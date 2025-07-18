ISRAELSYRIAWAR. Israel stockpiles resources in Quneitra. The agreement signed with al-Sharaa is unsustainable for the Hourani tribes. Shooting in Gaza against Latin Church. Israel opens investigation.

The UN condemned Israeli attacks in Syria. Trump: “There is a ‘misunderstanding’ between Syria and Israel, and I have spoken with both sides as we strive to reduce tensions and help Syria achieve stability.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan: “We cannot tolerate policies that will cause instability in Syria. Thanks to Turkey’s efforts, great strides have been made toward international recognition of Syria. Today, Israeli attacks in Damascus are steps that undermine efforts to restore Syria’s stability. Israel must abandon policies that create instability: this is a very dangerous situation not only for the region, but also for Israel itself.”

“American, Arab, and Turkish mediation has saved the region from an unknown fate,” – Ahmed al-Sharaa, President of Syria. Regarding the agreement reached with Israel and the United States.

Channel 12: “NBC Report: A new US intelligence assessment concludes that only the Fordow nuclear facility was largely destroyed, but that attacks on the Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities caused minor damage. It is estimated that Iran will be able to resume operations in those areas within a few months.”

Meanwhile, Iran has detained a foreign oil tanker in the Strait of Oman on charges of smuggling two million liters of fuel, SNN reports, citing Mojtaba Kahremani, head of the judiciary of Iran’s southern Hormozgan province.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported the arrest of an IDF soldier for contacts with Iranian entities. The arrested soldier handed over documentation of the interception and downing of missiles to Iranian entities in exchange for sums of money. Another arrest made by the Shin Bet was that of a teacher from the Negev: “The arrest of a teacher from the Negev on charges of working for Iranian intelligence and carrying out several missions, including installing cameras on the road leading to the Nevatim air base in the south.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “The Israeli attacks on the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza are unacceptable.” Israel immediately apologized for the attack on the church and launched an investigation. Channel 12 reports that Yaron Rosenthal, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, signed a planning contract for the new settlement of Bar Kokhba. Israeli contractors are currently pushing hard for demolitions and reconstruction.

The IDF Chief of Staff, assessing the situation on the Syrian border: “There is no room for unrest on the border. I appeal to you, our brothers, members of the Druze community. I understand your pain, but nevertheless, obey the law and protect your lives. We are committed to you and your safety and are doing everything we can to assist you. I have ordered a further strengthening of forces and means for gathering intelligence and carrying out attacks, in order to increase their intensity and prevent, to the extent necessary, attacks against the Druze in Syria.”

And now a look at the military scenarios opened by Israel, updated at 4:00 PM on July 17. US Central Command: “We have seized a large shipment of weapons from Iran for the Houthis in Yemen.” With the help of US intelligence, the Coast Guard in Aden (part of Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council, supported by the United Arab Emirates) intercepted what is believed to be “the largest delivery” of weapons from Iran to Ansarullah in Yemen. The delivery is described as “very significant,” with many never-before-captured projectiles and systems. Among them is the 300-kilometer-range Ghadir anti-ship missile, an older projectile never before held by the United States. Others, never before captured by the United States, include the Qaem-118 and the Kowsar short-range anti-ship missile. The estimated value of the shipment far exceeds $10 million. Other sources report anti-ship cruise missiles (derivatives of the C-802), homing systems for anti-ship ballistic missiles, surface-to-air missiles, C-UAV missiles (Ghaem 118), cruise missile engines (Paveh), micro-cruise missiles, and unidirectional attack drones (Shahed 107). Interestingly, the manuals and instructions for the Iranian weapons seized and sent to Yemen are in Farsi, not Arabic. This means that the missile operators in Yemen may be IRGC officers, not Yemeni Houthis.

Ben Gurion Airport has temporarily suspended the release and acceptance of aircraft due to the launch of a Houthi ballistic missile.

According to Russian analysts: “Syrian forces should not have withdrawn from Sweida, regardless of Western or Israeli pressure… What happened today can be considered the effective beginning of the partition of Syria.

Since Sunday morning, July 13, the total death toll from clashes, executions on the ground, and Israeli airstrikes has reached 360, distributed as follows: 107 in Sweida province, including 28 civilians, including four children and four women. 207 members of the Ministry of Defense and General Security, including 18 members of the Bedouin tribes. 15 members of the Ministry of Defense and the Interior were killed in Israeli airstrikes. Three people, including a woman and two unidentified persons, were killed in an Israeli airstrike against the Ministry of Defense building. One journalist was killed during clashes in Sweida. 27 people, including three women and an elderly man, were shot on the ground by members of the Israeli forces. Ministries of Defense and Interior.

Some factions affiliated with the Syrian Army are still refusing to withdraw from the countryside of Sweida as fighting continues. Druze elders were seen raising the Syrian flag in Suwayda, southern Syria, after it was lowered and destroyed today by militants from an Israeli-backed Druze group.

Although another ceasefire agreement has been reached between the Syrian government in Damascus and most Druze political, religious, and civil leaders in As-Suwayda, Hikmat al-Hijri, the main Druze religious leader in Syria, who has close ties to Israel, has once again sabotaged this agreement and insisted on continuing to fight against the Syrian Army.

Israeli Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir stated that if HTS does not withdraw its troops from As-Suwayda within hours, the IDF will transition to a completely different state of war. In other words, the IDF could launch a full-scale offensive, which could quickly result in thousands of casualties.

Over 700 Syrian Ministry of Defense soldiers have been killed in recent clashes with the Druze, Israeli-backed forces, and Israeli attacks. According to local accounts, the withdrawal of Syrian troops from Es-Suwayda occurred overnight, as part of agreements brokered by the United States.

Following the withdrawal of Damascus security forces, Druze separatists threatened local Bedouin tribes to “leave the region by the end of this evening.” Local Bedouin homes were burned in As-Suwayda and the surrounding villages by Druze separatists. Displaced Bedouin families are calling on the King of Jordan, the Syrian government, and Saudi Crown Prince MBS to support them following their evacuation from Es-Suwayda. They add that Druze separatists have killed members of their families and raped their families. Women.

Druze separatist leader Hikmat al-Hijri is calling for a “corridor” between As Suwaida and his “Kurdish brothers” in the al-Jazeera region of northeastern Syria. The so-called David Corridor is a shadow project by Tel Aviv to connect central points favorable to Israel and, in turn, will give Israel access to not just one, but two of its main adversaries: Iran and Turkey. After the fall of the Assad government, Israel captured the two remaining points: al-Qunaitra and As Suwaida. The corridor will pass through Al-Qunaitra, As Suwaida, and through the al-Jazeera region at Deir ez-Zor. From al-Hasakah, it could access the border with Turkey at Ayn al-Arab, or cross into Kurdish-controlled Iraq, and through Erbil-Sulaymaniyah, it would also have access to the Iranian border.

Large Israeli columns have entered the campaign of al-Qunaitra, southern Syria.

The Bedouin tribes of Daraa, as part of the Arab Tribal Army, have mobilized to protect the civilians of As Suwaida from the massacres committed by Druze separatists. The Hauran tribes have declared a general mobilization. Appeals are being made to all tribes to declare a general mobilization and support the Bedouin in Sweida.

A general mobilization has now been declared over mosque loudspeakers in the towns of the Lajat region, located in the eastern countryside of Daraa, in an appeal to the tribes of the area following the terrible massacres and the siege of the remaining Bedouin tribes in Sweida. The Arab Bedouin tribes of Deir ez-Zur have also begun mobilizing. The Bedouin tribes of Daraa have begun shelling Druze separatist positions in As Suwaida with artillery and rockets.

“Israel is strengthening its border with Syria and is ready to enter in the country “To face any potential threat to its security,” Saudi news outlet al-Arabiya said, citing an Israeli security official.

On July 17, an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Toul-Al-Kfour road in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon; on the outskirts of Naqoura, one person died.

Israeli forces entered Lebanon and demolished a civilian home in Hula.

An Israeli attack in Kfour, southern Lebanon, killed a Lebanese. A new Israeli drone attack targeted a civilian truck that was clearing rubble from a destroyed house. One person died.

Air raid sirens sound in the Gaza-area settlement of Sderot. Two rockets were fired from the northern Gaza Strip toward settlements surrounding the enclave. The Al-Quds Brigades: “We bombed Sderot and Mefalsim and “Nir Oz” rocket attacks in Gaza area.

According to Israeli data, 81 Hamas militants were killed today in the Gaza Strip. Following the attack on the Latin Monastery Church, the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem stated: “Israel’s attack on a holy site that houses approximately 600 displaced persons, most of them children, is a “blatant violation of human dignity.” The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem stated that several people, including Father Romanelli, were injured following an Israeli drone attack on a church in Gaza. The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that the army’s investigation into the Gaza church attack was likely the result of a tank or suicide drone strike, not an airstrike.

According to Israeli media, five soldiers were injured, two of them in critical condition, in the July 17 clashes in the Gaza Strip. Sources in Gaza hospitals: 29 dead in Israeli raids on the Strip since dawn today, 23 of them in Gaza City. Heavy gunfire from Israeli tanks in the central and northern town of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Strip. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades: “Bombarding enemy soldier and vehicle positions east of Al-Qarara with mortar fire in collaboration with the Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades.”

According to Palestinian sources, Israeli incursions are concentrated in eastern Khan Younis, on the outskirts of the new IDF-established axis. Israeli artillery bombardment of the city center of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the town of Qabatiya. The IDF withdrawal from Zababdeh is complete. Before withdrawing, they blew up homes. These homes belonged to the families of the deceased Wael Idris, who carried out the Jordan Valley attack, and Muhammad Nazzal and Muhammad Zakarneh, who carried out the hotel attack. Bulldozers continue demolition operations in the Tulkarem camp, which has been subjected to widespread attacks for several months. Massive destruction in the Tulkarem camp coincides with the ongoing massacre of buildings and homes from which the occupation has displaced its residents.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/