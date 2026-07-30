ISRAELIRANWAR. Trump: We’ll tear Iran apart. Surprise attack on a US base in Jordan. Lebanon, Katz: We’ll apply the Gaza method. Saudi-US attacks on the PMU in Iraq.

President Donald Trump on Fox News: “We’re going to tear [Iran] apart.” This statement comes in response to Iran’s surprise attacks on US military installations in Jordan yesterday. Trump also stated: “We’re taking billions and billions of dollars from Venezuela.” “The same will happen with Iran.”

Meanwhile, British media have calculated the true cost of the Iran war for the United States. As of July 24, military action in Iran had cost the United States at least $151.3 billion. If the war in the region continues at this rate, the total cost by the end of the year will exceed $311 billion. These estimates are cited by the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph.

Iran has rejected Oman’s plan for joint control of the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reports, citing sources. The plan, supported by Persian Gulf countries, proposed using the transit model through the Strait of Malacca. According to the agency, Tehran did not agree to an equal division of control.

In the late afternoon of July 28, President Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the Israeli prime minister, Tel Aviv promised not to attack Iran unless the United States requests it. Israel reserves the right to retaliate. Netanyahu also assured the American leader that he will continue to share information on Iran with the United States, as he fully trusts Washington. Netanyahu refused to meet Zelensky in Washington, Haaretz reported.

China has reportedly held talks with Ansarullah to allow the safe passage of its oil tankers through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which carry petrochemical products from Saudi ports, according to Reuters. Ansarullah itself is considering imposing taxes on ships passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, according to Reuters.

Israel is already in the midst of elections, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid: “If your friends around the world criticize you, listen to them and engage in dialogue. Not everyone who criticizes you is anti-Semitic, though some certainly are. Cutting ties with anyone who frustrates you leaves you alone. Never fund digital influence operations against American leaders. Let’s restore Israel’s bipartisan position in the United States. How? The first step is obvious. Let’s retire Benjamin Netanyahu and his group of extremists who are dividing us at home and abroad. Let’s tell the world that this has been a crazy time. A crazy time. That it’s over.”

On Iran, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid: “From April 2024, I’ve been saying that Israel, or the alliance, should bomb all energy facilities… to ensure the Iranian economy is destroyed. That’s the only thing that will overthrow the regime.” On Gaza: “There was no genocide in Gaza. It was a war.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz proposed a Gaza plan for Lebanon: “They evacuate the residents [from Gaza], strike hard, then the soldiers arrive, occupy the area, stay there, and destroy not only the underground passages but also all the houses, and what remains today is just over 70% of Gaza destroyed. If we take this model and transfer it to southern Lebanon, where they stationed Hezbollah, which was on our borders against the residents and constantly provoked us, we see the results: we destroyed every building. Not a single house is left. 15,000 to 20,000 homes in 24 villages were destroyed, and the surrounding area was also devastated.”

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also stated: “We should encourage emigration from both Gaza and the West Bank. My mother told me that when she was a child in the Irgun, people said it was a very messianic attitude to want to establish a Jewish state. Yet they founded a Jewish state. The ideas you call messianic are our strength. We returned here after 2,000 years of exile.”

The Irgun was one of the first Jewish terrorist organizations of the 1930s and 1940s, terrorizing Palestinians to “encourage” them to abandon their lands. The organization was designated a terrorist organization by the United Nations, Great Britain, the United States, and many others.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi called an emergency meeting of the National Security Cabinet due to the escalation of the security situation following the Saudi-American bombings in Iraq: Nineveh, Babylon, Wasit, Karbala, Basra. The Islamic Resistance responded that they will not ignore the attacks and “We give the government that called for the disarmament of the Islamic Resistance a final deadline, until the 23rd of the month of Safar, (August 6, 2026) to see what action it will take. Otherwise, they threaten the militias with an appropriate response.

On the evening of the 28th, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense announced that the kingdom’s eastern airspace had been attacked in the past hour, claiming that the drones once again came from Iraqi territory. Ansarullah announced that it had targeted Saudi Arabia.

Qatar condemned the statements of Israeli opposition leader Naftali Bennett, accusing him of spreading false information and making misleading claims. Doha reiterated its role in the region as a mediator and promoter of peace, emphasizing its involvement in efforts to secure multiple ceasefires. Naftali Bennett, former Prime Minister of Israel, stated: “Qatar is responsible for the October 7 massacre. It financed the events of October 7 and continues to host and provide refuge in Doha to the leaders of the terrorist organization responsible.”

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Qasem Gharibabadi: “Our policy is that the Strait of Hormuz will never return to its pre-war state. Iran is not afraid of any necessary step to strengthen its sovereignty in the Strait, even if it leads to a resumption of war. Any European warship attempting to approach the Strait of Hormuz and attempting to clear its waters is a legitimate target for us.”

The agreements concluded in the Strait of Hormuz will have a long-term impact on Iran’s security. The United Arab Emirates wanted to involve a third country in mine clearance in the southern Strait of Hormuz, but we will not allow it. Our goal in the Strait of Hormuz is both to assert sovereignty and to generate revenue. The claim that revenue from the Strait is not our priority is a mistake.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha spoke with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi. The attack on the Iranian vessel was apparently unintentional.

The spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya’s headquarters: “Trump announced that ships damaged during the war against Iran will be compensated with frozen Iranian assets. We warn the President of the United States that all companies and countries that welcome this proposal and use frozen Iranian assets under this pretext must know that, from now on, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will not allow any of its ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 4:00 PM on July 29. According to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), more than 20 U.S. Navy warships are currently in the Middle East area of ​​responsibility, supporting ongoing regional security operations, including maintaining the naval blockade against Iran. It reports that U.S. forces have diverted 18 merchant ships, disabled two vessels that allegedly failed to comply with repeated warnings, and inspected two others for evidence of noncompliance. compliance before allowing them to resume sailing. “US forces hijacked a total of 160 merchant vessels and disabled 11 that allegedly refused to comply with the blockade’s directives.”

“Israeli security services have received signals from Iran indicating an intention to target Israeli officials, both current and retired. These signals included a general warning about the risk of drone attacks against Israeli targets,” – i24 News.

Late on July 28, Ansarullah announced that it had targeted the Saudi oil tanker NCC GHAZAL in the Red Sea, claiming the vessel had violated the blockade of Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast. This would be the fourth case of a Saudi oil tanker being targeted by the Yemeni group in less than a week since the blockade was announced. The UKMTO (UK Information Management Office) says it received a report from the captain of an oil tanker in the southern Red Sea that he had heard an explosion nearby. The crew and the vessel are safe, with no injuries or environmental damage.

Saudi Arabia has presented its counterparts in Baghdad with intelligence showing that the drones that attacked the Abqaiq oil refinery were launched from Iraqi territory. Iraqi intelligence had previously claimed that Saudi forces Ukrainian special forces were operating in the Middle East, conducting false flag operations.

According to Israeli media, on July 29, an Israeli interceptor missile was launched from Kiryat Shmona to intercept a suspected air target originating from southern Lebanon.

A surprise attack occurred in the late afternoon of July 28 against the US base in Jordan. CENTCOM: “At 5:45 PM ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched several ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack against US forces stationed in the Middle East. All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted.” US forces remain vigilant and at maximum readiness. “This is the first Iranian missile attack on a US base in the region since President Trump’s decision to suspend attacks on Iran on Friday,” Channel 12 said.

The Iranian attack on Jordan involved four ballistic missiles and several drones; three of the four missiles were intercepted. All drones were likely intercepted.

Lebanon: Israeli artillery bombardments on the Ali al-Taher heights in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon.

Night of Saudi-US attacks against Iraqi PMU bases. Command posts hit in: Basra; a Popular Mobilization Forces base hit in Al-Haritha, Basra province; ammunition depot in southern Iraq. Explosions in Suwaira, Wasit region, Iraq. Babylon, central Iraq, hit by drone attacks.

Jets strike Nineveh Governorate, northern Iraq. Awn, Karbala region, central Iraq.

The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) confirmed that several of their facilities and positions were targeted by joint US-Saudi airstrikes overnight. Pro-Iranian forces also confirmed the deaths of several of their members killed in the attacks. Initial reports indicate 20 PMF members were killed and 32 others were injured following US and Saudi airstrikes last night.

Saudi Arabia has imposed a flight ban on the Al-Ahsa industrial region and the Abqaiq oil refineries. The joint statement reads: “The United States Central Command and the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes in Iraq on July 28 against […] Iranian-aligned forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) […] in a strong response to over 30 IRGC-led aerial drone strikes over the past 72 hours. The unprovoked attacks against US forces were unsuccessful,” – CENTCOM. “The Saudi Arabian Armed Forces, in coordination with the United States Central Command, conducted precise and targeted strikes against targets belonging to militias located in the territory of the Republic of Iraq and linked to attacks on oil facilities in the Kingdom. The Kingdom emphasizes that it does not seek escalation, but intends to respond to any aggression it suffers,” – Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense.

Ansarullah announced the downing of a Turkish-made Vestel Karayel UAV, operated by the Saudi Air Force, in northern Yemen. This is the second Turkish-made drone, operated by Saudi Arabia, shot down by Ansarullah in just a few days.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: “Three oil tankers that ignored our warnings and continued to operate in a dangerous and illegal manner have been attacked and seized.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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