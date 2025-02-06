In light of the closure of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), UN agencies in Ukraine have been banned from signing new documents involving American funding, the Spanish daily El Pais writes, citing sources. Some NGOs in Ukraine have reportedly already notified the UN that they have sent their employees home because they would not be able to pay them.

The United States, however, continues to ship ammunition to Ukraine. Trump’s plans to end the war in Ukraine will be presented in mid-February at the Munich Conference, US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg wrote in a post. The fact is that at the moment, US actions regarding Ukraine are not all going in one direction.

NBC also confirmed this: “There has been a split in US President Donald Trump’s administration over how to reach a truce in Ukraine and put pressure on the parties, NBC reports, citing former US and Ukrainian officials, as well as a source close to the Ukrainian government.”

Therefore, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg advocate putting pressure on Moscow to stop Russia’s advance. Others advocate cutting funds to Kiev to start the dialogue. The issue of Kiev’s rare earths advanced by Washington to cover war expenses, as Brian Hughes, press secretary of the White House National Security Council, said, will be difficult to implement given that the rare earths are located in the part of Ukraine where the Russian flag now flies. President Volodymyr Zelensky himself said: “The large volumes of rare earth minerals and metals offered by Ukraine to the United States are located in territories not controlled by Kiev.”

Finally, the White House closed the circle of doubts about Kiev by Washington, which in a statement said: “The United States is not yet ready to talk about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin on Ukraine, nor about progress in resolving the conflict”

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Ukraine “We will talk about further cooperation and joint projects to strengthen Ukraine’s security. I am grateful that Britain is always with us in these difficult times”, wrote Ukrainian Ambassador to Great Britain Valeriy Zaluzhny.

In Kiev they allowed the transfer of rare earth metals to the United States in exchange for the assistance provided, stressing that the statement of US President Donald Trump coincides with the provisions of the so-called “Victory Plan” of Zelenskyj, reports the Financial Times.

Germany does not agree with this US-Ukraine exchange. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reports to Tagesschau: “Ukraine must be able to ensure recovery after the conflict with its own resources. It would be “very selfish, very self-centered” to use Ukrainian resources to finance defense support.”

Ukraine is ready to discuss with the Trump team the possibility of holding elections before the end of the year if the US administration raises the issue, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Markarova said. But her proposal was echoed by Volodymyr Zelensky’s words that: “Elections in Ukraine will not be held until the hot phase of the conflict is over.” And he added: “Putin will not wait for me to be exhausted, we are fighting for our lives and existence, we have no other choice,” Zelenskyj. And he again changed the number of deaths in Ukraine: “since the beginning of the war it has been 45,100 people and the number of wounded is 390,000.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at his regular morning press conference on the peace agreements: “Contacts between Russia and the United States through individual departments are ongoing and have recently intensified.” “Zelensky is not a legitimate president of Ukraine, despite this Russia is ready to negotiate with him.” He also said: “US Secretary of State Rubio’s statement on multipolarity coincides with Moscow’s vision, Russia welcomes it.”

“We must be fully aware of what is happening. “Our analysis, repeatedly expressed by President Putin, suggests that Zelensky has big de jure problems in terms of legitimacy, but despite this, the Russian side remains open to negotiations,” the Kremlin spokesman said. “The dynamics of events on the ground, the dynamics of the special military operation very clearly indicate that, first of all, openness and interest in such negotiations should be demonstrated by Kiev”, Peskov stressed.

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin presents for ratification the agreement with Belarus on security guarantees; the document will be presented to the parliamentarians by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Glushko.

And now a look at the front line updated at 15:00 on February 5.

At night in the Krasnodar region, the governor reported, “fragments of a UAV fell on a tank with small remnants of oil products”. A fire broke out. In the Kursk region, the Sever group of troops is fighting for the liberation of Sverdlikovo, as well as in the forest belts of the Sudzhansky district and on the approaches to Malaya Lokna.

In the direction of Lyptsi, the Ukrainians continue to build the group for a potential counteroffensive. Personnel – according to the Russian social sphere – 92 units, armored vehicles and air defense systems with a new tactical sign were transferred from transferred from Chuhuiv. The Russian Defense Ministry reports that: “the group of troops “West” captured the settlement of Novomlyns’k, Kharkiv region”. Another settlement on the right bank of the Oskil River under the control of the Russian army.

North of Kupyansk, on the right bank of the Oskil River, Russian forces are expanding the bridgehead near the village of Zapadne.

In the direction of Siversk, there are battles in Verkhnokamyanske and northeast of the village.

In Chasiv Yar, there are battles on the western outskirts of the city. Ukrainian sources report the advance of Russian troops in this direction.

In Toretsk, there are fighting on the northern outskirts of the city, in the area of ​​the Fomikha mine dump and in the area of ​​the Toretsk mine.

In the direction of Kostyantynopil, Russian forces are achieving successes in the settlement of Dachne.

The advance of Russian troops in the direction of Pokrovsk towards the Dnipropetrovsk region is also confirmed by the fact that messages from Ukrainian citizens are posted on the social sphere that they have begun to prepare basements in their homes for living during the hostilities expected. People are stocking up on canned food and other long-term storage supplies. Earlier, Ukrainian authorities announced the evacuation of some frontline settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Bryansk region, at least six villages are under Ukrainian fire. In Horlivka DPR, 10 civilians were injured by attacks by Ukrainian armed forces. They fired artillery at the Komsomolets market and drones at city shuttle buses, garbage trucks and cars.

Graziella Giangiulio

