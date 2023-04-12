UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. 106 prisoners return to Kiev and Moscow. Ukraine has no more aviation ammunition

The EU has announced that the airspace of the Russian Federation will be closed to flights to Europe until 2029, ”We currently assume that the airspace of Ukraine and Russia will remain closed until the end of the planning horizon (2029)”, the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation said in a statement.

Even if the US authorities deny having any news on the matter, for several days the social sphere has been witnessing the closure and the ban on the exercise of the Uoc cult, that is, the Orthodox cult linked to the Moscow Patriarchate. Kiev authorities have banned worship services in the capital’s churches at Easter. Another post reads: “The authorities of the Volyn region in Ukraine have banned the activities of the UOC in the region”. The same applies to the authorities of the Rivne region in Ukraine which have banned the activities of the UOC in the region.

In Russia, the update of the package of rules on military service continues: The State Duma has approved an amendment to the military registration register. And also the State Duma adopted in the second reading a bill on electronic precept cards and a unified electronic register of persons subjected to military service.

Peskov called another hoax the news that appeared in Western media in which they report that Egypt would have planned to supply thousands of missiles to Russia

The social sphere on the Artyom Uss affair does not subside. Father Alexander, governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, said in a telegram video: “Artem Uss’s path to Russia was very difficult.” At the same time, the governor did not say how exactly his son got to Russia. According to him, Artem is a non-public person and will decide for himself whether to talk about his trip from Italy to Russia. Uss also thanked everyone who supported him and sent special thanks to Putin.

Daria Trepova, accused of a terrorist attack in a St. Petersburg cafe, in which war correspondent Maxim Fomin, known under the pseudonym Vladlen Tatarsky, died, is cooperating in the investigation. According to TASS sources, the investigation is processing all versions of the terrorist attack. “[Trepova] is cooperating in the investigation, all her testimony is carefully checked by the investigative and operational teams, which include dozens of law enforcement officers. The investigation is also currently defining the entire circle of alleged accomplices of the accused and elaborating various versions and motivations of the terrorist act,” the source told the news agency. In the interests of the investigation, law enforcement agencies did not specify the details of the work of the investigative team. War correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky was buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow, reports RIA Novosti. A military band also attended the funeral procession.

Another investigation continues, accusing Evan Gershkovich of espionage, a reporter from the Moscow office of the Wall Street Journal, who is detained, a source familiar with the situation told Interfax. Gershkovich is accused of espionage (Article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). As reported, according to the investigation, the journalist “acting on the instructions of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex”. The United States is ready for “creative” solutions ” to reach an agreement on the release of Whelan and Gershkovich in Russia wrote the Wall Street Journal. For now, no response from Moscow.

Finally, no mention can be made of what are defined as leaks of the plans to attack Russia that have escaped from the Pentagon. After days of: “we are investigating”, the Pentagon is investigating the authenticity of the documents leaked on social media. The Agency believes that “they appear to contain confidential and top secret material”. The leaked documents concern not only Ukraine but Ukraine, China and the Middle East, sources told The New York Times.

According to the Globe and Mail newspaper, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will travel to Canada to ask for ammunition and armored vehicles for a “counteroffensive”. “We are talking about more than 100 documents”. According to the newspaper, US intelligence considers it a nightmare for the Five Eyes, the intelligence alliance between Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Great Britain and the United States.

The leak of secret documents about the Ukrainian armed forces’ counteroffensive should not undermine Ukraine’s relations with Western countries, said Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the president of Ukraine. “This doesn’t confuse any plans, because they are in phase of development, are still worked out operationally and tactically,” Podolyak said. He added that some of the data reflected in these documents was already known, for example, information that Ukraine does not have air defense systems.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov says the leak of secret Pentagon materials will not affect Kiev’s military strategy, especially its counteroffensive plans. “If someone thinks we only have one option [of the action plan], then that has nothing to do with reality. Even three options are not enough,” he said in an interview published Tuesday with the TV channel German ARD. Danilov argued that Kiev would decide to launch the planned counter-offensive “at the last moment”. Commenting on the material of the CNN channel, which, citing a source close to Zelensky, said that the documents that ended up on the Internet forced Kiev to change its “military plans”, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council said not know who CNN was talking to.

On the other hand, the French attempt to make inroads in China with a peace plan failed. China will never look at the Ukrainian crisis from the point of view of self-interest, Xi Jinping told Macron. The Chinese leader suggested to Macron that France present its plan for a deal in Ukraine, China will support it. In response to the words of the French premier, after his visit to Beijing, those of the Russian spokesman, Dmitry Peskov: “Paris can hardly act as a mediator in the peace talks between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, since in fact it takes the side of one of the participants in the conflict”

Meanwhile, it is learned that the Abkhazian armed forces have begun large-scale exercises. And again via social media it is learned that special groups have been created in the Russian armed forces to fight the tanks supplied to Kiev by Western countries. The Head of the Combat Training Center of the Russian Armed Forces Yevgeny Arifulin gave the news on the social network. Finally, still on the subject of military defense, the government of the Russian Federation presented an agreement on the creation of a unified air defense system of Russia and Kyrgyzstan to the President for presentation to the State Duma and the Federation Council for ratification.

From Kiev instead spades on the losses front. “Kiev will disclose data on losses after the armed conflict with Russia, it will be a “terrible number”” Ukrainian ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko said in an interview with the Daily Express.

Yuriy Ignat, adviser to the Air Force command of the Ukrainian troops, said that the air defense systems promised by the West should soon arrive in Ukraine. And apparently they are “basic necessities”. The Ukrainian armed forces face an acute shortage of air defense ammunition.

Even former US President Donald Trump has warned that if the status quo continues, America will soon slide into a Third World War, which must be fought “without ammunition”.

The United States is investigating a malfunction in the operation of the guidance systems of JDAM smart bombs that occurred in Ukraine, among the reasons it considers actions of Russian forces, according to the American television channel NBC News, citing secret documents allegedly belonging to the Pentagon which they obtained in net.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has reportedly ordered US Air Force pilots not to fly near the Crimean peninsula, according to the Washington Post, which has studied secret Pentagon and US intelligence documents leaked online.

Ukraine may lose missiles for anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) “Buk” by April 13, and by May 3 missiles may run out for S-300 systems, in connection with which about 40 critical objects will be left without systems of air defense, reports the American publication of the Wall Street Journal, citing leaked secret Pentagon documents.

One of them contains a map of the Black Sea, showing areas where reconnaissance aircraft can fly. Their borders start about 19.3km off the coast of Crimea, “which is in line with international law,” the publication said. However, the map also draws a line approximately 80.4km from the peninsula marked SECDEF Directed Standoff, which, according to the publication, “indicates that Austin most likely directed American pilots to keep aircraft away from the peninsula.”

Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin estimated the number of Ukrainian troops for the counteroffensive at 200,000 and said the enemy should not be underestimated. “They have collected Between about 200, according to some sources, up to 400,000 workers, this cannot be underestimated,” Prigozhin said.

As for the Russians, Andrey Demin, commander of the air and missile defense forces, disclosed it via social media: “The air defense forces received the first Russian complexes to combat mini-drones” he reported difficulties in detecting these devices without special instrumentation.

Denis Pushilin, deputy governor of Donetsk said that “more than 75% of the territory of Artemovsk (Bachmut) is under the control of Russian forces, while the liberation of Maryinka is delayed because Kiev does not stop launching new reserves there”.

Following negotiations with regime-controlled territory in Kiev, 106 Russian servicemen, whose lives were in danger during captivity, were returned on April 10, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Just as many have returned to Ukraine.

According to Reznikov, the protected command post (ZKP) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, where the minister is supposed to go with his team, was located in Gostomel, where a massive Russian landing took place. “The ZKP, which was assigned to my staff, was, you will laugh, in Gostomel, in a protected place, which was the first to be ambushed. Theoretically, if we moved there at least a day or two, then I would have half of the ministry there. Almost in captivity, “Ukrainska Pravda said, quoting Reznikov.

An employee of a large construction company, which, among other things, acted as a contractor in the construction of engineering systems of the Severobaikalsky tunnel of the Baikal-Amur Main Line, and also carried out work on the installation of security systems for the bridges at the MCC, reported to the Moscow police about an attempt to recruit by the Ukrainian special services an employee, RIA Novosti. According to the agency’s interlocutor, the incident occurred the day before in one of the fast food restaurants in central Moscow. “The man said that a certain citizen sat down with him at the plant, who introduced himself as an employee of the Ukrainian special services and offered him cooperation, but the applicant refused the offer,” the source said. After the refusal, many other people approached the man and he, under the pretext of going to the bathroom, left the shop.

On April 11, a drone with a bomb attacked Belgorod airport, writes Baza. According to the publication, an aircraft-type UAV with an unknown explosive device fell near the fence of the Shukhov airport and exploded. There are no casualties or injuries, the airport is now down. The blast damaged the airport’s fence and signal wire.

According to military analysts’ social sources, preparations for the main battle of the war are continuing. And all this is happening against the background of ongoing local attacks by the Russian Armed Forces in the Bachmut, Avdiiva, Svatove and Marynka directions.

The Russian General Staff has canceled the aerial part of the May 9 parades. That means airmen won’t abandon combat missions for months during the time of the country’s toughest war in 80 years.

And now a look at the front

Battles for Vodyanoe, a village northwest of Donetsk airport where hostilities are taking place in the vicinity of the DPR capital. According to some videos, the Ukrainians left the front because they managed to hit the Russian infantry. Ukrainian armored vehicles are heading north. The village of Vodyanoye is under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. It was possible to take the settlement thanks to joint and precise actions and the established interaction of assault groups, tankers, gunners and UAV operators.

The situation in the Kup’yansk sector has not changed significantly. Positional fighting takes place along the entire front line. Russian artillery is hitting enemy concentrations at Novoselivs’ke and Dvorichna.

In the area of \u200b\u200b Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka, Russian troops took several strongholds, advancing further west. Ukrainian forces are expected to launch a counter-offensive in this area in the coming days.

In the Bogdanivka area, Wagner PMC fighters continue their attack on Ukrainian positions, trying to cut off the road to Bakhmut. At the same time, massive artillery strikes are launched against exposed enemy positions at Chasiv Yar.

Russian forces are on an active offensive in the center of Bachmut along the entire line of contact. The buildings north of the police station have been taken under control and heavy fighting continues near the railway station.

Ukrainian formations continue to carry out artillery attacks on cities and settlements in the Donetsk agglomeration.

In Yasynuvata a direct hit was recorded against a residential building and two people were injured in Verkhn’otorets’ke as a result of the shelling.

In Marinka, after lining up the front line along Druzhba Avenue, fighting is ongoing near the tire repair plant. Following the successful actions of the Russian mechanized infantry, the remaining buildings in the Marinka industrial zone are now under Russian control.

Graziella Giangiulio