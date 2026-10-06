ISRAELIRANWAR. Yemen: Operation Dawn launched to drive the Houthis from the south and the Yemeni coast. Theft and violence in the West Bank. Israel extends its border in Lebanon

Tensions are rising between the United States and Iran. US President Donald Trump has declared: “I’m going to have to make a decision about Iran. This will be resolved by hook or by crook.” US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also commented on Iran: “This is the moment when they can decide to give in as they should, with no leverage left at their disposal, or it may have to be done by crook.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returns to the FlyDubay issue: “As time goes by, the picture becomes clearer: the perpetrator of the attack on the plane harbored Islamist beliefs. He wanted to destroy the plane and its passengers. We are investigating to see if he was sent by someone; whoever sent him will pay a very high price.” An Israeli investigative team is in the United Arab Emirates.

Gadi Eisenkot (Israel) on Iran: “The Iranians are much stronger than we imagine. Anyone who thought air power could bring about regime change there was wrong. Three years have passed, and Hamas is still standing with 30,000 men. I promise you that a government led by me will destroy or dismantle Hamas, and it won’t take long.” Former Shin Bet chief Ami Ayalon on what he would do if he were Palestinian: “If I were Palestinian, I would fight against the Israeli occupation. I will never accept Hamas’s ideas, but I would fight against the occupation to gain my freedom. Any Israeli politician or military commander who gives you a different answer is either stupid or simply doesn’t know their enemy, and will never win this war.”

Iranian state television (IRIB) reports that the United Arab Emirates has released several Iranian prisoners following the intervention of an Iranian diplomatic and representation delegation; the group is expected to return to Iran within hours. A significant number of those released are women. The delegation is continuing efforts to secure the release and repatriation of the remaining Iranian prisoners held in the UAE.

Majlis Speaker Ghalibaf urged the United States to stop procrastinating on the Strait of Hormuz issue. According to him, Washington has recently intensified contacts through confidential channels. At the same time, Ghalibaf emphasized that Iran will open the Strait of Hormuz only after full fulfillment of the seven conditions set by Tehran, based on the Islamabad Agreement.

Regarding Trump’s threats, Iranian General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said: “A new attack by the United States would be tantamount to suicide.” “The Iranian government is preparing to face new US attacks—which could be more far-reaching than previous ones,” Bloomberg reported , citing an Iranian official. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi echoed this, stating: “Any new attack on Iran’s national security emanating from the territory of neighboring countries will receive a different, fundamental, and deterrent response. Iran has called on some countries in the region to immediately reconsider allowing the American-Zionist camp to use their territories and capabilities to carry out attacks on Iranian soil.”

Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has resigned, according to the Tasnim news agency. The resignation was accepted by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. By presidential decree, Hamid Borj, head of the National Oil Company of Iran, was appointed acting Oil Minister.

And now a look at the open military scenarios in Middle East and Western Asia updated at 3:30 PM ET on October 5. The US military presence in Israel is increasing. Approximately 3,000 troops are currently deployed in the country, with additional forces and aircraft expected to arrive. According to Axios : “CENTCOM had serious concerns about the initiation of strikes in Yemen and viewed such action as a factor that could divert US attention from Iran.”

Israeli forces continue to conduct targeted raids in the Gaza Strip. Israeli tanks open fire in Al-Karama, Gaza City, wounding several Palestinians. IDF forces fire on Palestinians north of Gaza City, wounding one Palestinian. An Israeli drone strikes an area west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, killing one Palestinian and wounding four others.



In the West Bank, scenes of violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian residents, especially farmers, continue daily. Israeli settlers have stolen olives from Palestinian farmland north of Qusra, south of Nablus, after preventing the Palestinian owners from reaching their land due to Israeli military restrictions imposed during the olive harvest season. Israeli settlers have stolen olives from Palestinian-owned land in the towns of Aqraba and Jurish, south of Nablus. The same scene has occurred on land belonging to the towns of Faqqua and Deir Ghazaleh, east of Jenin. Settlers have boasted online about the theft. Olives have also been stolen from Palestinian olive groves in the village of Al-Mazra’a Al-Gharbiya, west of Ramallah.

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian farmers and rammed their vehicle in the village of Rammoun, east of Ramallah.Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian home in Al-Deirat village, in the Masafer Yatta region, south of Hebron, under the pretext of the lack of a permit issued by the Israeli authorities.

Extremist Israeli settler militias graze their flock of sheep inside the yard of a Palestinian family in Khirbet Al-Marajim, south of the village of Douma. Every day, settlers repeatedly enter the family’s property and harass Palestinian civilians. Despite numerous reports to the police, the harassment continues as the occupation authorities allow the settlers to continue their activities.

The IDF raided Birzeit University, north of Ramallah, at dawn on October 5, entering the campus with a military bulldozer and moving through several university buildings. During the raid, troops demolished and seized a memorial dedicated to Birzeit students killed by Israel over the years. The same memorial had been photographed by the IDF during a previous raid in late September, before they returned about a week later to destroy it. The raid occurred amid a broader wave of arrests across the West Bank, which also included the detention of three Palestinian minors near Nablus.

Things are no better on the Lebanese front. Local sources say that negotiations have revealed that Netanyahu wants to extend the “security zone” by targeting the heights between Iqlim al-Tuffah and Jabal al-Rihane, and hopes that Washington will intervene to contain the Israeli army’s actions. On October 5, Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on the town of Hadatha for the second time. The IDF announced the killing of a suspect who attempted to infiltrate a military site in the security zone in southern Syria. At dawn on October 5, heavy Israeli artillery bombardment hit Al-Mansouri, the areas surrounding the towns of Hadatha and Haris, and the outskirts of Mifdoun, in southern Lebanon. Israeli artillery fire hit Nabatieh Al-Fawqa. Phosphorus bombs hit the “Jubb al-Suwayd” area in Majdal Zoun; a fire broke out on site.

On October 3, an Aramco oil refinery in Riyadh was targeted by the Houthis. Operations on the pipeline connecting the eastern and western regions of Saudi Arabia were again suspended following attacks by the Ansar Allah movement on several pumping stations. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack: “We conducted a major military operation, launching several ballistic missiles and drones against Aramco facilities in Riyadh, in response to Saudi attacks that included 60 airstrikes and missile strikes in the last 24 hours.” Yemeni attack in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

On October 3, the Royal Saudi Air Force conducted airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, controlled by the Ansar Allah group. On October 4, the chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council announced the launch of a military operation to liberate the country from the Houthis. The decision to move “from the preparation phase to the liberation phase” was made after the authorities had exhausted all avenues for a peaceful solution. Saudi-backed Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi announced the launch of large-scale military operations on all fronts, aimed at liberating Yemen from Houthi control.

The Houthis announced that their air defenses thwarted an attack by two Saudi fighters near the city of Taiz; however, they did not claim to have shot down the planes. Despite initial successes, they have failed to stabilize the situation in Taiz province and along the border with neighboring Lahj. Pro-Saudi forces in this area remain trapped in a narrow pocket. Furthermore, the Houthis have already managed to tighten the chokepoint, leaving a gap of just over 3 km between Ansar Allah’s forces.

Ansar Allah forces entered the home of the Saudi-backed Yemeni Parliament Speaker in southern Taiz. At approximately 5:30 PM (CET) on October 4, the siege of Taiz ended. The Yemeni Armed Forces (Ansar Allah) and the Popular Committees, continuing the operation to liberate Taiz province, blocked the Taiz-Aden road along the al-Turbah axis at several points and captured numerous areas from Saudi-led coalition forces. During the operation in the southern axis of Taiz, Yemeni forces retook the areas of Souq al-Safiya, al-Samsarah, Jabal Samdan, Jabal Ashah, al-Zakira, and the areas around the Taiz-Aden road from the control of Saudi-led coalition mercenary forces.

The al-Barakani area, birthplace of Sultan al-Barakani, speaker of the parliament of the outgoing Saudi-affiliated government, was also captured. AnsarAllah men entered his residence in al-Barakani. They took control of the al-Zariqa area and the heights of Jabal Munif and Jabal Hamal, located south of the city of al-Turbah and near the Taiz-Aden road, without clashes. According to information from the field, the al-Zariqa tribes collaborated with the Houthis and surrendered the area without clashes. The advance of AnsarAllah forces towards the cities of al-Mansurah and al-Turbah, as well as the city of Najd al-Nashmah, located south of Taiz, continues. Al-Turbah, in the southern province of Taiz, fell without significant clashes. Hizam al-Asad, a senior member of Ansarullah’s political bureau, said: “With the help and grace of God, the city of Taiz will be liberated and the Aramco refineries in Riyadh and Khurais will burn.”

Clashes are ongoing near Sharjah along this front. Advances along the Taiz road are also continuing: the areas of Al-Khayami, Al-Nashmah, Al-Bireen, and Al-Ghazaliyah have come under the control of the Yemeni army. Further progress has been made towards the Al-Alum area, where fighting is still ongoing.

On October 5, the president of the Saudi-backed forces in Yemen announced the launch of “Operation Yemen Dawn” in an attempt to recapture the country from Ansarallah. The Saudi Ministry of Defense stated that over 100 fighter jets participated in the counteroffensive. PLC forces advanced on the Bab el-Mandeb front. Ansarallah still controls the city of Dhubab and Mount Al-Omari, which hosts important defensive positions. If the PLC wants to conquer Dhubab, it must first take control of the Al-Omari camp. A Houthi military source: “Militia members linked to the Saudi-backed troop groups have been expelled from the districts of Al-Ma’afir and Al-Mawasit in Taiz Governorate.”

On October 4, an attack was reported on an oil tanker passing through the Strait, resulting in damage to its engine room. UKMTO reported that a tanker reported several explosions near the vessel, approximately 60 nautical miles south of Al Mukha, Yemen. On October 3, four oil tankers were targeted in the Strait of Hormuz. On October 5, UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO): “We have received a report of an incident 11 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman.”

In recent days, there has been a significant increase in terrorist activity in Iran, perpetrated by groups composed of ethnic Baloch members. Small-scale clashes occur almost daily in cities such as Rask, Zahedan, and Iranshahr. Footage has been released showing IRGC units destroying an ethnic Baloch headquarters in Sistan-Baluchistan province. “Iran will increase the range of its missiles due to the conflict with the United States,” a spokesperson for the country’s armed forces stated.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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