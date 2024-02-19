ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hezbollah’s weapons, including fictions and copies of Western weapons

In Gaza we are beginning to glimpse weapons used by Hamas and affiliates that closely resemble Israeli ones. According to the quote Haaretz for example: The “Almas” missile was copied from Israeli loot that fell into the hands of Hezbollah during the 2006 war.

The discovery comes after a Hezbollah attack targeted the spy dome of the Israeli Ras Naqoura site which was hit by a missile that at first glance looked very Israeli.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz revealed details about the guided missile launched by Hezbollah against the spy dome of the Israeli site “Ras Naqoura” on the Lebanese border with Palestine, which caused casualties beyond the line of sight, the missile used was a copy of a missile Israeli fallen into the hands of Hezbollah, this type of missile rises high, searches for hidden targets and chases them.

In the 1973 October War, the most advanced threat to Israeli armored forces was the Sagger missile. In the Second Lebanon War, IDF forces faced the Kornet, an anti-tank missile that became Hezbollah’s greatest threat to IDF armored and infantry forces. Over the past week, a new anti-tank missile was publicly and officially added, after Hezbollah published documentation of an attack on two Israeli army intelligence facilities on the Lebanese border.

The Almas 1 missile has advanced capabilities that allow its operators to launch it towards the target, even when it is behind a range of hills or when it is not in a direct line of sight from the launcher’s angle of view. The Kornet can be guided by a laser, but the shooter—or his assistant—must see the target and direct the missile toward it. In contrast, the Diamond missile can generally be launched towards the location of the estimated target, even when it is not visible to the launcher or his assistant. The missile can rise after launch and go around obstacles in sight. Its operator follows the trajectory through a camera attached to a tube [at the front of the] missile, until he identifies the target, and then continues to direct the missile until he gets an accurate hit.

Missile and drone expert and senior researcher at the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, Tal Anbar, told Haaretz that “this is the first time that the launch of this missile has been unambiguously documented, but it is not the first launch ”. The first documentation transmitted by Hezbollah showed that a diamond missile had been fired at an intelligence facility located in the border hills, north of Shlomi. The camera on the missile’s tube documents its upward flight, and the entire base then appears before the eyes of the operator, who directs the missile directly towards a white dome inside which appears to be a radar or other intelligence device. The short film ends. In the video, Hezbollah shows additional facilities at the base that had been targeted in previous attacks.

The Diamond, first revealed in 2016, is a copy of one of the advanced anti-tank missiles in the Israeli army’s arsenal. Anbar stressed: “The origin of the missile is several Israeli Spike missiles that fell as loot into the hands of Hezbollah in 2006.” The issue provides an example of Iran’s ability to replicate Western munitions, as it has done with many types of missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and additional combat assets it has acquired. “Iran is a relatively advanced country that can take systems of this type and replicate them with a high level of conformity and closeness to the original, and has demonstrated impressive improvisation capabilities many times. It is clear that Israel is producing advanced versions of this what they do not have, but for the needs of Hezbollah, what they have more.”

Israel’s “Spike” (Gale) missiles offer capabilities that are not available among their predecessors, such as the Kornet and TOW used by Hezbollah. The Spike is equipped with an electro-optical guidance system, including a thermal targeter, which gives it “fire and forget” capabilities: the operator selects a target, launches and the missile tracks the target – even if it is moving – and continues to chase him until he hits him. Alternatively, if the target is at a long distance beyond the operator’s line of sight, he can first launch the missile, allowing him to approach the estimated area and only at a very late stage select a target. One of the famous advantages of the “Spike” lies in its ability to carry out an attack from above on tanks and armored vehicles, thus achieving a hit in an area where the armor is relatively weak.

“Spike” can be launched from a ground-based tripod platform, light vehicles, armored vehicles, helicopters, ships and drones. The sixth generation version of the “Tammuz” missile (SPIKE NLOS) has a range of up to 50 km when launched from the air. The latest addition to the missile family is the “Maoz” (SPIKE FIREFLY), a suicide drone used in operations in Gaza and Jenin.

According to Iranian publications, the “Diamond 1” has a range of up to 4 km, but they have presented models that, according to them, can also reach 8 km. Anbar said: “Developing a missile of this type is a very complex project that takes years and has been developed by the best minds.” He added: “It is very difficult to fully replicate everything, but according to the results of the experiments in Iran, they have achieved pinpoint levels of precision. The most important point is that there “Here is a missile that does not necessarily require line of sight. In Iran there is also a version that is launched from a drone, so we have to assume that this integration also exists with Hezbollah.”

In late January Hezbollah released another disturbing footage, apparently showing an intelligence-gathering flight deep inside Israel, apparently carried out by a model aircraft or drone. According to what is stated in the video, the flight took place on Wednesday 24 January. The film shows a model of the plane flying north over the Hula Plain, taking, among other things, photos of “Kfar Blum” and what they say is an iron dome near the kibbutz.

Unless it is a fake film, the documentation is from a recent period. In the video, Hezbollah claims that the day after the intelligence sortie, it attacked the battery with assault drones. In fact, in the same days the Israeli army spokesperson reported that two “hostile air targets” belonging to Hezbollah had fallen near Kfar Blum and that the incident caused no casualties or damage.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

