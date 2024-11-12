UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. 145 geraniums and stray ammunition against Kiev. Moscow suffers the largest drone attack since the beginning of the war. Kurachove: dam bursts, Ukrainians without supplies

The United States will send Ukraine the full amount of aid approved by Congress by January 20, US Presidential National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in an interview with CBS News. “President Biden made it clear when President Zelensky was here in Washington several months ago that we will spend all the resources provided by Congress on time and in full. This means that by January 20, we will send to Ukraine all the resources and assistance that Congress has authorized,” he said. This is 6 billion euros.

Elon Musk joined President Donald Trump’s call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss ending the war with Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that no phone call had taken place between President Vladimir Putin and newly elected President Donald Trump.

The Pentagon has allowed American contractors to work in Ukraine to maintain and repair US-supplied weapons, according to a Reuters press release. CNN confirmed: “American contractors in Ukraine will repair F-16 fighter jets and Patriot air defense systems supplied to Kiev.” […] “These types of weapons ‘require special technical skills to maintain.'” The official who spoke to CNN said that the contractors will be located far from the front lines and will not take part in hostilities.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed that the department is talking about a candidate for the post of Russian ambassador to the United States. According to him, the diplomat’s candidacy has not yet been approved.

“Ukraine must be able to restore its pre-war borders,” British Finance Minister Darren Jones told the BBC, “the UK’s position remains unchanged, despite Trump’s possible arrival in the White House: the return of territories such as Crimea is a principle that the country continues to insist on.”

On November 8, the EU summit extended the Ukrainian armed forces training mission with a budget of 409 million euros for two years. On November 9, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that he had arrived on a visit to Kiev. “My fifth visit to Kiev,” Borrell wrote on the X social network page. He stressed that this visit will be his last as the head of EU diplomacy. Borrell believes it is premature to talk about Trump’s plan for Ukraine. The head of EU diplomacy noted that the EU has already provided Ukraine with EUR 122 billion in assistance, which is about 50% of all support to Kiev. He also stressed that the EU will continue to help Ukraine. The European Union is preparing the 15th package of sanctions against Russia, which may involve liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The Government of Ukraine has approved the draft state budget for 2025 in the second reading, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said: “The main priority is the defense, defense capability and security of Ukraine. It is proposed to allocate UAH 2,225 billion for these needs.” “All Ukrainian taxpayers’ funds will be used to provide security and defense forces, to produce and purchase new weapons, drones and equipment.” In the second reading, budget expenditures increased by UAH 50 billion.

Ukraine has opened an investigation into the crash of the F-16 fighter in Ukraine: the State Bureau of Investigation has ordered 11 forensic examinations. “The examinations include: global, commission, judicial, engineering, transport and military, computer and technical based on the information contained in the flight recorder seized from the specified aircraft, raw material research, forensic and others,” the SBI said.

A donated, not purchased, F-16 fighter simulator has arrived in Kiev for one of the tactical aviation brigades of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Commander Oleksandr Syrsky said in a conversation with Christopher Cavoli, commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe: “The situation at the front is tending to worsen (…) The Russian Armed Forces, using their numerical advantage, continue to conduct offensive operations and focus their main efforts on the Pokrovs’k and Kurakhove directions.”

Finally, it is learned from the social sphere that General of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Dmitry Marchenko, who previously announced the collapse of the Ukrainian troops front, has resigned from the service for health reasons, Strana reports.

Satellite images show that over the past six months, Russia has strengthened the defenses of the Crimea vs. Ukrainian unmanned vessels. “Russia is ready to listen to the proposals of US President-elect Donald Trump to resolve the situation in Ukraine,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, Interfax reports.

“The latter is beyond doubt. This is unconditional,” Ryabkov said, answering the corresponding question. He stressed that Moscow “approaches extremely carefully, responsibly and attentively any ideas proposed by countries in this area.” “If there are signals from the American side that they have ideas on how to advance in terms of settlements, and not on how to further pump up the Kiev regime with all kinds of assistance, in the hope that in the end this will lead to the same thing as Moscow’s strategic defeat, then we will definitely do everything possible to analyze it and develop a response,” Ryabkov said.

The threat of severing diplomatic relations with the United States remains, in case of confiscation of frozen Russian assets and in case of escalation of the situation in Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with Interfax.

Putin signed the law on ratification of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on November 9.

Ombudsmen of Russia and Ukraine met on the territory of Belarus, exchanged letters from prisoners with relatives and discussed cooperation in helping citizens of the two countries, Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova said.

And now a look at the front lira updated at 15:00 on November 11.

On November 10, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces attacked Ukraine with a record number of stray munitions: 145 units. Prime Minister Zelensky reported: “In a week, Russia launched 600 UAVs, 800 KABs and almost 20 missiles across Ukraine.”

Units of the Northern group are advancing in the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry reports. But after the breakthrough operation carried out last week by the Russian army in the Kursk region on November 10, the Ukrainian army is trying to turn the tide with counterattacks. Russian aircraft are carrying out air strikes with glide bombs. The Russian army is also destroying strike groups by ambushing them in forest areas and by attacks with FPV drones and stray Lancet munitions.

On November 11, in Kursk, Russians reported repelling counterattacks by Ukrainian forces in the Glushkovsky district, where Russian troops had previously pushed Ukrainian forces to the border. In the Sudzhansky direction, Ukrainian forces are using captured construction equipment to move on muddy roads: NATO equipment is getting bogged down, the social media reports. Arriving Ukrainian reserves are being destroyed in the clashes.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the capture of Kolisnykivka in the Kharkiv region.

South of Chasiv Yar, Russian troops are operating in the area of ​​the Orikhovo-Vasylivka mine, on the northern outskirts of which the presence of Russian forces was previously recorded.

Since November 9, the Russian army has advanced to about six settlements in eastern Ukraine, according to Ukrainian sources: Kurachove, Heorhiivka, near Maksymil’yanivka, Pobeda, Novooleksiivka and Bohoyavlenka. The army is also advancing near Selydove, Rybyns’ke, Myasozharivka, Dalʹniy Skit, Novospask and Ukrainian sources. According to Russian sources, in the Pokrovs’k direction there is a significant advance of Russian forces to the west in the forest belts between Novooleksiivka and Novodmytrivka (5 km between the villages) and north of Selydove.

Russian sources also report that Russian advance units are breaking into Kurachove, in the eastern part of the access road to the locality urban battles have begun. Station and Kozatskaya. Progress is being made southeast of Kurachove and Maksymil’yanivka, west of Pobeda and north of the village of Kostjantynivka. Russian Channel reports that Russian forces continue to push through the defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Ukrainian garrison in Kurachove is in danger of being encircled and deprived of the ability to leave the town. Russian troops have begun an assault on Dal’nje. The Kurachove dam has been blown up. Severe flooding along the Vovca River downstream, which has hit the Ukrainian-controlled areas hard. Ukraine has ordered the evacuation of the local population in several towns. Flooding has rendered Ukraine’s only safe supply route to Kurachove unusable.

The Vremivka direction has come to life again: Russians report that Russian forces are already in Makarivka, and photos of the Russian flag have appeared in the ruins of the village. A Russian source reports: “It is not yet clear how it was installed: Far Eastern soldiers traditionally remain silent until the area is completely taken under control.”

According to unofficial reports, Russian troops stormed the village of Velyka Novosilka. The battle lasted only a few hours. The Russian Defense Ministry reported on November 10: “between 7:00 and 10:00 an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out an attack using an airborne UAV against objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. The air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 70 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 34 on the territory of the Moscow region, 14 on the territory of the Bryansk region, 7 each on the territories of the Oryol and Kaluga regions, 6 on the territory of Kursk and 2 on the territory of the Tula regions”.

The drone attack on Moscow on November 10 was the largest since the beginning of military operations. The previous massive attack took place on September 10: 20 drones were shot down in the Moscow region and 144 in total over Russia.

In the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka (DPR), three were injured from artillery fire from Ukrainian guns; In addition, during the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces using the MLRS, more injuries were recorded.

Graziella Giangiulio

