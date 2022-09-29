Pipelineterrorism. Last frontier of the proxy war between the US and Russia

North Stream under attack. That it was sabotage is now clear. The Danish Minister of Energy, on the 27th evening from the Swedish television channel SVT, declared that he does not believe that the Nord Stream could have been damaged by negligence, for example with the anchor of a ship (!). To close the circle on the morning of September 28, the Swedish Foreign Minister who confirmed that the North Streams accident was caused by “explosions”.

Björn Lund, director of the Swedish National Seismic Network, commented on the underwater explosions on gas pipelines: “From the waves it is clear that it is not just about seismic activity. It is not like the waves that form during an earthquake. An explosion goes in all directions simultaneously, while an earthquake is a cracking movement. I believe that in this case we are talking about at least 100 kilograms of equivalent TNT or more ».

Following the leaks, Gazprom announces the total interruption of Russian gas pumping in Europe via Nord Stream 1. The operator Nord Stream does not rule out the possibility of repairing two damaged pipeline strings. The DPA agency, citing a representative of the operator Nord Stream, said the company already has experience and suppliers for these jobs.

So Europe is currently out of gas via Nord Stream. Now the only gas that can reach Europe from Russia must necessarily pass through Ukraine; although Gazprom has already said it will cut off all gas supplies to Europe through the Ukrainian network.

As to who and how he managed to undermine the pipelines, perhaps the mystery will remain, the investigations will be launched and Russia would like to be part of the Commission of Inquiry. The Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement said: “Russia is ready to consider the appeals of the countries of the European Union for a joint investigation into the Nord Stream incident, should they arrive.” Russia, however, intends to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council in relation to the provocations on Nord Stream, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the leaks were caused by an act of sabotage, on September 28 he said that the gas leaks in the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines may have been organized by Russia. And speaking of Poland, former Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski wrote a post thanking the United States for hitting the pipeline. A post that brought in the spokesman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Zakharova: “The Polish MEP and former Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski tweeted his thanks to the United States for today’s incident to the Russian pipelines. Is this an official statement about a terrorist attack? ‘

Russia also immediately spoke of sabotage. On 22 September, the FSB reported on the prevention of a terrorist attack on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline organized by the Ukrainian special services. Security forces arrested five people, confiscating two explosive devices, assembly instructions, coordinates and correspondence with the curators. The day before, on 21 September, an unknown model marine drone with English markings ran aground on the coast of Sevastopol. Another similar was destroyed on the outskirts of the Russian naval base. On many channels of the German and Russian social sphere, what happened at Nord Stream is referred to as a terrorist attack, as well as the one on the pipeline to Turkey and the unknown British UAVs captured in the Black Sea confirm these hypotheses.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reported on September 27: “The first indications indicate a possible act of sabotage or an explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline.” The Times wrote: “Russia is accused of sabotaging Nord Stream in connection with a gas leak in the Baltic Sea.” According to the British newspaper, Russia has taken this step to scare Poland, which yesterday inaugurated a gas pipeline from Norway. In this way, however, Putin ditched two infrastructures that cost millions of euros and that will take a very long time to repair. He sabotaged himself.

The Swedish Maritime Administration as early as September 27 issued a warning of two leaks in the Nord Stream1 pipeline, after another leak was discovered in the nearby Nord Stream 2 pipeline, prompting Denmark to restrict maritime traffic and impose a ban on navigation along the pipes of the line.

The Danish authorities claimed to have discovered 3 gas leak sites in Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, while crisis management teams in Denmark and Sweden were invited to discuss the situation.

The pipe to the north-east of the Bornholm Island in the Baltic Sea (Nord Stream1) and a third in Nord Stream 2 to the southeast of the island, noting that the gas leak affects the calmness of the seawater and that there is an extreme safety risk in the ‘approach the area.

The authorities added that the two leak sites in Nord Stream 1 are located in Danish and Swedish waters respectively, while the third site is located in Danish waters. He pointed out that the occurrence of a leak in gas transmission pipelines is rare, which made it necessary to raise what is known as the readiness level in the gas and electricity sector in Denmark to the “orange” color, which is the second highest level.

The two lines don’t work. For its part, the Danish army has announced, based on the photos in its possession, that the three major leaks from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea form circles with a diameter ranging from 200 meters to a thousand meters. From 28 September. The Danish army has stated of these losses off the Danish island of Bornholm that the leak that forms the largest bubble leads to the formation of circles on the surface “up to one kilometer in diameter. The smaller one forms a circle. with a diameter of about 200 meters. “

On September 28 we start talking about environmental disaster. Swedish authorities have released new images of a massive leak from the Nord Stream pipeline, caused by sabotage. There is already talk of an environmental disaster in Europe and it is impossible to give an exact timing for the repair work. Copenhagen speaks of a serious danger in the region

The White House has expressed its willingness to support Europeans after gas leaks from Nord Stream 1 and 2. A spokesperson for the US National Security Council told Al Jazeera that Washington’s European partners are investigating the incident. and that your country is ready to provide support. The United States warned the German government a few weeks ago of possible “attacks” on pipelines in the Baltic Sea, Spiegel said, citing sources.

Since 27 September Denmark and Sweden have set up a joint crisis unit to discuss how to deal with the problem of three gas leaks, two on Nord Stream 1 and one on Nord Stream 2.

So far the history and the declarations. If you tried to prosecute the intentions, it would be discovered that at the time of the explosions in the area of ​​the accident there are also several warships, including the USS Kearsarge, the US Navy’s multipurpose amphibious assault ship; USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), is the flagship of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). In turn, the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is a Marine Corps task force that “provides speed and strategic agility, ensuring that our Marines are deployed forward and prepared to respond and protect the interests of United States national security throughout the world. The Marine Expeditionary Unit is capable of responding faster from greater distances and with greater capabilities across the full range of military operations, ”as their presentation reads.

Not only on the 27th evening the Danish Defense Minister asked for an urgent meeting with the NATO Secretary General.

Stanislav Mitrakhovich, a leading expert from the Russian government’s National Fund for Energy Security and Financial University, said in a television broadcast on European countries: “America has gained the most from the terrorist attack. The United States can export goods to Europe and take back its industry. Each time Europe weakens and becomes a puppet. Then it can be used for war with Russia or China ».

“As long as Germany had its own industry and cooperation with Russia, she could act alone. This is how the Germans organized the currents in the North and pronounced themselves on the war with Iraq. Now Germany is practically deindustrialized. You are much less likely to re-establish cooperation with Russia. It will also be difficult for Germany to RESIST as a country with economic potential, ”continues Mitrakhovich.

Craig John Murray, Scottish writer and former British foreign ministry diplomat commented: “The Nord Stream 2 pipeline allows Russia to send gas to Western Europe without paying transit taxes to Ukraine and Poland. Russia has just completed it, facing massive opposition from Ukraine, Poland and the United States. Now they are trying to convince you that it was Russia that blew it up ».

Popular American blogger Paul Ray Ramsey comments: “Imagine if the Russians destroyed the Alaska pipeline.”

German internet entrepreneur and political activist Kim Dotcom said: ‘Germany should organize a miss immediately repair ion for Nord Stream gas pipelines in agreement with Russia. This was an attack on German interests and is an invitation to Germany to say “too much is too much”. We must not sacrifice our industry for the US proxy war. ‘

Pedro L.Gonzales, in Chronicles, wrote: «It seems that the US government is behind the Nord Stream incident. If so, I don’t know how Europeans can avoid seeing the Biden administration and his supporters in both parties as the enemy. ‘

Laura Ru, author of articles on Ukraine: “By destroying Nord Stream 2, the United States sent a Mafia-style message to Germany: forget about Russian gas, you can only buy it from us. Too expensive, not enough? Who cares. People freeze, recession bites, euro collapses, German industry fails? What’s the difference. The rule of law of the United States ”.

Tom Fowdy, reporter: “The United States has a long documented history of sabotage, surveillance, theft and malice against everything in Europe that is believed to challenge their hegemony over them. The worst thing is that European countries are content to accept every time ».

Vagabundo, counter-information account: “The US attack on Nord Stream 2 was a signal to Germany: do you see what happens if you relax the sanctions? We will do everything we can to make sure you never have access to Russian energy again. The Germans are what you voted for. ‘

Graziella Giangiulio e Antonio Albanese