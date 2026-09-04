ISRAELIRANWAR. Yemen: Taiz, Houthis advance, Riyadh-affiliated fighters flee. Iran: We will attack Israel if Tel Aviv escalates over Ali al-Taher in southern Lebanon

Secretary of State Rubio declared: “The memorandum of understanding with Iran is no longer valid.” Donald Trump’s words echoed Rubio’s: “Ready to launch another attack against Iran.” Trump himself wrote in a blog post that Syria is presenting itself as an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz, adding: “It’s wonderful!”

The Pentagon has removed decades of sensitive military planning documents. Classified information from a classified network was made public after senior US commanders warned that sustained large-scale operations against Iran are unsustainable and could weaken American forces in other regions. The classified files include information on the availability and location of US warships, military units, weapons systems, and other assets, as well as formal objections raised by senior commanders. The Washington Post reports that restricting access could slow down and hinder urgent military planning and the movement of forces and weapons.

Journalist Amit Segal reveals that a poll by the daily newspaper Israel Hayom shows that Netanyahu’s bloc, led by Winter, wins 53 seats, Eisenkot’s bloc drops to 55, Smotrich and Feiglin win six, and Winter four.

Recent satellite images show a possible scorch mark directly on the runway at Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, along with other possible scorch marks near several hardened aircraft hangars. If the mark on the runway is confirmed to be the result of a direct hit by an Iranian ballistic missile, the damage could render the runway temporarily unusable during repairs. The base hosts US MQ-4C long-range surveillance drones, which regularly conduct intelligence and reconnaissance missions in the region, including in the vicinity of Iran.

From Iran, Central Command Spokesman Khatam al-Anbiya: “Offensive operations against the United States will continue.” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei criticized the idea that the United Nations should be judged primarily by its ability to prevent wars between great powers, arguing that the UN Charter exists to protect all states from aggression. “Today, the Secretary-General appears to reduce the Organization’s purpose to little more than ‘avoiding a war between superpowers.'” “This minimalist interpretation is misleading and dangerous.” Baghaei argued that such an interpretation would effectively render most UN members irrelevant, justify almost every war, and “whitewash atrocities committed by the so-called superpowers against everyone else.” He cited wars and atrocities in Korea, Vietnam, Congo, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Sudan, and Gaza, asking whether these could therefore be considered UN “successes” simply because they were not direct wars between superpowers.

Finally, Reuters reports that Iran has warned the United States that any large-scale Israeli operation against the Ali al-Taher area in southern Lebanon would lead to a large-scale Iranian response.

And now a look at the ongoing military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 4:00 PM on September 3. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that 86 merchant ships had been hijacked, three decommissioned, and two inspected as part of Iran’s naval blockade. The United States Navy stated that Iran’s naval blockade continues.

According to a CNN report: on Monday, August 31, the US military managed to remove 40 tankers with approximately 18 million barrels of oil, a record. The figure for a single day since the start of the war was only slightly lower than the volume that passed through the strait daily before the conflict (20 million barrels of oil). The tanker removal operation coincided with a series of American strikes in southern Iran, which contributed to the operation’s success.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the US Secretary of Defense is extending the deployment of American forces in the Middle East until 2027.

In Gaza: Israeli aircraft launch a raid on Gaza City. Injuries are reported after targeting a reconnaissance plane at the intersection of Al-Thawra Street, west of Gaza City. An ambulance and emergency service source reports: “One dead and several injured in a drone strike in the Rimal neighborhood,” west of Gaza City. The death toll in Gaza Strip hospitals has risen to three in 24 hours.

The Israeli army and settler militias, in a coordinated action, are destroying Palestinian olive trees. Official UN reports document the destruction of thousands of trees in villages like Al-Mughayyir. The IDF fires tear gas during the raid in the village of Masliya, south of Jenin.

In Lebanon, artillery bombardment continues against Wadi al-Saluqi, and an enemy army explosion was recorded in the city of Mansouri. Artillery shelling is targeting the city of Mansouri. Merkava tanks attacked the remaining homes on the western outskirts of the city of Houla, in southern Lebanon.

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Office announced that five Lebanese prisoners were released from Lebanon in exchange for the return of the bodies of Israeli soldiers. The prisoners are two Lebanese and two Syrians: Ali Shour, Hussein Ayash, Asaad Al-Husaika, and Sam Ibrahim Al-Samaoui. The exchange took place at the Naqoura crossing through the International Red Cross, which will in turn hand them over to the Lebanese Army.

The IDF set up a military checkpoint on the road connecting the villages of Jumla and Saisoun in the western countryside of Daraa and searched passing vehicles. Also in Syria, the IDF fired artillery shells at Tal al-Ahmar East, in the southern countryside of Quneitra.

In the early hours of September 3, Kuwait closed its airspace; airports were shut down after the latest attack; the alert lasted until 4:00 a.m. Italian time. Reports of heavy explosions and smoke rising from Camp Buehring.

The Hiouthis are escalating their presence in Taiz, where mercenaries affiliated with Saudi Arabia have been reported fleeing. Massive exodus has been reported from the areas of Maqbaneh and Al-Kadha. This exodus occurred following the massive advance of Ansar Allah forces and their control of these areas. The Yemenis have managed to capture the city of Mocha, west and north of Taiz, from Saudi mercenaries in a surprise attack.

Yemeni forces have hit the Mocha area with 14 missiles. The battle for control has begun. Intense clashes are ongoing between the Yemeni armed forces and Saudi-backed militias along Yemen’s western coast. According to reports, the militias are retreating from several positions.

Ansarullah forces are attempting to advance west of al-Kudnah and al-Maqbanah, on the Shar’ab plateau, towards Hays, in southwest Yemen.

The Saudi shipping company BAHRI reports that the VLCC oil tanker SIDR was involved in a “security incident” on August 31 while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in the deaths of two Filipino sailors.

The Islamic Republic has again attempted to strike US military targets, including drone and helicopter bases. CENTCOM, in turn, struck targets near Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island. The US military’s choice of targets was not accidental. Since Sunday, Tehran has struck at least two oil tankers belonging to its “shadow fleet.” This was accomplished using anti-ship missiles.

Iran reports that a Basij bulldozer operator was killed in a US strike last night in the city of Jarom, Fars province. The death toll among members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps killed overnight has risen to eight. Iran reports that three Iranian Air Force pilots were killed in US strikes on Tuesday.

A group of seven people affiliated with Kurdish separatist groups have been identified and arrested by the Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Organization in Ilam province. The group was reportedly financed and directed by Sar-e-Pul abroad. They had begun procuring weapons and were conducting armed operations in the country’s western cities. During the search, several firearms were found in their hideout, including Kalashnikovs, various types of small arms, and rifles, along with their ammunition.

About 70 of those injured in the attack on a wedding hall in the residential area of ​​Kohstak have been discharged from the hospital; 11 injured remain hospitalized. Fars reports that the death toll from the wedding attack in Sirik has reached five.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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