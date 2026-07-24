ISRAELIRANWAR. Trump: The nuclear deal with the Saudis is tied to acceptance of the Abraham Accords. Tehran announces new strategies. Hormuz closed. Bah al-Mandeb closed. Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain affected.

At the first burial ceremony for soldiers killed in the war with Iran, Donald Trump was embroiled in controversy for wearing a baseball cap with the word “USA” written on it, a campaign prop, and for a gaffe while carrying the coffins. He was criticized after images of the burial ceremony surfaced showing Trump at the back of a line of military and government personnel, all but him with their heads bowed, Indy100 reports.

The United States House of Representatives has passed a resolution calling on President Donald Trump to withdraw U.S. troops from hostilities with Iran. This is the second such initiative, reflecting growing opposition within Congress to the war, which has now been going on for nearly five months. The House voted in favor of the resolution today by a vote of 214 to 208, after four Republicans joined the Democrats, breaking with their party’s support for the president, INA reports.

US President Donald Trump stated that the nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia will only move forward if Riyadh rejoins the Abraham Accords and normalizes relations with Israel, a condition that had not been explicitly stated publicly when the agreement was unveiled the previous day. In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump wrote: “The Civilian Nuclear Deal (there will be no enrichment of the material!) between the Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia…will be approved, but is entirely contingent upon Saudi Arabia’s adherence to the respected and successful Abraham Accords,” Trump wrote, adding: “The United States is not opposed to civilian (non-enriched) nuclear facilities.” The move allows Trump to present the agreement as an extension of the Abraham Accords, one of the major foreign policy successes of his first term.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian received the credentials of the new German ambassador to Tehran, Axel Dittmann, calling for a renewal of bilateral relations based on mutual respect and constructive dialogue, NourNews reports. Pezeshkian then criticized Berlin’s position regarding the war with the US, emphasizing that Tehran remains open to resolving disputes through political channels.

Pezeshkian then met with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi. Pezeshkian and al-Zaidi discussed key issues of common interest and ways to further develop and deepen bilateral relations, emphasizing the need to accelerate the full implementation of existing agreements between Iran and Iraq to protect the mutual interests of the two countries. They also highlighted the need to activate shared capabilities in political, economic, trade, transit, energy, and regional cooperation.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei condemned US President Donald Trump’s threats to bomb Iranian civilian infrastructure, on X: “Do not commit war crimes for anyone; invoking superior orders to justify war crimes does not absolve those responsible from criminal responsibility. The ruling establishment in the United States intends to sacrifice what remains of international humanitarian law and the foundations of human ethics and civilization to its insatiable thirst for war and massacres. A policy that involves the destruction of bridges and power plants is manifestly illegal and criminal. It constitutes retaliation and collective punishment, both of which are explicitly prohibited as war crimes under both international humanitarian law and US domestic law, specifically under 18 U.S.C. § 2441 (the War Crimes Act). There is no statute of limitations for these crimes. The Uniform Code of Military Justice and the Department of Defense’s Laws of War Manual make it unequivocally clear that members of the armed forces have a duty, both “It is both legal and moral to refuse manifestly illegal orders. Iran firmly and resolutely opposes illegality and lawlessness,” Baqaei concluded.

Still in Tehran, the army speaks out. The Iranian army spokesman warned on Thursday that Tehran will implement new strategies and scenarios to make the war unsustainable for the United States if American attacks against infrastructure in southern Iran continue. General Mohammad Akraminia stated that, following the violation of the ceasefire memorandum by the United States, “we are witnessing a new phase of the war.” He added that the Iranian Armed Forces’ retaliatory operations will continue as long as US attacks against Iranian infrastructure and coastal areas persist.

“The Americans must know that this process cannot continue for long. If they insist on continuing their hostile actions against the southern regions of our country, we will certainly take new measures,” Akraminia said. “New scenarios have been planned and developed, and we will certainly enter the field with a new approach to deter the enemy from continuing the war.” Regarding the possibility of a ground invasion, Akraminia said that Iran does not consider any enemy action impossible or unlikely and has improved its readiness for any scenario. “Ground operations offer many more opportunities to inflict greater damage and losses on the enemy, and our effectiveness and efficiency in this area will undoubtedly be much higher.”

The Houthis attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, while the US military conducted its twelfth night of raids against Iran.

The Houthi-affiliated Saba news agency reported that their forces struck two oil tankers, the Encelia and the Layla, in the Red Sea the previous day, starting fires aboard both. This would be the first Yemeni attack on a vessel since the Houthis announced earlier this week that they were blocking Saudi-bound vessels through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, in response to the Saudi blockade of Yemen and the recent attack on the international airport in the capital, Sana’a.

Saudi state media reported that a Saudi-owned oil tanker was hit while sailing in the Red Sea. The attack reportedly caused a fire on the ship’s bow, but no casualties were reported. Regional media reported that the tanker, carrying approximately 500,000 barrels of oil and departing from Yanbu, was hit by a missile about 70 kilometers north of the Yemeni border and caught fire.

US President Donald Trump said Washington will hold Tehran accountable if the Houthis attack merchant ships. “A year ago, the United States of America forcefully attacked the Houthis for interfering with trade, firing at ships,” Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social. “Since then, and throughout our conflict with Iran, they have behaved very responsibly. Sadly, they have now done it again, firing at two Saudi ships last night,” he added. “Please take this TRUTH as a message that, if they do it again, the United States will hold Iran accountable, as the Houthis are a surrogate and/or agent of Iran, and severe military sanctions will be imposed on Iran and, of course, the Houthis themselves, with whom I am very disappointed because, so far, they have behaved very professionally and intelligently.”

And now a quick look at the frontlines.

The United States conducted a new wave of military strikes against Iran in the early hours of Thursday, marking the twelfth consecutive night of attacks, while the Iranian Armed Forces announced retaliatory operations against US military installations in Kuwait and Jordan and reported incidents affecting maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to CENTCOM, the latest strikes were ordered by President Donald Trump and were intended to further weaken Iran’s ability to threaten civilian shipping and commercial vessels. CENTCOM said U.S. forces targeted military targets, including naval capabilities, missile and drone depots, coastal surveillance facilities, and air defense systems. The command also stated that over 50,000 U.S. troops remain on high alert across the Middle East and said it diverted nine commercial vessels and prevented one from entering or leaving Iranian ports.

Iranian authorities said the strikes targeted several locations in the provinces of Khuzestan, Bushehr, Kermanshah, Chaharmahal, and Bakhtiari, including areas near the Shalamcheh border crossing, Ahvaz, Ramshir, Andimeshk, Kiar County, and the outskirts of Eslamabad-e Gharb. Iranian officials also reported attacks on search and rescue vessels in the waters of Hormozgan.

A limited number of casualties were reported in several locations. Bushehr officials said missile strikes hit localities in the provincial capital without causing casualties, while a second attack later targeted a military site. Khuzestan officials confirmed missile strikes near Ahvaz, Ramshir, and Andimeshk, while officials in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari reported a nighttime attack in Kiar County. Authorities in Kermanshah reported explosions near Eslamabad-e Gharb.

In response, Iran announced several retaliatory operations against US military installations in the region.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed to have struck Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. The Iranian military separately announced the 23rd phase of Operation Saegheh, saying it launched large-scale drone strikes against ammunition depots at Camp Doha, fuel depots at Ali Al Salem Air Base, and an ammunition depot at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also announced attacks on U.S. military installations in Jordan, claiming to have destroyed a THAAD missile defense radar, a Patriot air defense system, a C-RAM radar, fuel depots, a helicopter equipment warehouse, and a helicopter maintenance hangar.

Iranian authorities also reported explosions heard in Qatar and Jordan, citing Arab media reports.

Separately, the IRGC said that three oil tankers attempted to cross what they described as a mined route in the southern Strait of Hormuz after being encouraged by U.S. forces. They added that one of the vessels caught fire following an explosion, while the other two were forced to turn back. They stated that the Strait of Hormuz remains under Iran’s full control and warned that no oil tankers will be allowed to transit as long as what they called U.S. aggression continues. They also warned that any vessel attempting to transit without coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran will face the same consequences.

Jordan authorities said the army intercepted three Iranian missiles this morning.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry posted a message on X stating that alarm sirens had sounded and urging residents to remain calm and move to a safe area.

Overnight, Kuwaiti military officials stated on social media that their air defenses were “countering attacks by hostile drones.” The Kuwaiti armed forces later announced the activation of their air defense systems to intercept what they described as hostile Iranian drone attacks.

The U.S. Air Force also recorded an apparent airborne emergency after an E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft flying over eastern Saudi Arabia, near Qatar and Bahrain, transmitted the international emergency code 7700 before diverting to Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The 7700 code indicates a general airborne emergency requiring priority handling and landing.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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