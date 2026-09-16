ISRAELIRANWAR. USA: “Yemen-Saudi Arabia: mere skirmishes.” Saudi oil route to the EU closed following attacks on Yanbu. IDF: Hezbollah preparing for war

According to an Erem News report, the US government is reportedly considering an initial proposal for an “oil truce” with Iran—a plan centered on establishing safe passages for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. Sources state that the plan aims to reduce the risk of disruptions to oil flows and create an operational framework to ensure safe vessel transit; however, it remains unclear how Iran and regional nations will react to the proposal.

Regarding Iran and the US, the Pentagon’s watchdog believes that the war effort against Iran is faltering due to ammunition shortages and production bottlenecks; specifically, the manufacture of solid-fuel rocket motors, the availability of high-quality explosives and fuel, and the recruitment of skilled labor represent the major logistical hurdles currently hampering Operation Epic Fury.

On the Saudi-Houthi issue, the US Ambassador to Israel stated: “I do not believe the situation is as serious as it appears. We are undoubtedly witnessing some skirmishes between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, but the situation has not actually escalated to involve the entire region. And that is good news. Both the US and the Houthis remain committed to the ceasefire, which is a positive development.” Today, the Houthis began striking the Hadramawt region. According to Bloomberg, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is considering providing military aid to Saudi Arabia for its fight against the Houthis, including the deployment of military advisors to Riyadh. According to diplomatic sources, there have been communications between Israel and Saudi Arabia—mediated by the United States—regarding the provision of intelligence support to Saudi Arabia against the Houthi movement.

Meanwhile, oil loading operations at Yanbu have been suspended: Saudi Arabia has informed European oil refineries that crude oil shipments scheduled for this month have been cancelled following the closure of the East-West pipeline.

According to the Israeli Atomic Energy Commission, Iran holds 440 kg of enriched uranium—an amount equivalent to 10 nuclear bombs. Reports from Israel also indicate that Press TV journalist Nqaa Hamed, who was filming settler incursions in the West Bank, has been arrested by Israeli police southeast of Bethlehem.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Ansarallah political bureau in Yemen, has issued a statement: “The South [of Yemen] has its own people, and they are the ones best entitled to govern it.” He added, “Saudi Arabia should keep its hands off them.” This confirms that Ansarallah is not seeking to conquer Aden by force, but rather to establish good relations with an independent South Yemeni state.

Widespread GPS service disruptions via the “Waze” and “Google Maps” applications have been reported in various locations across Iran.

And now, a look at the front line as of 15:30 on September 15. According to data from the Congressional Research Service, US aviation losses during the war with Iran were as follows: 4 × F-15Es destroyed; 1 × F-35A damaged by enemy fire; 1 × A-10 destroyed; 7 × KC-135s damaged or destroyed; 1 × E-3 damaged; 1 × HH-60W damaged; 4 × AH-6s destroyed by US forces; 1 × AH-64 shot down; 1 × MH-60 crashed; 1 × MQ-4C crashed; approximately 30 MQ-9s destroyed. Axios reported a statement from a US official: “The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps used boats in an attempt to seize a US Navy vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.”

The IDF has announced the arrest of a young Palestinian man from Kafr Qasim, suspected of attempting to manufacture explosive devices and planning an attack on a facility belonging to the technology company “Amdox.”

IDF attacks on Gaza continue: Two explosions occurred in the western part of Gaza City. Two Israeli military incursions took place in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City, resulting in one death and several injuries. Israeli shelling struck Palestinians at the entrance to the al-Furqan Mosque on Third Street in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood (Gaza City), killing Sharif Shadi. …Labad, a Gaza Civil Defense paramedic, and the child Muhammad Abd al-Zainati, in addition to injuring others. IDF vehicles opened fire on areas south of Khan Yunis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

Preliminary reports of an intentional vehicle-ramming incident near the Israeli settlement of Ariel in the northern West Bank.

Further Israeli strikes have been recorded in Lebanon. In the span of just one hour on the afternoon of September 15, Israeli fighter jets carried out eight airstrikes in southern Lebanon: two strikes in the Al-Mansouri area; one strike between the villages of Zoutar and Mifdoun; one strike between the villages of Zoutar and Nabatieh al-Fawqa; one strike in the Wadi Zabqin area; one strike in the Wadi Serbin area; one strike in the Al-Qantara area; and one strike in the Hanin area.

The Israeli news site Walla reports that Northern Command officers warn that maintaining a static position for the Israeli army within Lebanese territory poses a long-term risk and could result in casualties. Officers warn that Hezbollah will not indefinitely maintain total restraint without launching a significant response. According to assessments, the organization’s leadership is closely monitoring developments regarding Iran, as the situation hinges on Tehran. Officers note that the group has already begun reinforcing its positions and preparing for the next phase, increasing its use of fiber-optic guided drones, which have proven effective in recent clashes. Military officers have issued a further warning: “Hezbollah is preparing for war.” Military officials in Israel state there is evidence indicating that Hezbollah is amassing forces in preparation for launching a war against Israel.

The Israeli army stated: “Yesterday (Monday), during operations in the Mount Ross (Har Dov) area, forces from the Mountain Brigade (810) discovered a launcher and rockets belonging to Hezbollah. The IDF will not allow Hezbollah to harm the citizens of the State of Israel or its forces, and will continue to operate to eliminate threats in accordance with the ceasefire agreement.” US airstrikes hit Syrian desert areas.

Satellite images have been released showing the destruction and aftermath in Saudi Arabia following attacks allegedly carried out by Ansarallah forces in response to the bombing of civilian and residential targets. On the afternoon of September 15, air raid sirens sounded in Saudi Arabia following a large-scale attack launched by the Houthis. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Egypt.

Last night, Saudi Arabia likely launched Chinese DF-15A ballistic missiles against Houthi-controlled targets for the first time. The Saudi Air Force struck a Houthi communication tower in Yemen.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam, spokesman for the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen, stated: “The Saudi regime continues its attacks on Yemen, with over 350 raids in just a few days striking public and private property and causing civilian casualties.” “Regarding the recent operation in the western coastal region, the situation has normalized.” “State institutions are present and performing their duties in service of the population; there have been no acts of reprisal, reflecting the ethical and humanitarian commitment of the Yemeni army. Conversely, Saudi Arabia persists in its strategy of blackmail and intimidation toward the international community, citing threats to navigation in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and disseminating false, baseless information in an attempt to drag international parties into its futile adventures in Yemen and to repeat attempts that have already proven unsuccessful.”

The Houthis are continuing their advance southward. The target of the attack on Taif was a military base; air raid sirens also sounded in an area of ​​the Mecca region. Towards Taizz, the Houthis have advanced in four areas. In the north, the group advanced southeast into the Jabal Habashi district, attempting to link up with fellow fighters advancing in the same area. Ansar Allah targeted a military convoy in the ‘Abra’ area of ​​Hadhramaut province using drones.

Over the past four days, Saudi-backed forces have suffered approximately 275 casualties (killed, wounded, and captured) in clashes along the Al-Jawf front. Additionally, 85 vehicles and armored units belonging to Saudi-aligned forces were destroyed or disabled during the fighting in Al-Jawf.

Large areas in the northwestern region of Yemen’s Lahij province have been seized, with Ansar Allah’s Houthi forces assuming full control. UAE-backed militias (known as the “Al-Ujala” brigades) withdrew from most areas in the southwestern part of Lahij governorate following significant advances by Ansar Allah forces. The Ansar Allah movement’s advance toward the Falh area in Marib governorate is also being closely monitored.

Incident in the Strait of Hormuz: A vessel sustained damage after being struck by a missile fired in its direction. Iran claims to have shot down a third US military MQ-1 drone, destroying it with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ air defense system in the airspace over the Strait of Hormuz.

The deputy governor of Iran’s Hormozgan province stated that two fishing boats near the port of Kargen in the Persian Gulf were attacked by a US drone. Several fishermen are reported missing, and search operations are underway. According to Barak Ravid of Israel’s Channel 13: “The Institute for Science and International Security has revealed that, in recent weeks, Iran has blocked the western tunnel entrances at the ‘Mount Axe’ site using sand. This move follows Trump’s threats to strike the site.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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