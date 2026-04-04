ISRAELIRANWAR. UN: Attack on Hormuz blocked. Zolfaghari: The war will continue. The Americans are increasingly focusing on Qeshm Island. Preparations for a ground invasion.

The scheduled UN Security Council vote on a draft resolution authorizing the “use of force” in the Strait of Hormuz has been abruptly postponed, exposing the deep divisions among the major powers over how to respond to the complications arising from the war imposed on Iran.

The draft, submitted by Bahrain and supported by the United States in the Security Council, would further escalate the US-Israeli war against Iran. However, the postponement, officially attributed to the Good Friday holiday, occurs despite the scheduled voting date, raising questions about underlying political disagreements.

China has warned that authorizing such measures risks provoking further escalation, while Russia has denounced the text as “biased,” pointing to potential obstacles to its approval.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has dismissed the idea of ​​a military operation in the Strait as unrealistic, warning that it would be prolonged and expose global navigation to greater dangers.

With no new voting date and the threat of a veto looming, the resolution’s future remains uncertain, highlighting the growing complexity created by the United States at a key hub for global energy supplies.

In the United States, Pete Hegseth has reportedly removed two more US Army generals, General David Hodne and General William Green Jr., from their posts. With these dismissals, the total number of senior officers removed from their posts since Pete Hegseth joined the Pentagon reaches 12. All opposed the policy of the ground operation in Iran. Chief of Staff Randy George was called for to resign overnight.

Based on the work of international OSINT units, April is expected to be a month of war in the Middle East. Below we report the most significant events up to April 2.

The second month of war in the Middle East begins with the same logic as previous weeks: talk of negotiations is once again giving way to threats, the coalition continues to strike Iran, and Tehran is responding on multiple fronts simultaneously.

In Iran, coalition strikes have hit Mashhad, Tabriz, Tehran, Karaj, and the Isfahan region, where secondary explosions continued for over a day after a missile site was hit. The Americans are increasingly concentrating on the island of Qeshm, which increasingly fits into the logic of preparations for a possible landing and an attempt to break the siege of Hormuz. Iranians posted images online of a downed British F-15 on April 2.

At the same time, Tehran has made it clear it is not ready for Washington’s ultimatum rhetoric. Following Donald Trump’s new threats, Iranian command spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari stated that the war will continue and that the true weapons arsenals, air defense systems, and production facilities are hidden deeper than the United States and Israel believe.

In this context, the Iranians continue to broaden their targets. Following the attacks on Batelco in Bahrain, Tehran is increasingly identifying targets for further attacks on the infrastructure of major Western IT companies in the region.

In southern Lebanon, the Israelis continue to advance, but at a slower pace. Within 24 hours, Aynata and Qabrikha passed under the control of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and by evening, parts of Beit Lif and Rashaf had been recaptured. However, further advances continue to be hampered by drone and anti-tank missile attacks, and Hezbollah itself is increasingly relying on defeating Israeli infantry rather than on equipment.

In Iraq, pro-Iranian groups have again struck Victoria Air Base and Al-Harir Air Base, as well as targets in Erbil, Dahuk, and Sulaymaniyah. In response, the Americans have limited themselves to airstrikes against Hashd al-Shaabi positions in Anbar province. In this context, it is increasingly clear that the pace of escalation by the “resistance” is accelerating faster than the scale of the US response.

In the Persian Gulf, the most significant attack was once again on Bahrain: the Min Salman Air Base, parts of Manama, and industrial facilities in Muharraq were hit.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/