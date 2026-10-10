ISRAELIRANWAR. USA military aircraft return to the Middle East. Israel, the United States, and Iran ready to resume arms. Gaza and Lebanon under attack. The Houthis repel a pro-Saudi offensive at Bab el-Mandeb.

The United States will not attack Iran before the midterm elections, Trump reported in the American media, but few believe it given the number of troops and equipment ready to go to the Middle East. On October 9, the United States announced that it intends to ” seize approximately $1 billion in cryptocurrency assets as part of its economic isolation of Iran . The economic isolation campaign aims to limit Iranian officials’ ability to access financial resources . “

President Vladimir Putin has stated that Moscow is ready to do everything in its power to help Iran resolve the situation in the Middle East. During a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, as part of the CIS meeting in Turkmenistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the situation in the Middle East a critical problem. He emphasized that Iran is making concrete efforts to end the conflict that has erupted in the region and that Russia is fully aware of this.

From the Israeli Hebrew daily Haaretz, military analyst Amos Harel: “About two and a half weeks before the elections, Netanyahu is maintaining a constant state of emergency on several fronts—Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank—to keep Israel on high alert.”

The U.S. Embassy in Amman, the capital of Jordan, urged American citizens currently in the Middle East to maintain increased vigilance and be aware of the possibility of flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions, due to the “complex security situation in the region.”

Reuters reported that Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh informed France that the Palestinian legislative elections, scheduled for November 28, have been postponed by several months.

Air traffic at Kuwait Airport has been suspended; eight planes have aborted landings. The causes are not yet known. As part of the Yemeni air blockade imposed on Saudi Arabia, 208 flights to and from King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, have been canceled or delayed out of a total of 701 flights scheduled for today (meaning nearly 14% of flights have been canceled). Pakistan International Airlines has suspended flights to Riyadh. The airport suffered two missile attacks by Houthi forces on October 9. The first targeted airport facilities, while the second hit a Saudi aircraft, killing three people. Air traffic at Dammam Airport has been suspended, and several aircraft are avoiding landing there.

From Yemen, the Houthis have announced that humanitarian flights to and from Riyadh airport will be allowed, provided they obtain permission from the Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center in the capital, Sana’a.

And now a look at the military landscape in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 3:00 PM on October 9. Eleven American C-17 transport planes are headed for US bases in the Middle East. US forces were ordered to stand-by last Sunday; the summer period has offered an important opportunity for rearmament, allowing the United States to replenish its stockpile of thousands of missiles and provide its troops with necessary ammunition .

The source added that the goal is to impose a rigorous blockade on Iranian ships and ports, emphasizing that the United States and its allies have the largest and most advanced air defense system in the world. The US Navy’s Makin Island amphibious group has arrived at Pearl Harbor Naval Base in Hawaii. The Makin Island group is expected to sail west for further operations in the US Central Command’s area of responsibility, which is operating in the Gulf of Hormuz.

Barak Ravid, correspondent for Channel 12 News, reported that Israeli Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir met with senior US officials on Tuesday and was briefed on US military preparations for the possible resumption of large-scale military operations against Iran in the next three weeks. According to a US official and another source familiar with the details of the meeting, Zamir stated that a resumption of conflict within that timeframe could lead to a postponement of the Israeli elections, given the assessment that Iran would respond by launching missiles at Israel. Some military bases in Israel have been ordered to prepare for any scenario; in the coming days, travel outside the bases will be restricted for all personnel.

On the afternoon of October 9, an American C-17 transport plane landed at King Hussein Airport in Aqaba.

The bombing of Gaza continues, with Gaza City hit on October 9th . One person was killed and one injured in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City. The Israeli army and Shin Bet said: “We destroyed four weapons depots belonging to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements.”



Waves of terror and crimes against people in the West Bank by settlers continue. Among the most frequent incidents are surrounding Palestinian cars and beating drivers, destroying them. They also burn land and steal livestock and crops.Clashes, scuffles, and an attempted intimidation by settler militias against farmers in the village of Deir Ibziq, west of Ramallah. Israeli police arrested a farmer and several of his children while they were picking olives near the entrance to the town of Ya’bad, southwest of Jenin. Settlers attacked a moving Palestinian car in the village of Yabroud (Ramallah district). Israeli settlers documented the destruction of a monument dedicated to Palestinian Mohannad al-Halabi in the town of Surda, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, before storming the town.



In Lebanon, an Israeli drone strike attempted to hit a vehicle in the Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali area, near the Lebanese-Syrian border. Lebanese Army Command: “A firefight occurred between army personnel and a smuggler in the mountainous and arid areas of Arsal; the incident resulted in the arrest of the man and the seizure of a quantity of narcotics, with no injuries reported. The army also foiled an attempt to smuggle rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and approximately 24 kg of high explosives (TNT) across the Syrian border, in the Al-Qasr–Hermel area.” Israeli airstrike against the town of Al-Mansouri. Two raids hit Kafrtabnit. Israeli airstrike against Wadi al-Hujair. A security incident has been reported in Lebanon, with two Israeli soldiers injured in an operational incident apparently resulting from the improper handling of ammunition.

Satellite images show a new fire breaking out yesterday morning at the Khurais oil field in Saudi Arabia. Satellite images show damage to a heavily fortified shelter at the Khamis Mushait air base in southwestern Saudi Arabia following a ballistic missile attack launched by Ansar Allah. Explosions were heard in Riyadh.Saudia Airlines: “One of our aircraft sustained damage while on the ground at the airport, with no passengers on board. The first attack targeted airport facilities, while the second struck a Saudia Airlines aircraft. One of our employees was killed in the incident at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.”

Saudi-backed Yemeni official threatens advance on Sana’a as government forces target key coastal areas. Yemen’s Deputy Defense Minister in the Saudi-backed government, Maj. Gen. Samir al-Sabri, declared that Sana’a remains a military objective, telling Al Jazeera that the timing of an attack and the capture of areas surrounding the capital are factors still to be determined before Saudi-backed government forces can launch an offensive. “Sana’a remains a direct military objective,” Sabri said, adding that control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Yemen’s western coast is also a priority, given their strategic importance and connections to regional and international issues. He stated that the focus remains on Hudaydah, Sana’a, and Saada, areas controlled by the Yemeni Armed Forces.

During the night and throughout the morning of October 9, Saudi Arabia launched missile attacks against the Kitaf and Al-Buqa districts of Saada. In Sana’a, damage was reported to a mosque and civilian homes near the sponge factory hit by a Saudi airstrike northwest of Sana’a. Two people were seriously injured west of Sana’a. Yemeni sources in Sana’a reported casualties and damage to numerous homes following Saudi airstrikes on the Yemeni capital. The Saudi-led coalition carried out six airstrikes in the Fandakh area of Bani Hashish district. Saudi airstrikes hit the telecommunications network in the Yemeni governorate of Saada.

The commander of the Saudi-aligned emergency forces in Al-Dhalea governorate, “Muadh al-Maada,” was killed after attempting to advance toward Bab al-Mandab. An Ansar Allah military source said: “An attack by Saudi-backed forces south of Bab al-Mandab, coming from Lahij, was repelled. Dozens of enemy fighters were killed or wounded, and several vehicles were destroyed or disabled.” Two attacks were reported against the Houthis in the direction of Lahj, toward Bab al-Mandab.

Ansar Allah forces have captured the market and administrative center of Al-Masrakh district and are advancing toward Najd al-Qasim after liberating Al-Misrakh. They are aiming to control Jabal Sabr, Usab, and Wadi al-Dabab to completely encircle forces loyal to Saudi Arabia within the city of Taiz. According to Houthi sources: “They were hit with a large number of ballistic missiles, artillery fire, and heavy weapons, destroying over 22 armored vehicles and suffering dozens of deaths and injuries, including several commanders. More than 30 ambulances arrived in Aden carrying the dead and wounded from the Saudi reinforcement forces.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB): “Several powerful explosions occurred in the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz. Initial estimates indicate that the explosions were caused by tankers—which were violating regulations—running into naval mines previously deployed in the area.”

A major missile launch has been reported from Shiraz, Iran; Iran’s Revolutionary Guards are conducting missile tests.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/