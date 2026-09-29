ISRAELIRANWAR. Trump rejects Tehran’s plan; Iran’s Marian missile lays new mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Lebanon under attack; Hezbollah’s Qassem: We won’t hand over our weapons.

Since September 24, talks have been underway between the United States and Iran on a tentative plan to open the Strait of Hormuz and lift the U.S. blockade. President Donald Trump, according to U.S. officials, has completely rejected Iran’s proposal and told his aides that he expects a resumption of bombing of Iran after the November midterm elections. The Iranian proposal called for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the resumption of negotiations on its nuclear program in exchange for the U.S. lifting its blockade of Iranian ports and easing economic pressure.

President Trump, furthermore, asked about today’s incident at RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom (where the attacks against Iran originated and where five men were arrested yesterday on suspicion of explosives and terrorism-related crimes), said: “It was fantastic. The collaboration with Great Britain led to exceptional work. We were keeping them under investigation. They wanted to cause serious damage to our base. Working with the British worked very well. Maybe it was Scotland Yard, I don’t know, we worked with many of them: we had been keeping an eye on them for a long time and we caught them.”

On September 26, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the government to prepare a complaint to the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to 24News . The decision follows Erdoğan’s statement regarding his intention to request an arrest warrant for Netanyahu through Interpol. According to the outlet, Israel could apply to the ICC directly or through a third country. It should be noted that neither Israel nor Turkey recognize the jurisdiction of the Court. The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu on November 21, 2024, on charges of alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

On September 28, Israel revoked the diplomatic status of Dutch diplomats at the Dutch Representative Office in Ramallah, after the Dutch government banned imports from Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which are considered illegal under international law. Israel ordered diplomats to return diplomatic documents issued by Israel within seven days, intensifying retaliation against countries that take measures targeting illegal settlements. Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen stated that the sanctions stem from the Netherlands’ obligation “not to contribute to the illegal situation of illegal settlements.”

On September 28, in a live televised address, Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem declared that he rejects Hezbollah’s disarmament: “Lebanon without resistance will cease to exist.”On Sunday evening, Sharren Haskel – a member of the Israeli Knesset and former deputy foreign minister – held a campaign event in the Druze village of Ein Qiniyye, located in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, ahead of the upcoming legislative elections.

Meanwhile, protests have erupted in Iraq against sanctions imposed on Iran’s ability to fly its aircraft. Former Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi said: “Closing Iraqi airports to our neighbor, ally, and friend is a grave mistake, a renunciation of national sovereignty, and a sacrifice of our national interests and our future. It is better to reconsider the decision rather than persist in a mistake.”

The Emergency Council in Riyadh reached no agreement for the signatories of the Mecca Pact on the Yemeni issue. The Saudi Ministry of Defense released photos of the emergency meeting of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Mecca Defense Alliance. Meanwhile, schools in Riyadh are moving to distance learning due to Houthi attacks. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed concerns: “The Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb are arteries of the global economy. They must remain open, connecting nations, not becoming flashpoints of conflict. These waters must bring the promise of prosperity, not the dangers of war.” Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saudi Arabia: “We once again condemn in the strongest terms the recent deplorable Houthi attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Qatar extended its force majeure declaration on liquefied natural gas shipments to Asia and Europe for another month. Netanyahu secretly traveled to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, according to Israeli broadcaster N12 . He traveled on a private jet and spent a day in Abu Dhabi.

In an interview with Fox News , Iranian President Pezeshkian stated that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is in excellent health. Iran’s Fars news agency denied reports published by Axios and Al Jazeera regarding a new round of talks between the United States and Iran, stating that such reports are primarily aimed at influencing oil prices and market stability. The source also rejected Al Jazeera ‘s claim that Iran is sending technical specialists to New York to participate in the negotiations, dismissing the reports as false. “Tehran agrees on the need to return to the agreements reached in Islamabad and to honor the commitments made,” it said. “We will not allow the Strait of Hormuz to be used to transport American weapons.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated as of 3:30 PM on September 28. According to the US Central Command, 115 ships have been diverted since the resumption of the blockade on vessels bound for or departing from Iranian ports. Iran continues to attack commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The US military is using high-powered lasers in the Strait of Hormuz to shoot down Iranian drones and cruise missiles. The aircraft carrier “Theodore Roosevelt” departed San Diego yesterday for a deployment to the Middle East; it is likely to replace the aircraft carrier “George Washington.”

IDF Ground Forces Commander General Nadav Lotan has extended the ban on the use of small reconnaissance and attack drones, a measure introduced following a tragic incident last week in the Gaza Strip. Lotan reviewed the incident: “The incident occurred on Thursday, when an FPV drone took off from a military base in the northern Gaza Strip, then crashed and exploded while operators were attempting to recover it. Two sergeants were killed in the explosion. Following the incident, all such drones were temporarily grounded for 48 hours; that period has now been extended until October 4th “as a precaution.”

On September 28, residents reported explosions in Irbid, northwestern Jordan. The cause is still unclear; it could have been eavesdropping activity, the incoming Iranian ballistic missiles, or sonic booms from US or Israeli fighter jets.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported: “Estimates indicate that Hamas still has 30,000 fighters. It also continues to produce rockets and maintain tunnels inside the Gaza Strip.” Israeli forces opened fire in the Al-Salatin area, west of Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health: “The total number of people who have arrived at hospitals in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours: 4 dead; 19 wounded.”

Israeli forces conducted a series of operations in several areas of the West Bank early on the morning of the 26th, including raids on residential areas, searches of Palestinian homes, and the arrest of a Palestinian woman. Israeli forces entered Palestinian homes and conducted searches in some areas of Jenin Governorate, including the villages of Arabuna, Deir Abu Da’if, and Misilya. Similar operations were also reported in other areas of the West Bank, including the settlement of Zita north of Tulkarm, Beit Liqya southwest of Ramallah, Al-Amari camp in Al-Bireh, and Qalandia camp north of Jerusalem. In the area north of Hebron, Israeli forces arrested “Hala Ismail Adi.” According to some reports, the arrest was linked to a nighttime attack by Israeli settlers on the town of Beit Ummar. At the same time, the Israeli army issued orders to seize some land belonging to the village of Al-Funduq, east of Qalqilya. Israeli authorities justified the action by stating that the land falls within areas of archaeological interest. On the 28th, Israelis stole olives from land in the village of Sinjil, north of Ramallah.

On September 28, Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon erupted. Lebanese villages are shrouded in a thick blanket of smoke after Israeli airstrikes reduced homes to rubble. Over 100 Israeli shells reportedly hit villages in southern Lebanon in just 30 minutes.Units of the Lebanese Army’s Engineer Regiment dismantled an Israeli surveillance camera, equipped with a solar power system, that had been installed by Israeli occupation forces earlier today on the outskirts of Wadi Zibqine, southern Lebanon.

In Syria, factions within the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are reportedly digging tunnels in the area of the city of Ayn al-Arab and surrounding districts.

On September 28, Iranian forces carried out several drone and missile strikes against positions of the separatist Kurdistan Democratic Party (HDK) in the Koya area (in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq). Following the initial drone strike, several explosions were heard in Koya; three missiles were also reported. Operations at Erbil airport were temporarily suspended.

Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti has urged Saudi and coalition troops to be ready to “sacrifice their lives” in the attack on Yemen, while France has announced the dispatch of military personnel and defense equipment to Saudi Arabia, as Riyadh faces growing pressure from the Yemeni armed forces. The chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Council has called on Yemenis to mobilize and join the armed forces. Explosions have been reported in Riyadh since September 26. In response, on September 28, the Tasnim news agency reported that Saudi Arabia has conducted a series of attacks against Houthi targets in Saada province, northern Yemen, hitting areas east of the city and villages in the border region with Saudi Arabia.

In Yemen, military sources linked to the Houthis reported that an attempt by Yemeni government forces to attack Mount Numan failed and that the assault was repelled. Losses—both dead and wounded—among government forces were reported, as well as the destruction of three drones and several vehicles. On September 28, the Houthis released images of the wreckage of a Turkish-made Karayel drone—used by Saudi Arabia—shot down over Hajjah province. Meanwhile, online, the complaints of Saudi mercenaries are reverberating after Yemeni forces captured several areas on the Lahij and Taiz fronts, amid widespread discontent with the Saudi regime and its inability to prevent this advance. The city of Al-Jawzah, in the north-central part of Lahij province, has been captured by Ansar Allah, and the advance continues. An advance has been recorded on the Aghbara front, in the Al-Mudhariba district of Lahij province. After repelling Saudi mercenaries, Yemeni forces have taken control of Jabal al-Bazla and Al-Aghabra in Lahi province. The Ansar Allah movement is making significant progress towards the Jurdad mountains, attempting to seize control of the area. On September 28, Yemeni forces launched ballistic missiles against Saudi-backed mercenaries.

On September 25, an explosion was reported in the Strait of Hormuz following attacks on vessels violating Iranian regulations. On September 27, Iran announced the seizure of a US autonomous underwater vehicle in the Strait of Hormuz. On the night of September 27, the IRGC Navy began significantly intensifying its actions against vessels violating Iranian regulations in the Strait of Hormuz. Anti-ship cruise missiles and drones were launched at several vessels. Simultaneously, IRGC Navy fast-attack patrol boats engaged hostile tankers with guided rockets, Dushka machine guns, and small arms. According to some sources, 11 vessels were hit; the action was conducted as part of Iran’s new operational plan for the Strait of Hormuz.

At dawn on September 27, a large-scale minelaying operation using a new method was carried out in the Strait of Hormuz. Also on September 27, a second UUV (unmanned underwater vehicle) model Remus 600, an American, was captured in the Strait of Hormuz by the IRGC.

NBC reported that eight U.S. Marines were injured when an Iranian anti-ship missile struck the vessel they were on in the Strait of Hormuz on September 14. None suffered serious injuries, and all subsequently returned to duty.

Iranian Army Commander Amir Hatami: “The offensive war is at a critical and crucial stage. The war is not over yet. We have won, but we must consolidate this victory. The enemy, having suffered heavy losses, must prepare for further attacks by Iranian soldiers.” Iranian Army Deputy Commander for Coordination, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, stated that the Strait of Hormuz remains under Iran’s “full control,” rejecting the enemy’s “exaggerations and claims.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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