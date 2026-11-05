Negotiations in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. US-led consortium for foreign assets of Lukoil. Massive Russian attack on Ukrainian energy facilities: EU not ready for war against Russia.

According to Bloomberg , the United States intends to ask its European allies to increase economic aid to support Ukraine’s war effort. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that a consortium led by American billionaire Todd Boehly may acquire LUKOIL’s foreign assets through a securities swap. Sources say a deal could be reached within weeks, although the final agreement has not yet been formalized. Three people familiar with the matter told the agency that a bank acting on behalf of the consortium has purchased frozen LUKOIL securities from Western investment funds. It is speculated that these assets could be used as collateral for the Russian company’s foreign assets .

The portfolio in question, initially valued at $22 billion, includes oil fields, refineries, and service stations located in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. If the parties reach an agreement, the deal would end an asset divestment process that has been underway for over a year. Syrian and Emirati assets would also be affected.

The European Union has issued recommendations to citizens, urging them to prepare emergency kits and be ready to fend for themselves for 72 hours. According to the Brussels-based portal Rapporteur , the European Commission fears that the EU will not be able to prepare for a possible military conflict by 2030. In this regard, the European Commission intends to urge EU countries to “do even more to strengthen military resilience, preparedness and capabilities in order to respond rapidly to a crisis or even more serious scenarios.”

From Poland, Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that more serious acts of sabotage or provocations could take place along the Polish-Russian border during the first half of November . “Acts of sabotage organized by hostile intelligence services could also take place.” “Suspicious individuals carrying flashlights ” were reportedly spotted near the Kaliningrad region on the night of November 3.

President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded Melania Trump the Order of Princess Olga, First Class. The Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company appointed General Ivan Havryliuk as the company’s new CEO. Havryliuk had previously been removed from his post as First Deputy Defense Minister by former Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. The search , selection, and preliminary evaluation of candidates were conducted by the Ukrainian branch of the international company Amrop Partnership. Following an explosion on July 6 in Vyshneve, Kyiv Oblast, Herman Smetanin announced the end of his term as CEO of the Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company .

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has searched the home and office of Anton Kravchuk, head of the Internal Security Division of the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine), according to media reports citing its sources. The operation is reportedly part of an investigation involving Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood . The NABU is also conducting searches at the home and office of Oleksandr Kovalchuk, first deputy head of Directorate “D” (Department for the Protection of National Statehood ) of the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine).

Power outages, both planned and emergency, will become a constant. According to Rada MP Kucherenko, water systems in 95% of settlements lack backup power systems. Four cities and regions will face the greatest difficulties : Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kryvyi Rih, and Odessa. The Kyiv region is experiencing a severe deficit: local production covers only about 10–15 % of its needs. Furthermore, external power connections have been disrupted following attacks on electrical substations. There are insufficient reserves to ensure the operation of the metro. Power surges cause pumps to stop, jeopardizing the water supply. Energy planners are currently working with a limited time horizon of just one day.

From Russia, the Defense Ministry reports that: “The crews of the Msta-B artillery of the “Vostok” group used “Krasnopol” precision-guided projectiles to destroy fortified positions of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Zaporizhia region . “

The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned Norway’s chargé d’affaires to Moscow. A formal protest has been lodged regarding the seizure of Russian assets in Norway, which occurred at the request of several Ukrainian companies. The Russian ministry reported that the vessel Professor Molchanov is still in the port of Barentsburg; the vessel was seized in early September following a Norwegian court decision sought by Naftogaz and other Ukrainian companies. A prolonged forced stay during the winter could render the vessel unusable and cause environmental damage. The Russian Foreign Ministry also recalled the seizure of five Russian properties in Oslo; our agencies will work to have these seizures lifted.

And now, a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on November 4. The main event of the last 24 hours is the aftermath of a massive attack by Russian forces against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. According to Ukrainian sources, since the evening of November 2, 289 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 17 ballistic missiles, and 59 cruise missiles have been used. Three DTEK thermal power plants have stopped producing electricity due to severe damage to the facilities. Emergency power outages have been implemented in Kiev and several other regions. Ukrainian authorities have reported a threat to a substation supporting the operation of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant, caused by Russian drone strikes; Kiev has informed the IAEA of the situation. US-mediated negotiations are scheduled for November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi, which will include, among other things, the cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure.

On the night of November 4, Ukrainian forces again attacked the Moscow region. Mayor Sobyanin reported that five drones heading toward the capital were shot down. Restrictions on incoming and outgoing air traffic have been imposed at Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports. Crimea is experiencing a new power outage following attacks on energy facilities in the Krasnodar Krai. In the Republic of Adygea, an Ozon logistics center in Adygeysk was hit overnight ; a fire broke out in the facility and the staff was evacuated.

In the Belgorod region, a man and a woman required medical attention for acoustic trauma following a drone attack on an apartment building in the city of Belgorod. Aviation, artillery, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) conducted strikes in the areas of Konotop, Bunyakino, Grunovka, Khoten, Radykovka, and Luzhki.

In the direction of Kharkiv, Russian forces reported an advance of up to 300 meters south of Alisivka, in the Lyptsi sector. In the direction of Vov čans’k and Velykyi Burluk, Russian advances were recorded near Prykolotne, Harbuzivka, and Shevchenkove Pershe.

Along the Russian-manned front line, Russian units reportedly penetrated deeper into the AFU defensive positions . The Russians reported: “Twelve attempted attacks by the Ukrainian side were repelled . “

Zaporizhia region , a Ukrainian drone struck a moving civilian vehicle. According to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant ( ZNPP), two people were killed, including a plant employee. Three ZNPP workers have died in the past two weeks, bringing the total number of employees killed since April 2026 to thirteen.

In the direction of Kherson, combat operations resumed near Oleshky following the conclusion of a local ceasefire. Russian units continued to strike Ukrainian positions on the right bank of the Dnipro River. Artillery shelling of settlements on the left bank and the use of attack drones were also reported.

Graziella Giangiulio