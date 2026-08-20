ISRAELIRANWAR. UAE: After Iran, missiles arrive from Yemen. The first hit Al Dhafra Air Base, the second Sharjah

Iran-backed Ansar Allah forces continue to fire missiles. On August 18, after attacking Saudi Arabia and ARAMCO facilities, sirens sounded in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates’ third-largest city. A source in the United Arab Emirates said: “Two missiles launched from Yemen were intercepted on UAE territory. Explosions were heard following the interception operations.”

The Ministry of Defense announced that the UAE’s air defense system detected two ballistic missiles launched by Iran toward the country. The first fell outside territorial waters, while the second fell within territorial waters. The Ministry of Defense confirms that it is on high alert and fully prepared to face any threat and to resolutely counter any action aimed at undermining the security of the state, thus ensuring the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protecting its national interests and capabilities. It also urges the public to obtain information exclusively from official sources in the country and to avoid rumors and false information.

Following this new attack, media outlets reported new details about Iranian attacks on one of the most important US military installations. According to intelligence, during Operation True Promise 4 and concurrent with the Iranian military response on February 28, 2026, Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates was hit by several waves of drone strikes.

This base, located just 30 km from Abu Dhabi, is one of the nerve centers for U.S. forces and equipment in the Persian Gulf and the coordination point for a significant portion of the Western coalition’s air operations. Fighter jets, strategic drones, and advanced command and control and air defense systems are stationed here.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Space Force, using “drone swarm” tactics and attack drones such as the Shahed-136, successfully penetrated the base’s multilayered air defense system.

Analysis of satellite imagery shows that these strikes targeted areas hosting U.S. Army reconnaissance and attack drones, hangars for early warning aircraft, a Crotal air defense system, and a U.S. Army command and control center, destroying them.

These findings suggest that the impact of this attack extends beyond material damage: from the reduction of the US-led coalition’s reconnaissance and command and control capabilities to the creation of a breach in the air defense system at Al Dhafra Air Base and the weakening of the security of one of the most important US military installations in the region.

This operation is one of the most significant examples of the new drone tactics employed in the 40-Day War and could impact the balance between deterrence and security in the Persian Gulf.

And despite Trump’s words, maritime traffic in Hormuz is also experiencing difficulties. ADNOC reported that 15 of its ships have been attacked by Iranian missiles or drones since the start of the Gulf War, including three this week, highlighting the persistent risks to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding areas.

ADNOC said the attacks killed one crew member and injured 20 others. The company is working to ensure uninterrupted supplies of crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and petroleum products despite repeated attacks. Before the war, approximately 20% of global oil consumption passed through the Strait of Hormuz, but attacks on ships have led to increased insurance and transportation costs and have discouraged some shipowners from entering the Persian Gulf.

Despite the challenging security environment, ADNOC is expanding its fleet, announcing the acquisition of 11 VLCC and VLGC vessels valued at approximately $1.3 billion to support future export opportunities.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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