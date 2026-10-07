ISRAELIRANWAR. USA – Iran: Trump, let them destroy Los Angeles or San Diego. Rezai: “The enemy’s next mistake will open new fronts.” Military action is imminent in the West Bank.

Donald Trump’s threats about Iran: “Remember, when it comes to war, everything is artificially inflated. It’s a little expensive, but it’s a small price to pay to keep the peace. They can destroy a city. Let them destroy Los Angeles or San Diego. It’s a very small price to pay. Basically, it’s almost over.” They suggest that Trump is ready to use nuclear weapons to get the better of Tehran.

In contrast, the words of Mohsen Rezai, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, are cryptic: “The enemy’s next mistake will lead to the opening of new fronts and even greater surprises.” Echoing these words are those of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem: “We see the liberation of southern Lebanon unfolding before our eyes. The solution begins with the departure of the Israeli enemy—along with its American ally, who supports it by all means; do not ask us for other solutions. We are ready for internal cooperation, free from foreign tutelage. War is fought in rounds, but the final round belongs to those who own the land and hold the rights.”

According to Israeli media: “Israel now enjoys greater freedom of action in Iraqi airspace thanks to a new US decision, which paves the way for Israeli attacks against Iranian militias in Iraq.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared live on television today: “The morality of our soldiers is unparalleled. World leaders tell me: You rose from the abyss of October 7th, you gave humanity hope that the forces of darkness can be defeated. And then many of them add: If only young people like these grew up among us.” Netanyahu continued: “There are also leaders who, hour after hour, inundate us with false accusations and want to ostracize us. To them I say: Israel is fighting a war of rebirth. There is no war more necessary and there is no war more just. You should be ashamed of your lies.”

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich: “The clearing operation we’re carrying out now in southern Lebanon is unprecedented. They have nowhere to go. Look at the situation. And anyway, the world won’t stop us.” He added: “The Gaza Strip should never be rebuilt: it’s a memorial to sin. This is also what will most encourage emigration from there. There will be a terrorist organization in Gaza, because 1.8 million Nazis live there. Maybe it won’t be called Hamas; it will be called something else.”

The U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia warns: “Due to the current security situation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the possibility of air strikes with drones or missiles, the U.S. Embassy urges all U.S. citizens to exercise caution and follow the recommendations contained in the national alerts issued by the Saudi Civil Defense.” Meanwhile, Riyadh has acceded to the Mecca Pact: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey have reached an agreement on the provision of military forces and capabilities under the “Mecca Pact.” According to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, the parties have agreed to jointly provide resources and military forces to fulfill their obligations under the agreement. Turkey and Pakistan are sending military forces to Saudi Arabia.

And now a look at the military scenario in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 4:00 PM on October 6. A US Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopter launched a distress signal in the Red Sea, near Yanbu. Former Israeli Prime Minister Bennett: We will pass a law that will bar those who have avoided military service or encouraged evasion from holding government positions. He himself served a three-month abbreviated military service at the age of 27. The Israeli army has been ordered to prepare for full-scale military action against Palestinian Authority (PNA) forces in the West Bank, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated. Israel Radio and Television Authority, citing a security official, said: “Israel will not hesitate to respond to any attempted attack by its enemies on various fronts.”

A drone crashed in the Shalifa plain, west of Baalbek; a Lebanese army unit and engineering teams arrived on the scene to examine it.

Between October 5 and October 6, a missile from Yemen struck Riyadh airport. The Houthis attacked the airports in Riyadh and Abha, as well as the Aramco refinery in Rabiha, with ballistic missiles and drones, according to a Houthi statement. The Saudi Navy struck Houthi targets in Yemen’s Red Sea province of Hodeidah.

Air traffic at Riyadh airport has been suspended due to an ongoing Yemeni attack. Explosions rocked the Al-Masafi (Refinery) neighborhood in southern Riyadh, home to Aramco’s oil refineries.

In Yemen, Samir al-Sabri, Deputy Minister of Defense of the internationally recognized Yemeni government, stated: “We are entering a new phase and our military operations are complete.” “The military operation is of strategic importance and its objective is to overthrow the Houthis.” “In the first phase, operations will focus on the regions of Bab al-Mandeb and Mukha.” “We are moving in the right direction to end the Houthi coup.” “We aim to restore state authority in all Yemeni provinces.” “We expect the liberation operations to proceed smoothly and without problems in the near future.” “We have launched a counteroffensive and are conducting it in a coordinated manner. The government intends to accelerate the process of restoring its authority.”

According to Saudi Arabia, 100 fighter jets participated in today’s strikes. 324 targets were destroyed in Yemen. Meanwhile, the Houthis planted the Iranian flag across the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and announced they had seized control of the Al-Mawasit district in Taiz province, southwest Yemen. The Yemeni province of Taiz is now completely surrounded, leaving Saudi-backed forces with no escape route. According to the Houthis, serious war crimes were committed by Saudi-backed mercenaries in Yemen after Murad’s capture: they ran over surrendered soldiers with their jeeps.

Yemen’s Ansarallah warns airlines not to fly in Saudi airspace: “In order to ensure the safety of civil aviation, we warn airlines operating in Saudi airspace that it is unsafe and that this airspace will be the scene of operations by our armed forces. Therefore, following this statement, we decline all responsibility.”

The Houthis struck Saudi troop concentrations near the Al-Daghareer camp in Jizan with several ballistic missiles. Ansar Allah conducted dozens of attacks against Saudi enemy concentrations east of Al-Jawf Governorate, causing a high number of deaths and injuries and setting several vehicles on fire. Yemeni forces also struck Saudi enemy concentrations east of Ragwan in Marib Governorate, causing numerous deaths and injuries and destroying several vehicles by fire. Brigadier General Abdul Ghani Al-Zubaidi stated that Saudi advance attempts in the Bab Al-Mokha area had been repelled. He also reported that Saudi-backed forces mobilized in Dhubab were pushed back after a minor breach of the front line, which was quickly neutralized. One Saudi soldier was reportedly killed along the Saudi-Yemen border.

Yemeni (Houthi) forces have reportedly taken control of Jabal Zaban, Jabal Al-Hafar, Qur, Suq Al-Jumrok, Jabal Araf, Wadi Adim, Al-Shu’ub, At-Tawha, Al-Lima, Al-Huisha and Al-Muqatrah Fortress.

Yemeni armed forces (Houthis) have reportedly seized control of Al-Kadrah Quds, Sabn Quds, Jabal Al-Mawkib, and Al-Makishah in Taiz Governorate; dozens of members of the Saudi-backed forces have been reported killed. Saba news agency reported that the Yemeni Armed Forces (Andsar Allah) have expelled Saudi-backed forces from Al-Salw district in Taiz Governorate. A Yemeni military source confirmed the expulsion of these forces from Al-Salw. The presence of Yemeni forces has been reported on Mayun Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Another ship has been targeted in the Strait of Hormuz. The UK Ministry of the Maritime Transport (UKMTO) reports that an oil tanker was hit by a shell in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire in the engine room. During the night of October 5th, several missiles were launched from Iranian islands toward the Strait of Hormuz. On the afternoon of October 6th, a missile was reported heading toward the Strait of Hormuz.

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee, warned that the Iranian armed forces are fully prepared to respond to the United States and its allies in the event of another attack. “Our armed forces are more prepared than ever and are ready to respond in the event of any misjudgment by the United States or the Zionist regime,” Azizi wrote on social media. “The response they will receive will be even more severe and devastating than anything they have ever seen before,” he added.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/