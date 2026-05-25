ISRAELIRANWAR. War of attrition between Israel and Hezbollah on the Rashaf-Hadatha-Naqoura axis

Hezbollah fighters conducted several other operations against Israeli army positions throughout the week, with 24 operations on May 20 alone. These included rocket and artillery strikes against Israeli troop concentrations near Deir Siryan, the Litani River, and Shama.

FPV drone strikes against a Merkava tank in Baydar al-Fa’qani and another Merkava tank in Rashaaf.

Suicide drone attacks against Israeli army artillery positions in Yaroun and the town of Bint Jbeil, Israeli forces concentrations in Al-Bayyadah and Naqoura, the Hadb al-Ajel bases, and the barracks in Afifim, Honin, Ramot Naftali, and Ma’ale Golani.

Interception of an Israeli Hermes 450 drone in southern Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile.

The Rashaf-Hadatha-Naqoura axis remains very heated. Aggregated summary of OSINT information from Hezbollah operational claims and reports from various sources. The main area of fighting is Rashaf-Dibil-Hadatha (continuity of day-night fighting). Secondary clashes occurred in Deir Siryan, Qouzah, Naqoura, and Tayr Harfa. Heavy rocket barrages, artillery strikes, and drone swarm attacks were reported in Ababil.

In Hadatha, armed clashes are ongoing on the southern outskirts of the city, and Hezbollah is aiming to disrupt Israeli military convoys through direct attacks. The following is a summary of the details of these attacks: rocket and artillery strikes against a combined Israeli convoy in the Al-Baydar neighborhood and along the route to the Hadatha pond, against concentrations of Israeli soldiers in and around Hadatha, and against a Merkava tank near the Hadatha pond. Drone attacks were also reported against two Israeli bulldozers in Hadatha, a Merkava tank near the stadium, and a Merkava tank near the Hadatha pond. Anti-tank missile attack on a Merkava tank in the Al-Baydar neighborhood.

Fired clashes with Israeli ground forces and the destruction of two Merkava tanks near the Hosseiniyeh (religious hall) in the town of Hadatha. Suicide drone attacks against Israeli forces in Al-Baydar and near the Hadatha pond. Continued drone and missile integration with repeated multi-wave pressure along the central-western contact line (Rashaf-Hadatha-Naqoura axis).

On May 22, Israeli airstrikes continued in the last hour of the day, targeting the village of Tibnin in southern Lebanon, about 3 kilometers northeast of the village of Hadatha. According to Lebanese sources, the village was targeted at the Tibnin hospital.



Hadatha is of great strategic importance along this axis, and Hezbollah wants to prevent its collapse at all costs. Hadatha serves as a shield for a number of Lebanese cities. Its fall would trigger a domino effect, leading to the loss of several other cities in this area, including Sarabin, Haris, Aita al-Jabal, Kafra, Tebnine, Beit Yahoun, and Qaoun, and would push the fighting deeper into southern Lebanon. Hezbollah enjoys strong support in this area and, by exploiting its geographic conditions, can hold out for a long time and prevent Israeli infiltration into southern Lebanon. In this regard, the use of destructive and lethal FPV drones and anti-tank missiles is extremely effective and can seriously hinder the entry of armored convoys into the region.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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