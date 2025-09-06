L’umanesimo nella società odierna: una sfida per l’umanità!*

L’umanesimo dovrebbe essere uno dei pilastri più importanti della civiltà moderna. Rappresenta una filosofia e uno stile di vita che pone al centro l’uomo, la sua dignità, la sua libertà, il diritto all’istruzione e al benessere.

Oggi, in un mondo che affronta rapidi sviluppi tecnologici, conflitti in corso e sfide globali come il cambiamento climatico o le disuguaglianze sociali, l’umanesimo è più necessario che mai, ma purtroppo sta forse accadendo il contrario?!

Nella società odierna, i valori umanistici dovrebbero riflettersi in molti ambiti. Nell’istruzione, ad esempio, l’enfasi dovrebbe essere posta sempre più sullo sviluppo del pensiero critico, della creatività e della cooperazione, non solo sull’acquisizione meccanica di informazioni.

Gli insegnanti dovrebbero impegnarsi a formare studenti coscienziosi, che si rispettino a vicenda e siano disposti a contribuire positivamente alla società! E quanto incidono i media moderni, che, guidati dai clic, promuovono i modelli più inutili di Umanesimo mancato, sull’educazione delle nuove generazioni a scuola!

I movimenti per i diritti umani, l’uguaglianza di genere e la tutela dell’ambiente sono la prova vivente che l’umanesimo non è solo un’idea astratta, ma una forza attiva che cerca di migliorare la vita di ogni individuo.

Organizzazioni internazionali e nazionali e numerosi attivisti lavorano ogni giorno per garantire che la voce del popolo venga ascoltata, che i diritti siano rispettati e che nessuno venga lasciato indietro! Ma tutto questo è poco seguito e supportato, o per niente, dai media e poco sostenuto dalla società, sia nei paesi sviluppati che in quelli in via di sviluppo come l’Albania!

Le società moderne sono dominate dal materialismo, dall’individualismo e dalla mancanza di solidarietà. Nel mondo dei consumi, dove persino durante le festività religiose si fa a gara per chi mangia di più e meglio degli altri, per chi si veste in modo più bello e costoso, senza pensare minimamente a chi non ha questa opportunità!

Le persone perdono sensibilità verso la sofferenza altrui, bombardate ogni giorno da notizie di guerre, povertà e ingiustizia. Questo ci ricorda che l’umanità non è uno stato raggiunto una volta per tutte, ma uno sforzo continuo che deve essere coltivato ogni giorno.

Per questo motivo, ognuno di noi ha un ruolo da svolgere, non importa quanto piccolo, può essere l’inizio di un nuovo sviluppo. Niente di buono viene facile. Mostrando empatia, rispettando gli altri, aiutando chi è nel bisogno e difendendo la verità e la giustizia, contribuiamo a costruire una società migliore: una società umanista.

In conclusione, l’umanesimo oggi non è solo un concetto filosofico, ma un’assoluta necessità sociale e morale. Ci guida a non dimenticare mai il valore dell’essere umano, a lottare per l’uguaglianza e la giustizia e a costruire un mondo in cui l’essere umano sia sempre al centro.

Ognuno di noi dovrebbe chiedersi se ha svolto questo compito fondamentale oggi e come può svolgerlo meglio domani! Personalmente, io lo faccio modestamente, e voi?

Humanism in today’s society a challenge for humanity!

Humanism should be one of the most important pillars of modern civilization. It represents a philosophy and way of life that puts human being, his dignity, freedom, the right to education and well-being at the center.

Today, in a world facing rapid technological developments, ongoing conflicts and global challenges such as climate change or social inequalities, humanism is more necessary than ever before, but unfortunately, is the opposite happening!?

In today’s society, humanistic values should be reflected in many areas. In education, for example, the emphasis should be increasingly placed on the development of critical thinking, creativity and cooperation, not just on the mechanical acquisition of information.

Teachers should strive to educate conscientious students, who respect each other and are willing to contribute positively to society! And how much does the modern Media, which, driven by clicks, promotes the most unnecessary models of missing Humanism, affect this education of the new generation at school!

The movements for human rights, gender equality and environmental protection are living proof that humanism is not just an abstract idea, but an active force that seeks to improve the life of every individual.

International and national organizations and many activists work every day to ensure that the voice of the people is heard, that rights are respected and that no one is left behind! but, all of this is followed and supported little, or not at all, by the Media and not much supported by society in both developed and developing countries such as Albania!

Modern societies are dominated by materialism, individualism and lack of solidarity. In the world of consumption where even during religious holidays there is competition over who can eat more and better than others, who can dress more beautifully and more expensively, without thinking at all about those who do not have this opportunity!

People lose sensitivity to the suffering of others, bombarded every day by news of wars, poverty and injustice. This reminds us that humanity is not a state that is achieved once and for all, but a continuous effort that must be cultivated every day.

For this reason, each of us has a role to play, no matter how small, it can be the beginning of a new development. Nothing good comes easy. By showing empathy, respecting others, helping those in need and defending truth and justice, we contribute to building a better society – a humanist society.

In conclusion, humanism today is not just a philosophical concept, but an absolute social and moral necessity. It guides us to never forget the value of man, to fight for equality and justice and to build a world where man is always at the center.

Each of us must ask ourselves if we have fulfilled this fundamental duty today and, how can we fulfill it better tomorrow!? Personally, I modestly do, and you?

Humanizmi sot në shoqëri sfidë për njerëzimin!

Humanizmi duhet të jetë një nga shtyllat më të rëndësishme të qytetërimit modern. Ai përfaqëson një filozofi dhe mënyrë jetese që vë në qendër njeriun, dinjitetin e tij, lirinë, të drejtën për arsimin dhe mirëqënien.

Sot, në një botë që përballet me zhvillime të shpejta teknologjike, konflikte të vazhdueshme dhe sfida globale si ndryshimet klimatike apo pabarazitë sociale, humanizmi është më i nevojshëm se kurrë më parë, por për fat të keq a po ndodh e kundërta!?

Në shoqërinë e sotme, vlerat humaniste duhet të pasqyrohen në shumë fusha. Në arsim, për shembull, theksi duhet të vihet gjithnjë e më shumë te zhvillimi i të menduarit kritik, kreativitetit dhe bashkëpunimit, jo vetëm te marrja mekanike e informacionit.

Mësuesit duhet të përpiqen të edukojnë nxënës të ndërgjegjshëm, që respektojnë njëri-tjetrin dhe janë të gatshëm të kontribuojnë pozitivisht në shoqëri! Dhe, sa ndikon në këtë edukim të brezit të ri në shkollë, Media moderne që e nxitur për klikime promovon modelet më të panevojshme për Humanizmin e munguar!

Lëvizjet për të drejtat e njeriut, barazinë gjinore dhe mbrojtjen e mjedisit janë dëshmi të gjalla se humanizmi nuk është vetëm një ide abstrakte, por një forcë aktive që kërkon të përmirësojë jetën e çdo individi.

Organizatat ndërkombëtare dhe kombëtare e shumë aktivistë punojnë çdo ditë për të siguruar që zëri i njerëzve të dëgjohet, që të drejtat të respektohen dhe që askush të mos mbetet pas! por, të gjitha këto ndiqen dhe mbështeten pak, ose aspak nga Media dhe nuk mbështeten shumë nga shoqëria si në vendet e zhvilluara ashtu edhe ato në zhvillim sic është edhe Shqipëria!

Shoqëritë moderne dominohen nga materializmi, individualizmi dhe mungesa e solidaritetit. Në botën e konsumit ku edhe në festat fetare konkurrohet kush ha më shumë e më mirë në krahasim me të tjerët, kush vishet më bukur dhe më shtrenjtë, pa menduar fare për ata që nuk e kanë këtë mundësi!

Njerëzit humbasin ndjeshmërinë ndaj vuajtjeve të të tjerëve, të bombarduar çdo ditë nga lajme për luftëra, varfëri dhe padrejtësi. Kjo na kujton se humanizmi nuk është një gjendje që arrihet njëherë e përgjithmonë, por një përpjekje e vazhdueshme që duhet kultivuar çdo ditë.

Për këtë arsye, secili prej nesh ka një rol për të luajtur sado të vogël, ai mund të jetë fillimi i një zhvillimi të ri. Asgjë e mirë nuk arrihet kollaj. Duke treguar empati, duke respektuar të tjerët, duke ndihmuar ata që kanë nevojë dhe duke mbrojtur të vërtetën dhe drejtësinë, ne kontribuojmë në ndërtimin e një shoqërie më të mirë – një shoqërie humaniste.

Në përfundim, humanizmi sot nuk është thjesht një koncept filozofik, por një nevojë absolute shoqërore dhe morale. Ai na udhëzon të mos harrojmë kurrë vlerën e njeriut, të luftojmë për barazi dhe drejtësi dhe të ndërtojmë një botë ku njeriu është gjithmonë në qendër.

Cdo njëri nga ne duhet të pyese veten nëse e ka kryer këtë detyrë themelore sot dhe, si mund ta kryejë nesër më mirë!? Unë personalisht në mënyrë modeste e bëj, po ti?

Artur Nura

