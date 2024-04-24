British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce his biggest aid package to date for Ukraine, worth £500 million. It is expected to contain, among other things, 400 combat vehicles and 1,600 precision weapons.

Poland, in response to NATO’s request last few days, reiterated that it does not have Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems that can be transferred to Ukraine, according to Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

From Denmark, however, comes the news that after the switch to F-35 aircraft, Copenhagen will transfer all its F-16 fighters to Ukraine. according to Ambassador to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen. Of the 44 F-16s in Denmark, 19 not sold to Argentina will be sent to Ukraine in an unspecified period of time. In total, Western countries will supply Ukraine with around 65 F-16s. These include 19 aircraft from Denmark, 24 from the Netherlands and 22 from Norway. For the High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs Josep Borell: “The first deliveries of ammunition to Ukraine, purchased on Czech initiative, will begin at the end of May-beginning of June”.

Once again, Hungary is curbing European enthusiasm towards Ukraine. Péter Futsal Szijjártó, Minister for Foreign Affairs, said: “Hungary will block the allocation of 2 billion euros in military aid from the EU to the ‘Ukraine. Hungary’s position remains unchanged: until we receive guarantees from the Ukrainian side that they will stop persecuting Hungarian companies, we will not be able to facilitate the adoption of such decisions.”

According to AI findings in the social sphere, photos of Iranian-made 120 mm mortar mines in service with the Ukrainian armed forces were found, apparently arriving from third parties.

US President Joe Biden has reassured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the US will send military aid “quickly”. But Ukraine these days, more than a problem of lack of weapons and bullets, has to deal with the lack of soldiers for the front: “More than 100 thousand Ukrainians have left military units without permission. In reality it is 100 thousand crimes. But no one is addressing this problem,” said Ukrainian lawyer Rostislav Kravets

The Ukrainian authorities, according to the Ukrainian social sphere, intend to temporarily suspend consular actions against men of military age. A letter signed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrei Sibiga appeared online. “It should be noted that, starting from April 24, it will only be possible to issue documents for returning to Ukraine. An exception is consular actions related to the issuance of identity cards for returning to Ukraine.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 2.00pm on April 23rd.

During the night, Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian targets in Odessa and Ochakiv and in the Mykolayiv region. Explosions were heard in the Kiev and Cherkasy regions, as well as in Kryvyj Rih. During the day of April 22, intense destruction of Ukrainian targets occurred in the Kharkiv region; footage of the fall of a television tower in Kharkov, which according to the Russian social sphere were the eyes and ears of the West, was widely broadcast.

In the direction of Kherson, the Russian Armed Forces resumed heavy assault operations in Krynki. FAB and UMPC are actively used along the Ukrainian coast and there is mutual artillery shelling.

On the Zaporozhzhie front, the Russian Armed Forces repelled enemy attacks in Rabotinye and northwest of Verbove. The front line remains unchanged.

In the direction of Vremivka, the Russian Armed Forces are carrying out active operations near Staromaiors’ke and Urozhaine, the fortified areas of the Ukrainian Armed Forces erected since the summer create difficulties in the Russian advance.

Heading south from Donetsk, after having consolidated in Novomikhailivka recently passed to the Russians, the next objective of the Russian armed forces becomes Paraskoviivka and Konstantinivka, important logistical points of the enemy. Heavy fighting is taking place on the southern and eastern outskirts of Krasnohorivka.

West of Avdiivka, the main event was the attack of the Russian Armed Forces, which allowed Ocheretyne to gain a foothold. The command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has opened an investigation against the 115th separate mechanized brigade for abandoning positions in Ocheretyne contrary to the order which, according to Ukraine, “allowed Russian troops to break through” Ukrainian media source. The penetration into enemy defenses reached up to 5 km. Fighting continues in nearby Novokalynove.

Graziella Giangiulio

