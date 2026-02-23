ISRAELIRANWAR. War exercises: Israel in the air, Iran at sea

Israel trained in the air and Iran trained at sea. Between February 16 and 19, did both countries flex their muscles in preparation for the new conflict? It’s not yet known.

The Israeli military conducted a long-range aerial refueling exercise, apparently as part of military preparations for a potential attack on Iran. The Israeli Air Force simulated a deep-penetration mission into enemy territory, which included multiple aerial refueling operations at close range. The exercise took place in Syrian airspace and involved F-35i and F-15 fighter jets, along with a Boeing 707 tanker.

Iran conducted a Strait of Hormuz Smart Control exercise by the IRGC Navy to improve defense readiness and strategic oversight of this vital waterway. Russian vessels also participated in the exercises. Led by IRGC Commander-in-Chief General Hossein Pakpour, the exercise employed advanced control systems, naval fleets, vessels, and surveillance drones to comprehensively monitor and manage the strait. The exercise included threat identification, tactical maneuvers, and coordination between naval and air units. According to officials, the goal was to strengthen regional security and demonstrate Iran’s defense capabilities along this critical sea route. Some believe that Iran could close the Strait of Hormuz if a conflict erupts. This would cause serious economic damage, especially for neighboring regions like Iraq, which exports oil through the Strait.

Amid the exercises, the United States has moved planes, jets, tankers, and ships close to Iran. And Trump has been threatening Tehran for days, saying that if they don’t sign the agreement, “bad things will happen.”

Meanwhile, satellites are sending back new images revealing the extent of Iranian missile attacks against Israel during the “Twelve-Day War.” These high-precision visuals confirm that the missiles successfully penetrated the defenses and hit their intended targets. The release of these images reveals new details about the operational capabilities and accuracy of the missiles used by Iran in this conflict.

Iran, therefore, warns that if Israel were to launch a new attack against Iranian territory or interests, Tehran would respond with greater intensity than in past clashes. The new draft of the Iran-US agreement is expected to be on the US table in the next few hours.

