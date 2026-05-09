ISRAELIRANWAR. USA – Iran’s armed truce continues. Iranian oil tankers breach US blockade. Lebanon: IDF operations continue in southern Iran

It was a busy night between May 7 and 8 in the Strait of Hormuz and southern Iran. According to social media sources, OSINT and HUMINT, four events marked the country between May 7 and 8. Iranian air defense activities against micro-drones were reported in Malard (some sources speak of an air defense test), but no incidents occurred; air defense in the south successfully intercepted two hostile drones; alleged attacks/explosions at a pier in the south; the US Navy attacked an Iranian oil tanker, and Iranian forces responded by attacking the US Navy vessel. Israel has denied any involvement in hostilities against Iran. According to Tehran, in addition to US involvement, there is also that of the United Arab Emirates.

Foreign Minister Marco Rubio on May 8: “We must receive a response from Iran, and I hope this will lead to a serious negotiation process.” Thursday’s attacks were separate from “Operation Mighty Fury.”

The outcomes of these four events are currently unclear. Both the United States and Iran have significantly divergent versions. Furthermore, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi denies the CIA report and claims that missile and drone launch capacity has increased to 120%, instead of the 70% claimed by the CIA.

According to an Iranian journalist, the United States attempted to smuggle three US Navy destroyers into the Strait of Hormuz, but was met with a retaliation from the Iranian military.

Iran’s Khatam Al Anbiya Joint Military Command stated: “The US military violated the ceasefire by targeting an Iranian oil tanker sailing from the Iranian coast in the Jask area towards the Strait of Hormuz and another vessel entering the Strait of Hormuz, opposite the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. Simultaneously, they launched air strikes against civilian areas in cooperation with some regional countries on the coasts of Bandar Khamir, Sirik, and Qeshm Island. The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran immediately retaliated by attacking US military vessels in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz and south of the port of Chabahar, causing significant damage. America […] and the countries supporting it must know that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as in the past, responds forcefully and without the slightest hesitation to any aggression and invasion.” According to Iran: “Intelligence monitoring indicates damage and three enemy vessels rapidly withdrew from the Strait of Hormuz area.”

Fox News confirmed that the United States attacked a naval base in Minab. The U.S. military says “no U.S. targets” were hit. “Iranian forces launched multiple missiles, drones, and small boats as the USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and USS Mason (DDG 87) transited the international shipping lane.” — CENTCOM.

The following events have occurred in the last three days of the armed truce: The port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates was attacked, an attack Iran has denied. Saudi Arabia and Kuwait blocked US access to their air bases, believing Trump had downplayed the attack on Fujairah. The United States was forced to halt “Project Freedom.” At noon on Thursday, the United States attacked an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait later reversed their decision to restrict US access to their air bases. Iran attacked three US Navy ships attempting to cross the Strait. The United States attacked Qeshm Island and Minab in response to Iranian attacks on Fujairah and its ships. Iran also shot down two hostile drones.

The United States maintains that the ceasefire is not yet over.

In detail: on the evening of May 7, the United States attacked an Iranian civilian merchant ship near the waters of Minab, setting it on fire. There were 15 sailors on board, 10 of whom were injured and taken to the hospital, while local groups and search teams are trying to ascertain the condition of the other five sailors, the governor of Minab told the Mehr news agency.

On the morning of May 8, the Iranian Navy released a video showing the seizure of the oil tanker “Ocean Koi,” which had violated safety regulations, which occurred last night. Iranian Navy commandos, during a special operation, seized and boarded the oil tanker “Ocean Koi,” which had attempted to “disrupt oil exports.”

This US-sanctioned oil tanker, the JIN LI (formerly the OCEAN KOI), flies the flag of Barbados and, according to its last AIS position approximately 34 hours ago, was spotted near Barka, Oman. According to a statement from the Iranian Army’s Public Relations Department, this tanker attempted to exploit the pre-existing situation to harm and disrupt Iranian oil exports and the interests of the Iranian nation. Pursuant to a directive from the National Security Council (SNSC) and a judicial order, it was seized by the Iranian Navy.

The Iranian oil tanker “HASNA,” which was hit by a US F/A-18, was spotted (AIS signal) near the Strait of Hormuz 12 hours ago. Yesterday, the Revolutionary Guards claimed that the United States attacked an Iranian oil tanker in international waters, forcing them to retaliate by targeting US destroyers. This may be the tanker they were talking about.

The specialized maritime tracking center “TankerTrackers” reported that over the past two days, three empty oil tankers belonging to the National Oil Company of Iran, after heading toward Iran and crossing Pakistan’s exclusive economic zone, managed to bypass the defense line and the US Navy blockade.

According to the report, these tankers, headed toward Iran, managed to cross the US forces’ surveillance area. The three tankers have a combined capacity of approximately 5 million barrels of Iranian crude oil.

Furthermore, despite heavy censorship by the United Arab Emirates, footage is circulating showing what appears to be smoke rising from a targeted site at Dubai airport. Fox News claims the United States bombed several empty VLCC oil tankers attempting to return to Iran and circumvent the blockade. The Iranians have denied this.

And while Iran and the United States continue to clash in the Strait of Hormuz, Israel has reported Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon.

The Israeli army spokesman reported: “In two separate incidents, Hezbollah fired several mortar shells and rockets at our forces in southern Lebanon.” Israeli media reported that military helicopters from southern Lebanon landed for evacuation at Ziv Hospital in Safed and Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

An Israeli airstrike targeted the outskirts of the town of Sarira in the western Bekaa. In response, Hezbollah targeted the Iron Dome platform in Jal al-Allam, and a Hezbollah operation against Israeli forces was reported in Tayibe. Hezbollah launches a rocket salvo against IDF forces east of the city of Bayyada.

Israeli attack on the city of Harouf. There is also an incursion between the cities of Ayta and Arki in southern Lebanon. Raids are carried out in the cities of Shaqra and Zawtar al-Gharbia.

In Iraq, Iranian Kurdish media reports: “Today our headquarters was targeted by drone attacks in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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