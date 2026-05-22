ITALY. High level gathering in Italy highlights the critical role of reserve forces in building European defense capabilities and strategic depth.

Delegates from 11 of the 13 member nations of the Gaminger Initiative Europe (GIE) are convening in Viterbo this week for their spring meeting. As global security challenges multiply, military representatives and experts are focusing on the strategic realignment, interoperability, and future readiness of European reserve forces. The guiding theme for the event is “European Defense: A new frontier for the reserves.”

The Italian Reserve Officers Association (UNUCI) is hosting the congress while celebrating its own 100th anniversary. Commander Giuseppe “Pino” Imbalzano spearheaded the organization of the event, ensuring seamless coordination for the international guests. The meetings are taking place in close cooperation with the Italian Army Aviation Training Center, a unit currently marking its 75th year of service.

Strategic Integration with NATO and CIOR

For the first time, the future leaders of the two other most prominent international reserve organizations are jointly attending a GIE congress. Major General Fulvio Poli, the incoming Chairman of the NATO National Reserve Force Committee (NRFC) for the 2026 to 2028 term, and Lieutenant Colonel Lars Bak, the next President of the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers (CIOR), joined the delegates in Viterbo.

Addressing the assembly, Major General Poli emphasized a shift in modern defense thinking. “The reserve is no longer merely a backup. It is the absolute cornerstone of our strategic depth and resilience,” he noted. “The Gaminger Initiative Europe plays an indispensable role in fostering the interoperability and shared understanding we need across our continent. As the incoming Chairman of the NRFC, I strongly support your mission and will ensure that the voices and capabilities of this vital network are integrated into our broader NATO strategies.”

Lieutenant Colonel Lars Bak reinforced this message of unity. He pointed to the existing Memorandum of Understanding between CIOR and the Gaminger Initiative, stressing that translating this agreement into practical, everyday cooperation is essential for a robust European defense posture.

“Our security environment demands ready, interoperable forces and a reserve that complements them,” stated Lieutenant Colonel Alenka Kovač, First Vice President of the GIE. “In this room, each of us possesses extensive experience in defense and security. It is our responsibility to pass this knowledge on to our younger generations so that our society can build upon what has been achieved.”

Honoring Tradition and Aviation History

The official visit to the Italian Army Aviation Training Center provided a practical look at modern military integration. The unit Commander welcomed the delegates and provided briefings on flight training, fleet modernization, and future concepts like manned and unmanned teaming.

The delegation then toured the Army Aviation Museum to view the 75 year history of the branch, spanning from early light observation aircraft to the historic military helicopter landing on Mount Everest. Following the tour, the international delegates held a wreath laying ceremony to honor fallen aviators and soldiers.

Central Focus Areas of the 2026 GIE Conference:

Building Strategic Depth: Working sessions highlighted that modern warfare requires a reassessment of the reserve. This means moving beyond traditional age and physical fitness limits to embrace specialized capabilities in cyber defense, artificial intelligence, and drone technology.

Technological Integration: Delegates used the expertise of the Army Aviation Training Center to study how cutting edge technology integrates into modern combat and training scenarios.

Generational Transition and Knowledge Transfer: The group worked on concrete guidelines to ensure young European citizens are actively brought into the fold of social and security responsibility.

The Viterbo congress confirms the Gaminger Initiative Europe as a key driver of regional security cooperation. The discussions held this week lay the groundwork for an adaptable European security architecture where the reserve stands as a fundamental pillar.

About the Gaminger Initiative Europe (GIE):

The Gaminger Initiative Europe is a coalition of 13 national reserve officer associations from Central and Eastern Europe. Growing from initial fireside talks in the Austrian town of Gaming over 30 years ago, the platform is dedicated to preserving honorable military traditions, fostering international information exchange, and strengthening national and European defense readiness and collective security.

About UNUCI:

The Unione Nazionale Ufficiali in Congedo d’Italia is the national representation of Italian reserve officers. Since its founding 100 years ago, it has promoted military culture, civil military cooperation, and prominently represented Italy in international security and defense forums.

EDITORIAL TEAM