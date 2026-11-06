ISRAELIRANWAR. Trump is regrouping: he hasn’t made a decision on Iran. IRGC: Army ready for combat.

Divergent opinions on the possible attack on Iran in the United States, following the Democrats’ victory in the House and Senate. Bernie Sanders on Iran: “What Democrats can do is stop the war. And we can stop it not just by passing resolutions, but by cutting funding for the conflict. This war is illegal. It’s unconstitutional. We will stop this war.”

Ben Shapiro, who called the war against Iran “the most courageous foreign policy move I’ve ever witnessed in my life,” now blames Trump for losing the midterm elections because he didn’t fight that conflict with sufficient determination.

He was among the war’s supporters, vowing it would be over within months, and calling the idea that criticism could damage Republicans “crazy.” Now that control of the House and Senate has been lost, his excuse is that the war was perfect and that only its “execution” failed. Other Zionist figures, such as Mark Levin and Laura Loomer, argue the same thing: they dragged America into this disaster, and, in their view, the only problem is that Trump didn’t bomb Iran more intensively.

Meanwhile, US Vice President J.D. Vance has stated that the war with Iran is the cause of the Republicans’ election defeat. According to Vance, a pollster he respects has identified four reasons why Republican voters are dissatisfied with the administration: The desire to end the war. The desire to focus on issues such as rising prices and inflation. The desire to prioritize America’s interests. The desire to change the relationship with Israel.

According to Axios, US Vice President J.D. Vance urged Donald Trump to begin negotiations with Iran to end the conflict. In private conversations, Vance also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming he is “wrong about everything” regarding Iran.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has clarified that he “has no intention of using nuclear weapons against Iran.” Trump has stated that he can end a war with Iran “whenever he wants.” “Fuel prices are falling, the Strait of Hormuz is open,” he noted. He also said he has no intention of replacing Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, noting that he is “doing a great job,” even though his future at the Pentagon remains uncertain.

In Israel, the Arab List in Israel has nominated Eizenkot to form the next government. The main pro-Israel lobby in the United States boasts that over 234 candidates supported by its members have already won; it congratulates Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries on their “landslide victories” and promises to increase its support for both parties.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid observes the same dynamic. He calls Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries “my friends” and says that both voted in favor of Israel this year, even when most members of their own parliamentary caucuses did not. His main concern is the Senate. He points out that two years ago, 11 senators voted to limit arms supplies to Israel; last year, the number rose to 27, and last April, 40.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon rejects Israel’s responsibility for a war against Iran, arguing that the decision to launch an attack was an American one, not an Israeli one.

In Lebanon, Lebanese President Aoun declared: “Lebanon is an independent and sovereign state; we will not accept anyone sharing our sovereignty. Positive neutrality is necessary to keep Lebanon out of regional conflicts, as the country can no longer tolerate further disputes, ambitions, or desires for domination by others.” Nawaf al-Moussawi: “The faction pushing for civil war—the Lebanese Forces and Kataeb parties, their neighbors, and parliamentarians who support the political vacuum—is now prioritizing dragging the country into civil conflict. Their common denominator is inciting the army to fight against their own people. These are people who consider blood to be a cheap commodity.” The embassies of the United States, Great Britain, Canada, Australia, and Japan in Beirut stated: “We support the Lebanese government’s decision to place weapons exclusively under state control.”

Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Houthi military forces, denied Saudi Arabia’s claims: “The Yemeni Armed Forces declare that the Saudi enemy’s claim that it intercepted a missile over Medina constitutes a further, grave, and colossal slander against the dear Muslim people of Yemen and its Armed Forces. […] The Yemeni operations are targeting exclusively Saudi oil facilities and military bases […] not holy sites.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry categorically denies rumors regarding the presence of Iranian military experts in Yemen. The Iranian Foreign Ministry also announced that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed efforts to establish regional stability with his Saudi and Qatari counterparts. The minister also had a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty. The two discussed regional developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions. Araghchi also had a telephone conversation with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi. The two discussed the latest regional developments and diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability.

Harsh criticism of Pakistan’s role in the Iran issue comes from Fouad Izadi, a professor at the University of Tehran: “Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, repeatedly travels to Iran to assess our officials and then reports to the United States. The Saudis take photographs with Iranian officials to influence the course of the war in Yemen. Asim Munir acts on behalf of those who finance him. The Pakistanis receive $3 billion from Saudi Arabia to hold a single meeting in Islamabad.”

On November 5, an Iranian government aircraft flew from Tehran to Moscow, Russia. Putin met with Mohsen Rezaee, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on November 5. An RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft took off from the United States a few hours ago. The plane will transmit information directly to Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth. The aircraft’s entry into the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility is being interpreted as a signal of readiness for a possible resumption of the conflict with Iran. According to the New York Times : The U.S. military and Israeli occupation forces have drawn up plans for a short, intense operation against Iran, which would likely include its energy infrastructure. The U.S. military is finalizing preparations for a possible resumption of large-scale operations in Iran.

A security force officer was killed and another was injured in a terrorist attack in Al-Salaita, Jordan. The Jordanian government says preliminary investigations indicate the attack that killed two security force officers in Amman was a terrorist act.

On November 5, four Palestinians were killed and dozens arrested during raids across the West Bank; further attacks against Palestinian communities have once again become a daily occurrence. Images were also released today showing the violent treatment of Palestinians abducted from Gaza inside detention facilities. Meanwhile, Israeli forces announced the killing of several Hamas fighters.

The Israeli military said it killed several members of Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Army of Islam during raids in Gaza.

The Israeli military and the Shin Bet claimed that Jamal Abu Said, a Hamas military intelligence officer, was killed on Sunday in Gaza City. They identified him as the head of Hamas’s military intelligence operations department, accusing him of participating in military operations and helping rebuild the group’s capabilities.

Dozens of people were injured in Jerusalem by chemical inhalation. Israeli forces completely blocked the movement of Palestinian citizens at the Qalandiya and Jaba crossings, located north of Jerusalem, imposing severe restrictions on checkpoints.

Israeli forces launched a large-scale demolition operation, targeting several Palestinian homes and forcing residents to abandon their homes in the village of Biddu, northwest of Jerusalem.

The Binyamin Regional Council released an official video yesterday regarding the entry into several homes in Jericho purchased by Jews. Palestinian media outlets reported: “Settlers took possession of eight homes in the village of Duyuk, in western Jericho, and moved in today.” According to Israeli sources, the homes were secretly purchased by the Nachala association. They are located in Area C, near the site of the “Hasmonean Palaces” in Jericho. The purchase was made with the support of the Binyamin Regional Council.

After a full day of reconnaissance flights over Beirut and its suburbs, the Israeli Air Force (IOF) launched new targeted strikes in Lebanon. One dead in an Israeli drone attack on a motorcycle in Qabrikha, southern Lebanon. An explosion, caused by Israeli forces, hit Al-Qantara, southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese military judiciary has issued arrest warrants for two Hezbollah members in connection with the explosives found in Dahr al-Baydar. The Lebanese army reports that in the border town of Arsal—near the Syrian border—an attempt was made to run over soldiers during an operation related to human trafficking to Lebanon.

An Israeli patrol set up a checkpoint at the main intersection in Deir Mimas, preventing residents from entering or leaving the town. The patrol remains on site.

Israeli artillery is shelling the area around the village of Eastern Samdaniyah, located in central Quneitra province. According to local sources, Israeli forces are advancing with nine vehicles on the village of Hurriya, in Quneitra province, Syria.

11 MQ-9 drones, 2 MQ-1 drones, 1 AKINCI drone and 5 unidentified drones were detected in Iraqi airspace.

Ansar Allah’s attacks against Saudi Arabia continue. A fire broke out at an industrial facility. Jeddah International Airport experienced disruptions on November 5, with planes unable to land. Yemeni forces launched continuous rocket fire into Saudi territory on the morning of November 5. Warning systems were activated in southern Saudi Arabia “due to a potential threat.” A Yemeni attack targeted Sharurah province in Saudi Arabia.

Yemeni military media announced that at 4:00 p.m., images will be released showing attacks on Saudi troop concentrations and the destruction of their vehicles in the east of Al Jawf province in Yemen, carried out using “Shuwaz” attack drones.

Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, claimed responsibility for “an operation against Saudi enemy troops, led by Saudi officer Fares Al-Shammari, east of Al-Jawf governorate.” There were reported deaths and injuries. Sources close to the Houthis reported that Pakistan has begun bombing Yemen. The strikes hit Sana’a and the provinces of Al-Jawf, Al-Bayda, Saada, Amran, Marib, Taiz, and Lahj, using F-15 and Typhoon aircraft from bases in Khamis Mushait and Taif, as well as missiles launched from Najran and Jizan. According to reports, dozens of people were killed and injured, mostly women and children. The total number of airstrikes and missile attacks since the beginning of the escalation has reached 4,136. Saudi airstrikes hit Ibb governorate on the afternoon of November 5. According to reports, in the last 12 hours, the death toll from Saudi-led coalition airstrikes against civilian homes has risen to 12 dead and 15 wounded, mostly women and children. Meanwhile, further airstrikes on residential areas in Saada governorate have been reported, also reportedly resulting in civilian casualties.

On November 5, Ansar Allah continued its attacks against Saudi-backed positions in Hajjah Governorate, also hitting positions near Al-Khawbah and military vehicles (pick-ups) in the Saudi province of Jizan. The Hizam district of Marib has been completely captured by Ansar Allah. Ansar Allah continues to advance within the city of Marib, where clashes are ongoing.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attack on an oil tanker that was “violating regulations in the Strait of Hormuz.”The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported an attack on an oil tanker in the central Persian Gulf, north of Qatar. The tanker was targeted approximately 50 nautical miles off the coast of Qatar. South Korea announced the deployment of a bomb disposal team near the Strait of Hormuz. The South Korean Ministry of Defense announced that the scope of the anti-piracy unit “Cheonghae” will be extended to waters south of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz. This includes the deployment of equipment to the region, such as a maritime patrol aircraft and a team specialized in neutralizing explosive devices. Seoul maintains that this action is not military in nature and that its forces will operate independently of their allies.

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, General Esmail Qaani, wrote in a message, “To America’s shortsighted leaders: It is crucial to understand that the Resistance constitutes a united front. They must recognize that the entire Resistance movement today forms a united front, lest they commit a grave miscalculation. Do not measure the depth of this front by the size of its armament, but by the depth of its resistance. Otherwise, you will face a conflict that will involve armaments in the Strait of Hormuz and lead to the liberation of the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb through resistance. The narcissistic American president took a reckless gamble by launching a war against Iran, relying on Netanyahu’s deceitful words. The outcome of Trump’s gamble was the squandering of America’s 250-year legacy and the loss of the Strait of Hormuz. If America continues its reckless behavior, the Resistance front will be able to inflict significant blows, both on the surface and in depth.”

According to the Financial Times, Iran has ordered 90 advanced guided missile launchers from Russia, intended for use on combat helicopters. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the downing of another US MQ-1 drone over Qeshm Island in Iran. This is the third US drone the IRGC claims to have shot down today.

The Islamic Resistance announced that Mujtaba Khamenei (H) has sent 80 directives from the Armed Forces following the submission of 200 reports by the General Staff, according to Mojtaba Zarei, member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security. Earlier, Qashqavi, spokesperson for the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy, announced that the Guide of the Revolution’s recent directives to the General Staff of the Armed Forces had been transmitted to all commanders and units and that they were being implemented.

On November 5, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Armed Forces conducted ballistic missile exercises across Iran. General Mohammad Karami, commander of the IRGC’s ground forces, during a visit to the Persian Gulf islands and the operational control units of the “Madinah Monavvareh” forward base, announced the full readiness of the Islamic fighters to launch a crushing response to any hostile action by the “front of lies.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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