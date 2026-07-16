ISRAELIRANWAR. Trump: The Middle East is uniting. Ben-Gurion is returning to being a US military base. Iran: “The era of hit-and-run attacks is over.” The memorandum has been dismantled.

US President Donald Trump made several statements during Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s visit to the United States. Referring to Iraq, aside from recalling its killing of Qassem Soleimani, the Pasdaran leader in Baghdad, he said he considers the Middle Eastern country a strategic partner. Iraq is OPEC’s third-largest oil producer.

Regarding the resumption of war with Iran, after saying that for now the US has limited itself to attacking military facilities—a claim contradicted by images showing water plants in Illam and Kish Water and Electricity Engineering struck—he threatened that if the Straits are not opened: “Next week, we will attack power plants and bridges unless the Iranians come to the negotiating table.”

The president also said: “Anyone who deals with Hezbollah will be subject to sanctions under a law we are trying to pass.” And he said, “We will reduce US costs to NATO.” Finally, he declared, “I think the Middle East, believe it or not, is coming together. We’re getting rid of the bully of the Middle East. Iran was the bully of the Middle East. They bullied Iraq. They bullied every country. There was fear throughout the Middle East. Now there’s no fear anymore.”

July 15: “Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is intensifying its efforts to disrupt and weaken Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani’s (Shamkhani) illicit shipping and sanctions evasion network. This action is part of Treasury’s ongoing efforts to increase economic pressure on the Iranian regime following the resumption of destabilizing attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. Shamkhani’s network remains a driving force for Iranian oil exports and has expanded into global container shipping and commodity trade.” – Department of the Treasury.

Israeli media are reporting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to meet with President Trump on Monday, July 20, and that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is expected to meet with Trump on Tuesday, July 21. The Israel-Lebanon dialogue continues in Rome, Italy, with the sixth round of talks.

On July 15, the Israeli regime’s aviation authority issued an urgent directive to air traffic control units, allowing American tankers to land again at Ben-Gurion Airport. According to Israeli media reports, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) officially protested to the Israeli military, and American officials contacted Israeli security chiefs to express their anger at the decision. Damage to Ben-Gurion Airport reached 700 million shekels (Israeli currency) by the end of last month, and forecasts say that if the American tankers are not removed from the airport, the damage will reach 2 billion shekels by the end of the year.

Tensions continue between the Haredi and the Netanyahu government: “You will burn in Gaza inside a tank”… A Haredi settler confronts an Israeli soldier during a demonstration against conscription into the occupation army in Jerusalem.

Also on July 15, in a press release from the Palestinian Al-Ahrar Movement regarding Israel’s continued detention of 43 prisoners from the Gaza Strip after their sentences expired: “We condemn the Israeli authorities’ continued detention of 43 prisoners from the Gaza Strip, despite the expiration of their sentences, a behavior that once again confirms Israel’s contempt for all international laws and conventions.”

[…] We call on the International Committee of the Red Cross, the United Nations, and human rights organizations to take serious and effective action to pressure Israel to release them immediately, and not to be satisfied with statements of condemnation that no longer deter Israel from continuing its crimes. […]

The President Lebanese Joseph Aoun has requested permission from Israeli authorities to repair a damaged water main after an Israeli drone strike destroyed a pipe supplying water to a neighborhood in Tyre, Lebanon.

Abu Mujahid Al-Assaf, a security official for Kata’ib Hezbollah in Iraq, an Iranian-linked militia, stated following Ansar Allah’s response to the Saudi attacks: “We salute the actions of our brothers in Yemen and declare our full support […] to break the blockade imposed by Al Saud and end the influence of Al Zayed, which has only increased the suffering of the oppressed Yemeni people […].

Hegset, Minister of War, stated that the international mission in Iraq by the end of next September.”

Following the Iranian retaliation, Kuwait declared: “The continued aggression by Iran and its agents in Iraq is a clear violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty.”

On the afternoon of July 15, an Iranian delegation from Tehran arrived in Qatar.

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e: “The armed forces affirm that they are ready and vigilant against any violation of the country’s airspace and sovereignty, and will not remain idle in the face of any aggression […].”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian: “We will respond to Trump’s rhetoric with facts and defend every inch of our territory.” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi: “The United States intervened and violated all its commitments under this Memorandum of Understanding. With the action announced tonight by the United States—the lifting of the Iranian naval blockade—the United States has effectively abandoned all its commitments under the Islamabad Agreement. It has completely dismantled the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

Iranian Armed Forces: “During the seventh phase of Operation Thunder, we targeted the F/A-18 fighter jet deployment site, a military residential complex, and a large U.S. equipment depot at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan using kamikaze drones. The era of hit-and-run attacks is over. Any aggression against our land, sea, or air will not go unpunished and will have an appropriate price. Our operations against US military bases will continue until final victory.”

Mohammad Reza Aref, vice president, to Al Mayadeen: “What is happening in Hormuz is a pretext to implement plans for regional hegemony.” “In light of the legal facts, we hope to be able to assert Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.”

Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister: “Washington is threatening member states of the International Criminal Court with sanctions, visa revocation, and political pressure to stop cooperating with the Court, in order to protect officials and military personnel of the American and Israeli regimes; this is blatant blackmail and intimidation to stifle justice before it reaches the American Zionist defendants.”

Meanwhile, a denial arrives: “The Tehran Electricity Distribution Company has not published any power outage schedule.” The Deputy Director of Sales and Customer Service for the Tehran Electricity Distribution Company said: “Tehran subscribers can obtain information on the schedules of restrictions and power outages in their area of ​​residence only through the channels announced by the Tehran Electricity Distribution Company.”

And now, a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia, updated as of 4:00 PM on July 15. US Central Command: “We diverted two merchant vessels attempting to break the siege of Iranian ports since its resumption.” “US Central Command (CENTCOM) completed a series of morning strikes against Iran at 7:30 AM ET on July 15.” CENTCOM fired precision munitions at coastal defense systems and cruise missile storage and launch sites on Greater Tunb Island during the 90-minute wave. The attacks have further reduced Iran’s ability to attack commercial maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. – US Central Command.

Overnight, fresh rounds of airstrikes from Iran toward Jordan were reported, with air defense operations impacting.

Israeli aircraft launched a raid on the Sheikh Ajlin neighborhood in Gaza City on the evening of July 14th. One person was killed and one was injured in the attack, according to Palestinian sources. On the afternoon of July 15th, an Israeli drone struck the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip, reportedly injuring one person.

In the West Bank, settlers fired live ammunition from a new outpost west of the village of Al-Mughayyir at a vehicle whose owners were trying to reach their land in the area, northeast of Ramallah. Palestinian youths threw Molotov cocktails at IDF troops during a raid in the town of Sebastia, northwest of Nablus.

In Lebanon, on the evening of July 14th, a powerful explosion was recorded. Heard in southern Lebanon, local sources reported that the sound was caused by an explosion carried out by the IDF in the town of Kafr Tibnit, in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon. On July 15, Israeli artillery bombardment renewed the town of Houla. Israeli drone flights targeted the towns of Ansar, Mahmoudiyah, Al-Aishiyah, Qabrikha, Houmin Al-Fawqa, Habouch, Deir Al-Zahrani, and Shumran. A virtual (online) meeting of the Lebanese Army will be held on Friday, July 17, to discuss military details, finalize the two test areas, and set the start date for implementation.

An unidentified drone crashed near the port of Faw, in southern Iraq.

Kuwait was attacked on the evening of July 14; the Kuwaiti army claims to have intercepted six missiles and 33 drones. A Kuwaiti army warship was targeted and four crew members were injured. On the night of July 15, an Iranian drone struck a warehouse in Kuwait. Iran simultaneously struck US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

US bases in Bahrain were also hit again by Iranian attacks, possibly using cluster warheads for the first time. An Iranian drone struck the Ma’ameer industrial area in Bahrain. More than 30 explosions were reported in Bahrain before midnight on July 14, with at least two more explosions recorded in the early hours of July 15. US helicopter activity was recorded in the skies over Bahrain.

Satellite images from July 15 show the US military aircraft maintenance facility at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, before and after the Iranian attack.

Yemen’s Ansarallah Armed Forces warned passenger airlines not to fly over Saudi airspace until the blockade of Al Udeid International Airport is lifted. Sana’a. They claimed responsibility for downing a Saudi “Wing Loong II” reconnaissance plane over Yemeni territory.

Despite CENTCOM’s statements, footage from a ship shows it was hit after following Washington’s advice and ignoring Iran’s warnings in the Strait of Hormuz.

There were numerous impacts in Iran during the night between July 14th and 15th from American strikes.

Iran’s Health Ministry reported that over 260 people were injured and 30 killed in US attacks on southern Iran. The cities of Ahvaz were hit, with several explosions recorded in the Khuzestan region. Deaths and injuries were reported in the city of Bamur, southern Iran, following a US attack. A mineral water production plant was targeted in Dehloran, Ilam province. Explosions heard in Bushehr. Explosions heard in Chabahar. The Chabahar maritime traffic control center was targeted for the second time. From Hormozgan Governorate: “At 7:00 p.m. on July 14, a point on Qeshm Island was hit by enemy American shells.” Fars News Agency, citing the Kish Water and Electricity Engineering Company: The power plant on the Iranian island of Kish was damaged by US terrorist attacks. Bandar Abbas was hit again.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released two statements on the night of July 14-15: “During the third wave of Operation Nasr 2, we struck the Sheikh Isa airbase in Bahrain, destroying hangars storing weapons, vessels, and enemy aircraft parts. We also targeted the MQ-9 drone launch pad at Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait, destroying or damaging several drones.” The IRGC said these attacks were in response to American attacks and the siege of Hormuz by CENTECOM. The IRGC’s second statement read: “[…] In the fourth wave of Operation Nasr, we targeted and completely destroyed a warehouse belonging to the Kuwait and Gulf Link Holding Company (KGL) in Mina Abdullah, Kuwait. KGL is the US military’s main support center in West Asia. Retaliatory operations […] will continue and the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed to the United States until the end of the aggression.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/