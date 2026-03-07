ISRAELIRANWAR. Trump: I want to choose Iran’s next prime minister. Hezbollah and the IDF clash in Khyam. Azerbaijan mobilizes. Israel-Iran deep strikes.

US President Donald Trump believes he should be personally involved in choosing Iran’s leader, stating that the US wants a complete change of government. He noted that the United States is evaluating several candidates to lead Iran. Meanwhile, in an interview with Axios, he called the son of Iran’s late supreme leader, whom the media has called the most likely candidate for the post of leader of the Islamic Republic, “a lightweight.” According to the Washington Post: “The Trump administration has begun reaching out to the internal opposition in Tehran to try to provoke an uprising against the regime. This week, during talks with Kurdish minority leaders in Iran and Iraq, President Trump offered “extensive American air support” and additional aid to Iranian Kurds opposing the regime in their bid to conquer parts of western Iran. A senior Kurdish official said: “President Trump told us that the Kurds must choose sides in this fight: either we stand with America and Israel, or we stand with Iran.” Keith Kellogg on Iran: “We must conquer Kharg Island.”

Trump also stated: “The United States is more inclined to continue military action than to negotiate with Iran.” “The United States does not intend to take in refugees from the Middle East in the context of the war with Iran; other countries will handle that,” Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said.

The United States will ask China to reduce its purchases of Russian oil in upcoming talks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources. US Treasury Secretary Bessent is also reported to intend to persuade Chinese officials to abandon Iranian oil and offer, in exchange, increased supplies of US oil and gas, as well as Boeing aircraft and soybeans. Xi Jinping may make a counter-demand regarding Taiwan independence in upcoming talks with Trump, the WSJ reports.

The House of Representatives failed to pass a bill limiting President Trump’s powers to prosecute the war.

US officials claim that Russia is providing Iran with intelligence on the location of US warships and aircraft in the Middle East, helping Tehran launch attacks against US forces. This information reportedly includes the locations of ships, aircraft, and radar systems. According to officials, this support indicates that Russia is indirectly involved in the conflict, although Moscow has not commented on the situation and is not directly involved in the fighting. China appears not to be providing similar assistance.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer: “The best path forward for the regime and the world is an agreement in which Iran abandons its nuclear ambitions.” “Britain is taking all necessary measures to protect Cyprus.”

French Armed Forces Chief of Staff Fabien Mandon traveled to Beirut on March 5, at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron. He met with Lebanon’s military and political elite, caught up in the chaos engulfing the Middle East since Hezbollah launched missiles at Israel earlier this week and Tel Aviv responded by bombing the country’s south and the capital. Mandon will likely stop in Tel Aviv en route to meet with Israel Defense Forces leaders, but this stop remains subject to Israeli consent.

The French military told AFP news agency that it had decided to “temporarily” allow the presence and operations of American aircraft at French bases across the Middle East. The French military has clarified that the U.S. military will be able to temporarily use its bases in the Middle East, but only for tasks related to the defense of the countries in the region and not for tasks related to attacks against Iran.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also stated that the United States can use military bases in Italy only for “logistical missions” and not for offensive purposes. “We are not at war and we don’t want to be,” she stated.

The Caucasus erupts, with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressing the Iranian drone attack: “These dishonest people who committed this terrorist act against us will regret it.” Let them not try to test our strength.” Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Bayramov had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Araghchi. Araghchi stated that Iran did not launch drones toward Azerbaijan and noted that the Iranian military is conducting the necessary investigations. Araghchi emphasized that Israel is taking such measures to damage Iran’s good relations with its neighbors. Araghchi also expressed regret for the victims.

Azerbaijan closed its airspace on the border with Iran for 12 hours. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said: “This morning, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister called Baku and asked Azerbaijan to help evacuate the Iranian embassy staff stranded in Lebanon due to lack of resources. I was informed and immediately ordered the intervention; a plane was sent to carry out this task. They even offered to cover the expenses, but I refused. If we don’t help in this difficult time, when will we? But in response, they attacked Nakhichevan in such a cowardly and dishonorable manner. This stain will never be erased from their shameful and horrible history.”

On March 6, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense clarified the procedure for Mobilization Declaration No. 1, according to local media reports. Baku is moving its artillery systems to positions close to the Iranian border as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. This deployment comes as the Azerbaijani military is on high alert, with additional troops and air defense units deployed to the border. The Azerbaijani Prime Minister and the Turkish Vice President held a telephone conversation. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced that it had ordered the simultaneous evacuation of the embassy in Tehran and the consulate in Tabriz.

Israel may be using an AI-based targeting system with minimal human supervision, suggesting a comparison between the attacks in Gaza and those in Tehran. For example, a police park in Tehran was reportedly bombed after an AI system may have identified it as a police facility because of its name, despite it being a public park.

The IDF estimates that the number of ballistic missiles launched by Iran at Israel has dropped to about 20 per day in recent days. On the first day of the war, Saturday, after Israel and the United States attacked Iran, about 90 ballistic missiles were launched at Israel. The next day, Sunday, the number dropped to about 60. On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, about 20 missiles were launched each day in several salvos, each consisting of a small number of projectiles. The Israel Defense Forces reports having destroyed more than 300 Iranian ballistic missile launchers so far, approximately 60% of Iran’s total stockpile. Admiral Brad Cooper, head of the US Central Command, said yesterday that the number of Iranian ballistic missile attacks has decreased by 90% since the first day of the war.

Iran has called claims of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz unfounded. The number of sailors killed in the attack on the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena has reportedly risen to 100: “The ship was not armed; it was returning from an exercise,” according to the Iranian Ministry of Defense. Iran has identified the attackers at the Minab girls’ school, the Fars news agency reports.

On the morning of March 6, the mayor of Tehran stated: “The enemy struck 220 points in Tehran by yesterday, most of which were residential areas, medical facilities, and service centers.”

The United Arab Emirates is considering freezing Iranian assets, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The United States has allowed India to purchase Russian oil stored in tankers at sea, Reuters reports. This is in response to the energy crisis triggered by the situation in the Persian Gulf. The US Treasury Secretary confirmed that Washington has allowed India to purchase Russian oil from tankers at sea. “This will ease the situation on the energy market,” Bessent explained.

A significant event was the telephone conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, during which Wang Yi pledged to send Chinese envoys to the Middle East in an attempt to facilitate some sort of peace process between the countries involved in the conflict with Iran.

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 2:00 PM on March 6. Satellite imagery suggests a fire broke out near the communications headquarters of the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class destroyer following the Iranian attack. Three US KC-135 tanker aircraft are currently patrolling the Persian Gulf, likely in support of the impending coalition attack. A fourth tanker is reportedly in the air, and all aircraft are operating from Israel. Ships of the U.S. Navy’s carrier strike group, led by the aircraft carrier CVN 78 Gerald R. Ford, passed through the Suez Canal from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea. The Americans admitted the loss of three MQ-9 Reaper drones.

On the afternoon of March 5, an Iranian attack drone attacked the British air base at Akrotiri in Cyprus, hitting a hangar used for American U-2 reconnaissance aircraft. Cypriot authorities are reviewing air raid shelters and reviewing emergency response systems. Fuel prices in Cyprus are expected to rise significantly in the coming days. On the morning of the 6th, more than 30 flights to and from Larnaca Airport were canceled. In recent days, a movement calling for the withdrawal of British troops from Cyprus has grown in Limassol, with chants of “British bases out!”

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for a total of 29 operations against Israel since it began its attacks two days ago. Late on March 5, Israeli aircraft struck a Hezbollah base in the Haret Horeik area, south of Beirut, according to the Civil Defense Agency.

The Lebanese Information Minister: “We will detain and expel any member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Lebanon.” This was in response to Israel’s demands.

The Dahiya neighborhood of Beirut is gradually beginning to resemble Gaza. Israeli forces are attempting to advance toward the eastern edge of the city of Khiyam. Gunfire, rocket fire, and artillery fire are being heard. A missile attack targeting enemy movements on the outskirts of Khiyam has reportedly begun. Conflicts between IDF ground forces and Hezbollah have reportedly begun.

Israeli aircraft attack in Dwayr and Nabi Cheet. Due to its commitment to Iran, Israeli drone activity in Lebanon is much lower than expected. This favors Hezbollah on the ground.

New Israeli attack on the city of Toul. The Kafiat neighborhood, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, was destroyed.

Since the late evening of March 5, air raids have been on high alert in the Tel Aviv area following missile launches from Iran. Tehran launched a drone attack on the Ramat David air base and a radar station at the Meron air base in northern Israel, according to the Islamic Republic Air Defense Forces headquarters. At 1:10 PM on March 6, Iranian ballistic missiles, sourced from the Pasdaran, were launched toward Dimona, where a nuclear reactor is located. The attacks were recorded in Beir Saba. Missiles targeted the Negev.

According to Channel 12: “Rockets were launched from Lebanon toward the settlement of ‘Ramot Naftali,’ and some of them were intercepted.” A new CNN investigation shows that Iran has managed to completely destroy a US radar station in Jordan. CNN’s analysis of satellite imagery also suggests that buildings with similar radar systems were targeted in two other locations in the United Arab Emirates.

Iranian news agency Fars: “Five Israeli and American agents arrested who were gathering information on centers and mosques in Tehran.”

Iran and the Iraqi resistance have bombed Kurdish guerrilla positions in northern Iraq, where American and Israeli soldiers are also present. According to the Rudaw news agency: “US Special Forces conducted helicopter landings in several strategic desert areas in the Iraqi provinces of Anbar, Karbala, and Najaf.”

US troops landed at several locations in the Rutba region, including the Shanana area near Nukhayb and the Chalabat area, using five to seven helicopters. As Iraqi border guards and army units approached the landing sites on March 4, clashes broke out.

One Iraqi soldier was killed and two wounded, while two Iraqi army Humvees were damaged or set on fire. Iraqi officials said the troops opened fire when they approached within a few kilometers.

Authorities say the purpose of the deployment remains unclear, although it may have been for reconnaissance or intelligence gathering. Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) militias are known to be stationed in the area. Iraqi security forces have called the incident an unprovoked attack and have launched a high-level investigation.

The attack on the oil tanker at the port of Khora Zubair in Basra, Iraq, appears to have been carried out by the Iranian Central Intelligence Directorate using a BEK. On the morning of March 6, Iranian ballistic missiles were heading toward Israel in Iraqi airspace. Fresh explosions rocked Erbil, in northern Iraq. At 1:10 PM Italian time on March 6, local accounts wrote: “Iranian missiles are lighting up the skies over the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.”

On March 6, the United States began evacuating its embassy in Kuwait, CBS News reported, citing sources. According to the broadcaster, diplomats were ordered to destroy classified documents. The Iranian Navy also launched a drone strike on a US military base in Kuwait, according to the headquarters of the Islamic Republic Air Defense Forces. At 12:00 Italian time, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said: “Drones have targeted US bases in Kuwait in large numbers. These attacks will continue in the coming hours.”

In the late afternoon of March 5, Iran attacked an oil facility in Bahrain. Several large fires were reported at the Bahrain Petroleum Company’s main oil refinery in Muammar. On the morning of March 6, news circulated of Iranian attacks on Bahrain’s tallest building, the Bahrain Financial Harbor in Manama. A total of three explosions were reported in Bahrain.

According to the Qatari Ministry of Defense, Iran launched 14 ballistic missiles and four drones against the country, and 13 ballistic missiles and all four drones were intercepted by the Qatari Armed Forces. The fourteenth missile fell in Qatari territorial waters. According to the Qatari defense ministry: “The ongoing war could force Gulf countries to halt energy exports if it continues for several weeks. An Iranian drone attack on Qatar’s largest LNG facility could mean supplies will only return to normal in weeks or months.”

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense announced today that it intercepted six ballistic missiles and 125 drones from Iran. On the late afternoon of the 5th, explosions rang out in Abu Dhabi, amid a new wave of Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. The Joint Chiefs of Staff warned the Israelis of Iranian kinetic attack attempts in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Jordan. Avoid connecting flights through the UAE.

The explosions occurred in Sharjah. Emergency notifications have been sent to residents throughout the United Arab Emirates. Authorities advise them to remain vigilant and follow official safety instructions. In. Oil tanks on fire in Fujairah on the morning of the 6th

The Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman, and the Persian Gulf have been designated a “zone of military operations” by the maritime sector. They are therefore inaccessible. Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon: “Give us a few more days and it will be much more difficult for Iran to disrupt navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.” Iranian Central Command Spokesman Khatam al-Anbia: “The aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, which approached Iran’s maritime borders in the Gulf of Oman at a distance of 340 kilometers with the aim of controlling the Strait of Hormuz, was directly hit by drones belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.” The United States has denied the report.

Iran reports that at least 1,289 people have been killed in attacks since Saturday. On the afternoon of the 5th, the Pasdaran claimed: “We attacked Ben Gurion Airport with a Khorramshahr 4 missile.” According to the Mehr news agency, Iranian air defense systems attacked and destroyed an F-15 fighter jet in the Elborz Mountains, in northern Iran.

At 8:00 a.m. Italian time, Iran has launched its 21st series of strikes against Israel, targeting central Tel Aviv, according to the IRGC. Since the beginning of the conflict, Iran has launched approximately 600 missiles and more than 2,000 drones against Israel and US targets in the region, according to the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces. A source in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says the majority of the missiles fired against Israel date back to 2012-2014.

In the coming days, Iran’s attacks will be more intense and large-scale, according to the General Headquarters of the Iranian Air Defense Forces. Iranian television reports: “An MQ-9 drone was destroyed in the skies of Lorestan, and another Hermes-type drone was destroyed on the outskirts of Tehran.” Damage was reported at the Iranian defense industry plant in Parchin, previously linked to the country’s nuclear program. An Israeli drone was shot down in Kuzestan.

Rocket attacks by ground forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on targets in Iraqi Kurdistan. Iranian media reported an attack in the city of Miandoab, in West Azerbaijan province.

New information has emerged about the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader. Informants say Khamenei was not particularly hiding; visitors flocked to the compound every day. During the initial attack, Khamenei was killed inside the compound. A subsequent attack, carried out shortly thereafter, killed approximately eight other senior Iranian regime officials who were in another building in the same compound.

According to the IRGC: “The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ missile and drone units destroyed THAAD and Desert Eye radars in the region. The American THAAD radars deployed in the United Arab Emirates and Jordan and the American FPS132 (Desert Eye) over-the-horizon radar deployed in Qatar were destroyed by IRGC missile units and drones.” Air defenses activated in eastern Tehran.

Afghan Ministry of National Defense bulletin on the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan: “Over the past 24 hours, in response to Pakistani attacks, the Defense Forces have conducted effective strikes against Pakistani troops. The operations were conducted in the provinces of Kandahar, Nangarhar, Konar, Nuristan, Khost, Paktia, and Paktika along the Durand Line.”

This morning, around 8:00 a.m., the Afghan Air Force attacked the Pakistani Army headquarters in the Kechalag district of Balochistan (known as Ghazaband). The strikes hit the command post and soldiers’ quarters; dozens of Pakistani soldiers were killed and wounded, and the building was severely damaged. In the last 24 hours: 12 enemy positions and bases destroyed. 41 enemy soldiers were killed and 53 wounded. Three enemy reconnaissance aircraft and drones were shot down.

Afghan casualties according to Taliban authorities: “Three soldiers were killed and seven were wounded. Pakistan’s claims of Afghan losses are completely false and constitute propaganda; Afghan casualties are very low.”

An Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter has disappeared from radar screens.

Sri Lanka has interned the Iranian supply vessel A422 Bushehr and 208 members of its crew, who voluntarily surrendered to the Sri Lankan Navy.

