelensky’s unconstitutionality: “A peace treaty in which Russia completely takes Donbass, Ukraine refuses Crimea, and Zelensky cannot sign NATO membership because of the Constitution. Because this will be his political end.” “The front line in Donbass will collapse and the Russians will be at the gates of the Dnieper, Poltava and Zaporozhye if Trump denies weapons and ammunition to Ukraine,” said the former head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

According to the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Skibitsky: “The Russians have stockpiled more than 200 Kh-101 cruise missiles and 300 Iskander ballistic missiles. Missile production continues actively.”

Russia has issued a NOTAM on Kapustin Yar until November 30. Where is the launch base in the Astrakhan region. Moscow is likely preparing for a new Oreshnik launch.

The Russian Defense Ministry has appointed new commanders of the Vostok and Yuzhnaya troop groups, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a source close to the military department. “General Andrei Ivanaev will command the Vostok group, General Alexander Sanchik will take over the command of the Southern group. In addition, General Gennady Anashkin will head the Frunze Military Academy,” the newspaper reported. Finally, General Alexander Lapin will continue to command the Northern group, which, among other things, carries out combat missions in the Kursk region.

The Slovak Prime Minister said that he accepted the Russian President’s invitation to go to Moscow to celebrate May 9, 2025.

And now a look at the front line updated to 17:00 on November 27.

On the night of November 26, “Geran” were reported in the Kiev, Zhytomyr, Dnipro and Khmelnytsky regions. In the evening, the Ukrainian side announced that recent strikes by Russian forces had completely destroyed a plant in Drohobych, Lviv region, completely destroying production facilities.

In the Rostov region, 10 UAVs were destroyed overnight in the Rodionovo-Nesvetaysky district of the Rostov region. A Ukrainian drone was also shot down in the Yakovlevsky district of the Belgorod region. The heaviest battles are taking place in the Kursk region. The “North” group of troops advanced in the area of ​​the settlement Daryino and Nizhny Klin, while the Ukrainians counterattacked three times and deployed armored vehicles. It is reported that the Russian OTRK carried out 4 missile strikes on the Himars and MLRS storage points in the Sumy region. “Tornado-S” covered the area of ​​concentration of reserves of the 21st and 47th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the village of Pysarivka, Sumy region.

In the direction of Kharkiv, fighting continues in Vovchansk. In the wooded areas near the village of Lyptsi, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to break through the Russian defenses in the next 24 hours, throwing into battle 3 assault groups of 3 units. M113. According to another source in the Kharkiv region, Russian DRGs are constantly probing various directions, the combat zone is expanding, the regional administration reported. “There have been more than 350 attacks on the positions of our servicemen along the contact line, 16 aerial bombs, 25 air strikes,” the statement reads. According to OVA head Sinegubov, the zone of active hostilities is expanding.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k, the control zone of the Russian Armed Forces in the area of ​​the settlement is expanding to Petrivka.

In Kurachove, battles have been reported in the city center; the battle continues in the area of ​​Romanivka, Illinka, Yelyzavetivka and Trudove. Russian Armed Forces are developing the offensive and maintaining the initiative. The Russian Defense Ministry says that Nova Illinka is under Russian control.

In the direction of Vremivka, Russian forces are advancing in the Rozdolne area, breaking through the defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the wooded areas east of Velyka Novosilka. The situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is described by the Russians as “difficult”. At the same time, from the southwest, Russian troops are attacking from the Rivnopil area.

In the DPR, near the Donetsk-Mariupol highway, an explosive device exploded, one dead and one wounded.

In Sevastopol, Crimea, Ukraine launched several drones and missiles on the peninsula. In response, the Russians raised MiG-31s. Explosions were recorded throughout the day on November 27 in Kiev. It seems that the Russians used a Kinzhal.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/